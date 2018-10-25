How did we come to political civil war? Let’s remember.

Federal authorities are investigating suspicious packages that were just sent to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama — and this is news that comes the same week it was reported a suspicious package containing a suspected bomb was sent to the residence of George Soros. CNN’s New York offices were cleared by authorities, as well, after a suspicious package was reportedly mailed to that studio.
And so the country moves a step closer to civil war. The incidences are trail markings on this path.
Let’s be clear: No matter who’s doing it — no matter which political party or ideology is as the source of it — violence, intimidation and the threat of violence and intimidation have no part to play in polite, civil political society.
But at the same time, one has to wonder: Is there a political vigilante out there, running about, bent on putting Democrats through the same sort of hotly charged partisan meat grinder the Republicans have been facing for some time? Or, as the most cynical of minds might suggest, is this part and parcel of the left’s political strategy — to send out one of its own to make it appear as if conservatives are just as nutty as they are? That’s just a new breed of evil right there.
Still, the left has been the source of most of the politically-tied violence this country has suffered these past months, nay years — think of all the MAGA hat-wearers attacked, verbally and physically, during 2015 and 2016 campaign times.
Have the Democrats called for peace? No. Anything but, in fact. And that’s led some political prognosticators to say for some time that America’s headed down a path of civil war.
To wit: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and her call for a summer of resistance.
Rep. Maxine Waters, and her demand that “get out and create a crowd” whenever they see “anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station.”
Hillary Clinton and her insistence that you “cannot be civil” with Republicans.
Eric Holder and his fiery rhetoric that “when they go low, we kick them,” followed by his fiery written words in the Washington Post that “we have to take on this president” and “we have to take on this Republican Party.”
It’s not as if these words have fallen on deaf leftist ears, either.
There’s been antifa in the streets; Black Lives Matter on the march; in-your-face confrontations at restaurants of Sens. Mitch McConnell and Ted Cruz, and their families; a similar restaurant intimidation of White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family; the politically-laced shooting of Republican Rep. Steve Scalise; and more.
The stage for a conservative backlash of sorts has been set for some time.
And now we get this: “Secret Service intercepts suspicious packages sent to Obama, Hillary Clinton,” Fox News reported.
And this: “Feds investigating suspicious packages sent to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama,” CNBC wrote.
And this: “Explosive device found near home of billionaire investor George Soros.”
The Secret Service and other authorities intercepted the packages before any harm could occur.
But here’s the thing: These tactics of intimidation and criminality have no place in American politics.
America is a country of law, a nation of order, a government of limited scope that requires a moral populace to succeed. America is not a banana republic, basing its governing party on who has the loudest voice, who wields the largest bat — who brings the best bombs.
The doors to violence have been opened. The paths to civil war and internal strife have been cut.
Now it’s up to those with strong moral compasses, bold leadership and concern and care for the long-term for our nation to speak out and speak up and put a stop to the madness before it escalates to a point of no return.
Simply put, civil war will accomplish nothing but tear the fabric of this country beyond repair. And listen up, parents in particular: What will be rebuilt will look nothing like what Founding Fathers envisioned and everything like what lawless mob rule embraces.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
The fact that now 9 bombs were sent of which NONE went off, indicates they were either created by a Liberal Democrat politician who like most Liberals just cannot create anything that actually works, or created by a Liberal Machiavelli strategist trying to take the political heat off the immigrant invasion in prepared media diversion by sending fake bombs designed not to go off, but to stoke the Democrat fires of hate to get out the Democrat vote. Any smart Conservative or independent if pressed into action would not only have got the job done right (At least one would have worked), but waited until after the election to see who of value was left standing. Strange it is how THE MEDIA all had their same talking pointed scripts ready to go the minute this blew up,,,,right before the election of course. Since complete failure always follows the democrat social planning order, this proves this must have been done by one, like those who swore to stop Trump by any and all means possible.
inluminatuo, I couldn’t agree any more. I had the same thoughts this morning. All these attempts by the lib’s is just disgusting and they are guaranteeing that the democratic party is done with.
Besides if we do have a civil war, it will thin the herd and make life better afterwards economically but maybe not emotionally.
They miscalculated this time, having already wasted FBI resources investigating Kavanaugh and fake Russian Election collusion, the now truth motivated FBI designed exactly to take on these kinds of things will expose who really did this, even if it goes back to the highest levels of the Democrat party.
@ inluminauto – As I stated in another thread:
I agree. The “bombs” shown on TV and other media had cell phones attached. Just how were they supposed to detect the target and set the bomb off? In common use they would require someone to call the phone and then the ringtone voltage would set off the detonator. But again how would the bomber know the bomb had arrived?
The wires that come with blasting caps are distinctive, and not visible in the photos. Trying to use wires to create a spark would require batteries which again are not visible.
I do not believe these were ever meant to explode. There is enough there to look dangerous but not enough to be dangerous.
Inlumin. As i said yesterday. I fear, if it IS found out to have been a dem who did all this, we won’t hear a bloody word about it. The complicit media will be told by their Dem masters to “brush it under the rug”, and they will do as told.
