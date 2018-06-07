Houston Democrat battles to keep non-citizens on voter rolls

Houston’s registrar says she’s under no obligation to remove non-citizens from her voter rolls under the National Voter Registration Act, testing the limits of how far states and localities can go in trying to thwart efforts to clean up their election lists.
Ann Harris Bennett, registrar for Harris County in Texas, is battling to keep secret the names of non-citizens who signed up to vote and, in some cases, may have even cast ballots. In a federal court filing last week she said people can be removed for other reasons, but there is no requirement she erase names of people even after they tell her they aren’t citizens.
“Once a person is officially registered to vote, a state may only remove them from the voting list if: the person dies, changes residence, asks to be removed from the list, or becomes ineligible under state law because of criminal conviction or mental incapacity,” Ms. Bennett said in court papers. The National Voter Registration Act “does not create any obligation for a state to conduct a list maintenance program to remove the names of voters who may be ineligible due to lack of citizenship.”
Ms. Bennett is fighting a request by the Public Interest Legal Foundation, a conservative group pushing to clean up voter rolls, which asked the county to turn over records of people who’d signed up to vote then later admitted they weren’t citizens.
She is one of what appears to be a trend of registrars arguing that groups looking to add more names to the voter rolls are protected by the NVRA, but those looking to trim bloated lists of old or erroneous names are not entitled to use the 1993 law to pry loose records.
Neal Kelley, the registrar in Orange County, California, made a similar argument in a response to the PILF last week, saying he would only turn over records “if the request is being made in furtherance of the purposes of the National Voter Registration Act which is to enhance voting opportunities for every American.”
Mr. Kelley demanded PILF provide proof that it’s trying to add more names to the voting rolls in order to get a look at the county’s citizenship records.
The pushback is perhaps to be expected after the PILF used the NVRA, popularly known as the “motor-voter law,” to demand records from other states and localities that showed their voting lists were bloated with people who admitted to not being citizens.
The NRVA gives private citizens the power to demand election officials share data on their efforts to maintain their voter rolls. But Mr. Kelley and Ms. Bennett say that power can only be invoked by people trying to add more names to the rolls, not for organizations like PILF trying to cut down on bogus names.
Logan Churchwell, a spokesman for the PILF, said Ms. Bennett was defending “needless government secrecy.”
He said one of their requests was for people who specifically asked to be removed, citing their own status as non-citizens — one of the conditions Ms. Bennett herself said was valid for list maintenance.
Mr. Churchwell and PILF founder J. Christian Adams both said Ms. Bennett is also misconstruing the history of the NVRA, which specifically says one goal is to ensure “accurate” voter lists.
“You cannot have ‘Motor Voter’ without list maintenance. We cannot gauge the efficacy of Harris County’ list maintenance efforts without lines of sight into their processes,” Mr. Churchwell said.
The question of non-citizens registered and, in some cases, voting in elections has become heated since President Trump claimed millions of illegal votes skewed the results of the 2016 election, costing him the popular vote, even though he won the Electoral College.
Then a city commissioner in Philadelphia last year said perhaps 100,000 non-citizens were registered to vote in Pennsylvania. The state has disputed that number but acknowledges a glitch in its systems that may have allowed some legal immigrants to register even though they didn’t have citizenship.
PILF has sued to try to get a look at records on those 100,000 people.
But even as PILF seeks to pry loose more records, it’s facing its own challenge from a Hispanic advocacy group that says the efforts are more about voter intimidation than clean elections.
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) sued in federal court in Alexandria arguing PILF is defaming people by publishing reports naming them after they’ve been identified as non-citizens and removed from voter rolls. LULAC said in some cases the people identified by government records, and reported by PILF, were actually valid citizens.
“Spurious accusations of voter fraud cause real harm both to the accused individuals and to our broader democracy,” the organization said in its lawsuit, representing several Virginia residents who were, in fact, citizens even though officials removed them from the rolls.
PILF said if there were errors, they rested with the state’s own records, and said there’s no legal basis to hold the organization liable.
Guess what Ann Harris (hyphenated) Bennett, you are nothing but a criminal!
Bennett, as the registrar should be criminally charged for aiding and abetting the fraud.
Arrest her first for Obstruction, then go after the ILLEGALS!
We need a State law opening the books. One with teeth to indict and remove registrars who don’t cooperate/comply.
I fail to understand how anyone can be in favor of Non-citizens voting. It seems to me that the Communist left is against the Constitution and the rule of law. Based on their agenda, I can’t understand why anyone would vote Democrat.
They will let anyone register to vote, and don’t care if the illegals vote or not. They will even print the ballots in their language so that they can do their damage easier…
This is one way to get more votes, although for Dems, its nothing new. Just same as always.
Bennett’s citizenship should be revoked, and she should be purged from the US!
The liberals obviously PREFER illegals to American citizens, so how can it be “defamation” to label anyone as an illegal alien? To liberals it’s obviously a badge of honor.
If illegal immigrants voted conservative, wonder how fast they would be removed from the list…
End DACA, End Chain Migration, End Anchor babies, Make E-Verify MANDATORY, REDUCE the number of legal immigrants entering the USA, CLOSE LOOPHOLES in our immigration laws, End TPS, Build the Wall, and ENFORCE our current immigration laws.
Well, of COURSE they do, because they are so FAR GONE in Leftist LOONERY that NOBODY with any sense will vote for them, and the only way they can “win” an election is to STEAL it. They NEED those illegals to vote. They can’t win unless they do–which is all the more reason to clean up those voter rolls and throw the illegals the hell OUT of the voter registration books. It is NOT Constitutional for non-citizens–legal or NOT–to vote in our national elections!
The Dems are losing the “black vote” they have taken for granted for so long because at least SOME of the black voters have “woke” to the fact that Dems do NOTHING for them except LIE TO THEM to get their votes, and now the LYING DEMS are DESPERATE to replace those votes with SOMEBODY, and they are certaknly not choosy who those voters are! HENCE their efforts to court ILLEGALS AND OTHER CRIMINALS as Dem voters. Birds of a feather, for sure!
If you have nothing to hide, there’s no need to hide behind interpreted laws. These are the same people who are “appalled” that the president doesn’t release his tax returns. The difference being, the president’s tax returns do not change election results…
Does no one have the cajones to stand up to these criminals? The Constitution and our Bill of Rights is the law. Read it some time. She’s broken the law. Throw her in jail and rush a trial.
There is no mention of removing a voter from the rolls if the voter does not exist. A fictitious voter is forever with this registrar. Perhaps, a dog could be removed with the reasoning that a dog is not protected as a person. The best solution is to remove the registrar and put in a person who is not conspiring against legitimate voters.