How one 7-Eleven is combating panhandlers, loitering kids

A 7-Eleven in California is using classical music to dissuade all non-customers from hanging out outside of its storefront — and it’s working.

The location in downtown Modesta has been blasting operatic melodies from outdoor speakers 24-hours a day, seven days a week since this past summer — ensuring that the sound is loud and clear for those considering the convenience store as their new place to panhandle, sleep or loiter, the Modesto Bee reported.

The music has created an atmosphere that the 7-Eleven’s owner is calling a “win-win situation.”

“I’m hearing nothing but positives,” Sukhi Sandhu told the Bee.

Employees and customers alike reported seeing fewer people ambling about the parking lot and immediate sidewalk and consider the music a success. Some of the people the theatrical tunes are aimed at have noticed a change.

“Once the music started, the riffraff left,” noted Manuel Souza, who is currently homeless. “It’s hard to hang out and gossip and joke around. (But) It’s OK with me, I like it.”

The music is part of a larger 7-Eleven program designed to deal with issues like loitering in a non-confrontational way, Sandhu said. He listed a “mosquito device” as a similar tool that he tried out at two other locations he owns but said the high-pitched shriek wasn’t nearly as effective.

“We test a variety of programs in our stores that promote an excellent experience for our customers,” 7-Eleven said in a statement. “We have received very positive feedback from our customers about the atmosphere created by the music devices piloted in several 7-Eleven stores across the U.S.”

