Houston police chief to criminals: ‘Don’t victimize our people’

HOUSTON – Houston-area law enforcement officials responded to reports of looting as the city continued to face devastating flooding.
Officials in Fort Bend County said looters were impersonating authorities and encouraging residents to evacuate their homes. The suspects then looted the homes after the homeowner evacuated.
“You see the best of people, you see the worst of people,” said Alan Spears with Fort Bend County Emergency Management. Spears warned residents that they should only leave based on official communications or at the direction of a uniformed officer.
Read more at 4WWL
Cajun Navy rescuer says looters shot at them, tried to steal boats
HOUSTON — A rescuer for the famed Louisiana Cajun Navy says looters tried to steal their boats and fired shots at them while they were trying to save Houston residents from flooded homes.
Clyde Cain told CNN that a boat broke down, and while the crew sought shelter in a delivery truck, people tried to steal the inoperable boat.
“They’re making it difficult for us to rescue them,” he said. “You have people rushing the boat. Everyone wants to get in at the same time. They’re panicking. Water is rising.”
Join the discussion
2 words for looters! live ammo! don’t mess with Texas!
2 better words: martial law
Followed by these 4 words: LOOTERS WILL BE SHOT
I think this would work; ‘looters will be fed to alligators on sight’.
I agree. Give the cops the OK to shoot looters on sight. PERIOD.
I am sick to death of the moddy coddling i see year after year after year, of these criminal scum.
In these situations, criminals tend to come out of the cracks like cockroaches–and they should be dealt with in the same swift and final manner.
looters will be shot dead and left to rot where they lay
And the more times cops do NOT react swiftly and harshly to looters, the MORE FUTURE ONES get emboldened to loot..
Looters are the SCUM of any disaster and should be dealt with as such, no matter who? they are, PERIOD!!!!