How long will Sacramento let homeless people use the city like a toilet?

I was never the biggest fan of rain before moving to Sacramento. But, these days, I often find myself searching the sky for gray clouds. A good downpour, I’ve come to understand, is about the only way the smears of human poop will get washed off the city’s sidewalks, and the stench of urine and vomit will disappear from the city’s alleys.
Disgusting, right?
That residents have to rely on Mother Nature to mitigate a man-made public health problem is ridiculous. But apparently this is how we roll in Sacramento. We’re a city with leaders who insist we’re “world class” enough to host an NBA All-Star game, but can’t find the political will to provide enough public restrooms for homeless people so no one has to scrub feces off the sidewalk.
This isn’t normal and it has to change. It will come down to money, yes. But, mostly, it’s about priorities.
For years, the Sacramento City Council has been ignoring agitated homeless advocates, and now, with a rapidly gentrifying central city, sky-high housing costs and a ballooning homeless population, the problem has become a perfect poopstorm.
On Monday, the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness released an independent assessment of the public-restroom situation in the city’s more than 200 parks. It found that most didn’t have toilets at all, and of those that did, about a third were closed and the rest were open only during the day.
Meanwhile, the options are even slimmer downtown and in midtown. There, the nonprofit found that only five of the city’s 22 parks have restrooms — none that are open 24 hours a day.
To be fair, the city had its reasons for closing the restrooms. Homeless people have been known to destroy them, ripping out sinks and clogging toilets with used needles. After the City Council shut many of Sacramento’s restrooms to save money during the recession, many residents lobbied to keep them closed so they wouldn’t become magnets for crime or illicit drug use.
But that reasoning doesn’t fly anymore.
Because those restrooms are closed, residents are scooping human excrement off of their front lawns and government workers are stepping over it every day on their way to lunch — because that’s appetizing.
Homeless people have to head to the Central Library to relieve themselves, but that’s only during the day and at a cost of thousands of dollars in cleaning fees. When the sun goes down, there are no toilets available anywhere.
The city recently conducted a study of its own on restrooms, both in parks and other locations. The findings will be discussed in detail later this month, but staffers counted a total of 86 publicly accessible toilets, 29 of which were open all day and all night.
Homeless advocates are skeptical of the number, as am I. There’s also the matter of how many of these restrooms are in unapproachable places, such as the Capitol, the Convention Center, the California State Lottery and the Crocker Art Museum.
Who believes a homeless person, filthy from living along the American River Parkway, is going to be allowed to wander into the Crocker or the Capitol without being stopped? Homeless people can’t even wander into Safeway.
And what happens when the city starts pointing homeless people toward those public restrooms owned by the state and the county, and no one wants to foot the bill to clean them more frequently?
There has to be a broader communitywide commitment to providing more public restrooms that are open 24 hours a day. And, yes, a lot of them will have to go in the central city where most homeless people live, which means the Downtown Sacramento Partnership is going to have to get over its squeamishness about concentrating restrooms near businesses.
The alternative is for Sacramento to end up like San Diego with a deadly hepatitis A outbreak. Smeared poop is bad enough. Something has to give.
But it’s still illegal to let your dog crap on the street.
It’s just undocumented feces, what’s the problem? “Everybody poops”
Good point. WHY DO we have dog owners cited for it, but we let illegal aliens, and homeless do it.
From most everything I’ve read about Sacramento the past twenty years or so. It is a toilet !
Democrats will never improve anything, they only destroy. Sacramento or Detroit, what’s the
difference……….
Along with Chiraq, new orleans, and coming soon, Denver!
They can deal with the problem now, or deal with the aftermath when they start having outbreaks of diseases such as meningitis, whopping cough, yellow fever, polio, tuberculosis, malaria and the like due to the sanitary conditions there, and their sanctuary policies continuing to allow the influx of illegal aliens bringing these diseases with them. San Francisco is probably faring no better than Sacramento.
Then FEMA and the CDC should wall the place off!
There are conditions like these in Los Angeles, too, snattlerake. The cities of California are beginning to look more like CALCUTTA than American cities. This is the result of allowing COMMUCRATS to remain in control for decades. Squalor and destruction are the HALLMARKS of Commucrat control of a city!
The shiftless invaders will use the city as a toilet for as long as they want because liberals are too stupid to do anything about it and the illegals don’t care…they’re hopped up on drugs & alcohol – both the residents and the illegals…
And you can bet IF the governing idiots DO try to do something, the backlash they’d get FROM those illegal invaders, and libtard residents would be swift.
I love the way the reporter in this article contradicts himself. First he states that rest rooms had to be closed because of damage to the rest rooms by the homeless and toilets were being plugged due to syringes from the drug addicts, then the reporter states that more bathrooms are needed for the homeless. Hey reporter from the Sacramento Bee, you airhead liberals created this mess in communist Kalifornia. I hope you airhead liberals keep enjoying the smell of feces and urine. I also hope you enjoy all the used syringes. How is open borders treating you now, communist Kalifornia and you liberal reporters. You are fast becoming Haiti. That is what liberalism gives you!
The Democrat answer: We gotta throw more money at it!! This is a not a homeless problem. It is a mental health problem, an alcohol problem, a drug problem, and for some just because that is their home. You need to have compassionate laws that take these people off the street for long enough to get the alcohol and drugs out of their systems, no matter how hard that is. For those who are dangerous to themselves and others we need to find a place that is safe to have them spend what time they have left. For those who are just more comfortable living on the street, there are more than sufficient places run by churches and charities where these people can get cleaned up, have a safe restroom, and a safe place to sleep for doing the chores that need to be done. Here, enforcing laws requiring them not to live on the street are more compassionate than leaving them there.
I think everybody is missing the point here. The point is, the Democrats running Sacramento do not CARE that the “homeless” are turning their city into a toilet. All THEY care about is courting illegals to ILLEGALLY vote in our elections in their CEASELESS quest to regain political power and control over the rest of us. Typcially, the homeless do NOT vote, hence whatever ELSE they might do is of NO interest to the vote-hungry Commucrats!
Those sort of problems are what you’d expect in a 3rd world country not in the US. The liberals want to come across as caring for everyone but instead make a mess of the whole thing. These same liberals were probably berating Pope Francis for not doing enough when he instructed Vatican City to build toilets, showers, and laundry facilities for Rome’s homeless. Hey Liberals, look to take the beam out of your own eye before you try to take the speck out of someone else’s.