How much of that debt was accrued to support illegal aliens?

Have never figured out why Dems both leaders and voters are more concerned about the dreams of foreigners than the dreams of American kids who cannot afford their dreams because billions that they should receive in aid are siphoned off to illegals for their children’s schooling, health care etc.
This is known as pathological altruism, where one harms one’s own to aid strangers.
