How did we come to political civil war? Let’s remember.

Federal authorities are investigating suspicious packages that were just sent to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama — and this is news that comes the same week it was reported a suspicious package containing a suspected bomb was sent to the residence of George Soros. CNN’s New York offices were cleared by authorities, as well, after a suspicious package was reportedly mailed to that studio.

And so the country moves a step closer to civil war. The incidences are trail markings on this path.

Let’s be clear: No matter who’s doing it — no matter which political party or ideology is as the source of it — violence, intimidation and the threat of violence and intimidation have no part to play in polite, civil political society.

But at the same time, one has to wonder: Is there a political vigilante out there, running about, bent on putting Democrats through the same sort of hotly charged partisan meat grinder the Republicans have been facing for some time? Or, as the most cynical of minds might suggest, is this part and parcel of the left’s political strategy — to send out one of its own to make it appear as if conservatives are just as nutty as they are? That’s just a new breed of evil right there.

Still, the left has been the source of most of the politically-tied violence this country has suffered these past months, nay years — think of all the MAGA hat-wearers attacked, verbally and physically, during 2015 and 2016 campaign times.

Have the Democrats called for peace? No. Anything but, in fact. And that’s led some political prognosticators to say for some time that America’s headed down a path of civil war.

To wit: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and her call for a summer of resistance.

Rep. Maxine Waters, and her demand that “get out and create a crowd” whenever they see “anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station.”

Hillary Clinton and her insistence that you “cannot be civil” with Republicans.

Eric Holder and his fiery rhetoric that “when they go low, we kick them,” followed by his fiery written words in the Washington Post that “we have to take on this president” and “we have to take on this Republican Party.”

It’s not as if these words have fallen on deaf leftist ears, either.

There’s been antifa in the streets; Black Lives Matter on the march; in-your-face confrontations at restaurants of Sens. Mitch McConnell and Ted Cruz, and their families; a similar restaurant intimidation of White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family; the politically-laced shooting of Republican Rep. Steve Scalise; and more.

The stage for a conservative backlash of sorts has been set for some time.

And now we get this: “Secret Service intercepts suspicious packages sent to Obama, Hillary Clinton,” Fox News reported.

And this: “Feds investigating suspicious packages sent to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama,” CNBC wrote.

And this: “Explosive device found near home of billionaire investor George Soros.”

The Secret Service and other authorities intercepted the packages before any harm could occur.

But here’s the thing: These tactics of intimidation and criminality have no place in American politics.

America is a country of law, a nation of order, a government of limited scope that requires a moral populace to succeed. America is not a banana republic, basing its governing party on who has the loudest voice, who wields the largest bat — who brings the best bombs.

The doors to violence have been opened. The paths to civil war and internal strife have been cut.

Now it’s up to those with strong moral compasses, bold leadership and concern and care for the long-term for our nation to speak out and speak up and put a stop to the madness before it escalates to a point of no return.

Simply put, civil war will accomplish nothing but tear the fabric of this country beyond repair. And listen up, parents in particular: What will be rebuilt will look nothing like what Founding Fathers envisioned and everything like what lawless mob rule embraces.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

