Houston police chief to criminals: ‘Don’t victimize our people’

HOUSTON – Houston-area law enforcement officials responded to reports of looting as the city continued to face devastating flooding.

Officials in Fort Bend County said looters were impersonating authorities and encouraging residents to evacuate their homes. The suspects then looted the homes after the homeowner evacuated.

“You see the best of people, you see the worst of people,” said Alan Spears with Fort Bend County Emergency Management. Spears warned residents that they should only leave based on official communications or at the direction of a uniformed officer.

Read more at 4WWL

Cajun Navy rescuer says looters shot at them, tried to steal boats HOUSTON — A rescuer for the famed Louisiana Cajun Navy says looters tried to steal their boats and fired shots at them while they were trying to save Houston residents from flooded homes. Clyde Cain told CNN that a boat broke down, and while the crew sought shelter in a delivery truck, people tried to steal the inoperable boat. “They’re making it difficult for us to rescue them,” he said. “You have people rushing the boat. Everyone wants to get in at the same time. They’re panicking. Water is rising.”