OR
They were sent by Hillary and Obama to themselves
Since there are so many of them, probably coming from a central source, one of the leftist groups or Soros himself (who made sure one was sent–no delivered–to him.
Maybe Bernadine Dohrn and Obama’s buddy Bill Ayers.
Since there’s no way the bomber could have known they’d all arrive around the same time, i feel there are MORE THAN ONE bomber who mailed those packages..
Democrats are more likely responsible.
As we have seen, NOTHING is beyond the unethical animosities of the Liberal Democrats. Even the caravan of immigrants had to be organized by somebody. Who will benefit most when they hit our border?
It will not make any difference what President Donald Trump does, the Liberal Democrats will condemn it and turn it into a political issue. In my mind the Liberal Democrats had a lot to do with this migration.
Scruffy, I have no doubt, WHATEVER that they “had a lot to do” with this false flag “bomb scare,” too! Consider the way they IMMEDIATELY took to the airwaves and started blaming Pres. Trump for the bombs. It’s a pathetic attempt by the conniving Commucrats to distract from their OWN blatant incitement of political violence that has backfired on them BIG TIME, as they only succeeded in driving away still MORE Democrats repulsed by their disgusting tactics. Democrat turnout in early voting has been DISMAL, and they are DESPERATE to turn that around. You just KNEW they were going to stage one, or SEVERAL “October surprises” to try to fire up their base. The Caravan was one, and it hasn’t had the effect they hoped for, as about 70% of the country–Dems AND Republicans–are opposed to these people getting into the US, and want the mass invasion of our country by illegals to STOP. So NOW we have the false flag bomb scare which they have been QUICK to blame on Pres. Trump with, as usual, NO PROOF, WHATSOEVER!
These conniving VERMIN are the ENEMIES of this country, and of freedom, itself, and they will stop at NOTHING to regain the political power they feel is rightfully THEIRS to do with as they please, REGARDLESS of what we, the people want!
I love Sarah. She is so great and she is a true representative of WE THE PEOPLE and OUR PRESIDENT. Bravo Sarah WE THE PEOPLE love you
Civil war is inevitable and should be welcomed. The democrats are flat out evil and they are traitors. This cannot be allowed – a country full of scum like the democrats cannot survive.
Si vis pacem, para bellum
(If you want peace, prepare for war)
LibsRvermin, sadly, however much we might want to AVOID a civil war, it is becoming increasingly apparent that there can BE no “peaceful” resolution to this ideological WAR for the soul of our country, as the damned conniving Commucrats will only ESCALATE the violence, subversion and SEDITION until they get the political power they want, no matter HOW they have to get it! I now believe the ONLY way to put a stop to the violence and destruction by the Leftist LOONS is to ANNIHILATE THEM. We can begin that process by voting EVERY. DAMNED. ONE. of them out of office! Following that, any violence they foment should be countered with EXTREME PREJUDICE, as that seems to be the ONLY “language” that will get the point across to these conniving powermongers and their brain-dead “shock troop” useful idiots.
I think a LOT of Leftist LOONS are going to be VERY sorry if they GET the civil war they’ve been trying so hard to start!
Its not just politically we need to cleanse them out. BUT educationally too. OUR entire schooling aparatus, from kindergarten all the way through university level, is infested with liberals…
I could not agree more. I can assure you this was set in motion and precipitated by someone on the liberal left as a pure distraction and a shot at blaming Trump and his followers. The far left loons that are screaming for civil war need to be careful what they wish for.
They might just get it………….
Yup, same as when the Black Lives Matter nonsense was going on, and a half-dozen black churches were burned to the ground by arsonists. The Press screamed KKK, GOP, White Supremacists, all day long. Then investigators found that all but one church had been torched by black BLM activists themselves.
“….is this part and parcel of the left’s political strategy …….That’s just a new breed of evil right there…”
Hardly new. The phony Russia Dossier is exactly the same type of evil. Las Vegas shooting, the aforementioned BLM riots, fake church bombings, faker hijab thefts, fake, fake, fake!
And note.. WHEN the truth came out about it being a BLM activist who done all but one of those bombings, THE MEDIA WAS SILENT about it. No apologies for all the racial hate they stirred, with their immediate calls of “racism”. No “Opps, we made a mistake”. JUST SILENCE.
(“But at the same time, one has to wonder: Is there a political vigilante out there,…”)
In a low lit smoke-filled backroom somewhere in Libland, …acrid cigar smoke wafting toward the ceiling and swirling under a low fan, one may hear the clinking of glasses amidst a series of sneering congratulatory guffaws and snickers of leftwing organizers, socialist sympathizers, and FakeNews heads found watching CNN and MSNBC screens behind the plush government ‘funded’ bar: “You know something comrades….we are getting pretty good at this!” “We have met the enemy…and it is us,” …..followed by raucous cackling and drunken slurs of “Hear! Hear!”
Be sure of this: ….one’s sins will find them out. Those who dig a pit for others will fall into it themselves.
I wouldn’t be at all surprised to learn that Hillary Clinton mailed a dangerous package to her own home in a vain attempt (that’s the only kind of attempt she’s been capable of recently) to depict the right as full of “deplorables” and her political opponents of being radical loons.
