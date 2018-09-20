How low will Elizabeth Warren go? The bottom isn’t in sight.

To exploit an allegation of sexual assault for fundraising purposes is politics at its lowest and no one goes lower than Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Christine Blasey Ford accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both in high school, and Warren saw dollar signs.

Out went the fundraising email blast: “This is outrageous. Brett Kavanaugh was already disqualified to serve on the Supreme Court. But now we’re learning new information about a sexual assault allegation.”

Just as a matter of clarity, Warren had disqualified the nominee even before she knew who it was. At a protest in front of the court when President Trump named Kavanaugh, there were signs reading “Stop Hardiman,” “Stop Kethledge,” and “Stop Kavanaugh” on site, just in case.

Back to Warren’s email: “If we all get in this fight right now, from Boston and across the country — then we’ve got a fighting chance at stopping the Republicans and Kavanaugh in their tracks.”

The email links to an online petition but the predominant feature is the big red “Donate Now” button below the missive.

To callously use another person’s alleged victimization as fodder for a fundraising campaign is grotesque exploitation and only serves to diminish the seriousness of the claim — which Democrats have already shamelessly exploited as a delaying tactic by withholding it for weeks, until just days before the scheduled vote on Kavanaugh.

But Warren apparently only feels strongly about cases she can exploit to her benefit. Hence her silence on Democratic colleague and choice for DNC Chair, Rep. Keith Ellison, whose former girlfriend Karen Monahan claims he physically and emotionally abused her. Far from being supported and believed, Monahan says she has been “smeared, threatened and isolated by her own party.”

Warren’s willingness to co-opt others’ misfortunes for her own benefit knows no limit. Whether it be at Harvard years ago with her claim to be a Native American or on the border a few months ago where she used the plight of children to enrich her fortunes.

She will say anything if it is in the noble cause of advancing herself.

Talking to a convention of minorities, she declares the entire criminal justice system, “Racist … from front to back.”

On City Hall Plaza at an immigration rally she’s more than happy to call for the abolishment of ICE.

When President Trump calls her Pocahontas, you bet a fundraising email goes out — incredibly, she feels no shame in going back to the struggles of real Native Americans if it means a healthy cash grab for herself.

Democrats have comported themselves horribly during the Kavanaugh hearings, but no one has been more irresponsible than Warren. We’ve heard from neither Kavanaugh nor Ford but she’s already passing the hat.

