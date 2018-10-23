House leader Kevin McCarthy’s office vandalized: Huge rock thrown through window, equipment stolen

Images of 2 men captured by security cameras at office of GOP House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The House majority leader became the latest victim of violent attacks Monday — this time a rock being thrown into his home office.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, had his office in Bakersfield hit by two vandals, according to his official Instagram account.

“Does anyone know these two guys? They threw a boulder thru our office window and took office equipment,” Mr. McCarthy wrote.

BREAKING: More violence against Republicans Vandals shattered the office window of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (the 2nd most powerful man in the US House) with a massive stone (!) they then broke into the office and went on to steal office equipment from McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/lryYKvgPUc — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 23, 2018

He posted pictures of the two attackers from security cameras, another of one of them walking away with computer equipment, and a fourth of the boulder in his office.

View this post on Instagram Does anyone know these two guys? They threw a boulder thru our office window and took office equipment.

A post shared by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (@repkevinmccarthy) on Oct 22, 2018 at 5:43pm PDT

In recent weeks, arsonists have attacked a Republican Party office in Wyoming and spray-paint-equipped anarchists have hit the Metropolitan Republican Club in Manhattan.