She probably won’t ever have to face judgment in this world and will continue to live out her life free of appropriate consequences. But her moment will come after this life is over. And when it does, there will be no more secrets, lies, and obfuscations. It’ll all be laid out in plain sight.
countonit, the only “radical LOONS” in this equation are HILLARY and her conniving Commucrat partners in crime! These people are EVIL, and SO mad for power that they will literally do ANYTHING–including mailing bombs to their OWN HOMES–to try to portray their political opposition as “violent radical loons.” You notice not ONE of those bombs exploded? Though if these VERMIN thought blowing up their own homes would get them back into power, I have NO DOUBT they would have “arranged” to be out of town and sacrificed several houses “for the cause.”
STRAIGHT out of Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” playbook: Accuse your opponents of what you, YOURSELVES are ALREADY DOING.
“Simply put, civil war will accomplish nothing but tear the fabric of this country beyond repair.”
Civil war is not about what it accomplishes but is a result of what happens when you stand against the tearing of the fabric of the country beyond repair
The parasites are just trying to make things bad for the host and hoping we will concede one more time to their demands, never realizing they always take and we always give and there is a point where we can give no more and they must be removed if we are to survive.
If you think you have some more to give then give it, but most of us are done. It is time they start being productive members and learn how to feed themselves
We reached this point because of the Trailer Trash Operatives of the Democrat-Communist-Islamic-Nazi Terrorist Organization.
Mere DAYS after Hillary’s little “you can’t be civil to Republicans” speech, she climbs up on her high horse and makes a sanctimonious little speech about “we need to bring the country together.” Seriously?
Can you even FATHOM the tone-deaf GALL of this woman? How can she POSSIBLY believe this crap? Who was it who referred to half the country as a “basket of deplorables” guilty of misogyny and EVERY “phobe” in the book? Oh, that’s right–it was HILLARY–that great UNITER. She and Obama spent 8 YEARS, and every MINUTE since Pres. Trump was elected, DIVIDING US by every “identity poliitcs” label they could dream up.
And we have still not heard ONE DAMNED WORD of condemnation from the conniving Commucrats against all the VIOLENCE being commited by their FASCIST brownshirt ATTACK DOGS in Antifa. On the contrary, they are relentlessly INCITING them to do still WORSE than they have already done!
See Part 2 below
[Mere DAYS after Hillary’s little “you can’t be civil to Republicans” speech, she climbs up on her high horse and makes a sanctimonious little speech about “we need to bring the country together.” Seriously?]
Good point. SHE was one of those calling FOR incivility. Now she’s the victim of it, even if it may have been a false flag, she’s trying to act the victim and now is calling for civility. TOTAL UTTER hypocrisy..
This “political war” has been going on for ages and is just now coming to a head again, this time in America. But now it is different. We are in that End Time, the conclusion of the Age of Pisces, and a new birth of Freedom in this Age of Aquarius. This is the time of the separation of “the tares” (the seed of the wicked one, Lucifer) from among “the wheat” (the seed of God, the children of God in the earth). They are desperate because they know this is their end. They are trying to destroy as many of the children of God as they can before their Final Judgment.
But this is more than just a “political war”, this is ALL OUT WARFARE on many levels; Nuclear, Chemical, Biological, Economic, Moral, Educational, etc., etc. They are poisoning us with their drugs, vaccines, GMO’s, Chemtrails, chlorine and fluorine in our drinking water, herbicides, pesticides, and etc., such as Roundup (Glyphosate and many others). They are poisoning the minds of our children with their Common Core, Socialist indoctrination, and in not teaching what should be taught. They are destroying the morals of our people with their Abortion on Demand, drugs and free sex. Chernobyl in Russian means Wormwood (Jer 9:15, Rev 8:11) and its nuclear radiation, combined with that of Fukushima, etc., has poisoned the planet. Add to that the HAARP, ELF, Pyschotronic, 5G and other weaponized energy frequencies that are frying our brains, manipulating weather, earthquakes and other “natural disasters”.
This democratic fake bomb act will put an end to their games as well as their future. We have a lot of power in the voting booth.
GOPUSA…..Fresh Ink OCT.25tH.2018
“How did we come to political civil war? “….. Washington Times … October 25, 2018
The Leftist have been instigators of Hate and anti American radicalism since the leftists have taken over America’s educational institutions and placed its leftists in office in its government. The condition that this country presently finds itself in is the results of the leftists infiltrating the schools, the government, and its religious groups. While the American citizen blissfully unaware of the stealthy penetration of the countries foundations went about living their daily lives until the leftists now feel confident enough to be more open about their Hatred for this country and its citizens, This open hatred for America and its people is what the country is now facing . And the democrat Hierarchy shout, Get In their faces, show those who refuse to agree with the democrats, to get in their faces.
Just guessing…
This could be a ‘dry run’….to trick a Republican into saying ‘it’s a hoax’…as soon as that happens the ‘crats will sacrifice one of their own, with a REAL bomb, and say, ‘see…we told you so…’
Don’t be surprised to see that christine blasted-frord is the sacrificial lamb…