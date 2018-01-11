House GOP offers get-tough approach to DACA debate

Key House Republicans announced a new DACA-fix bill Wednesday that offers some of the strictest enforcement provisions on the table, saying any new legal status for Dreamers must be coupled with a crackdown on sanctuary cities and new workforce checks to stop businesses from hiring illegal immigrants.
Led by Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte and Homeland Security Chairman Michael McCaul, the bill would curtail chain migration and end the Diversity Visa Lottery, which President Trump said is critical to any deal.
But it also includes a number of changes Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has said she needs to stop the new surge of illegal immigrants who have figured out how to game the current system.
For Dreamers, the bill would grant them a new legal status with three-year work permits and the right to travel outside the U.S. — a congressionally approved enhanced version of the current DACA program — but no special pathway to citizenship.
Those who seek permanent status would have to follow existing pathways, such as marrying a U.S. citizen or having a company sponsor an immigrant visa.
It’s one of the stiffest proposals on the table, but the lawmakers who introduced it said it’s the kind of bill that could garner support from most Republicans in order to tackle DACA.
“This is the only bill that’s going to unify the conference and it’s going to get us to a majority of the conference,” said Rep. Raul Labrador, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee’s immigration subcommittee and one of the co-authors.
The bill checks off a number of items that have been on the GOP’s wish list for years, including requiring businesses to run new hires through the E-Verify database to check their work status, a crackdown on sanctuary cities, tougher penalties for repeat-illegal immigrants, an end to the Diversity Visa Lottery and limits to how many family members can be sponsored for entry.
The bill also includes a new guest-worker program for agriculture workers, which Mr. Goodlatte said has to be part of the deal if E-Verify is going to be mandatory.
Sponsors said they believe the bill sticks to the four issues President Trump said this week he wants to focus on: a DACA solution, border security, limits to chain migration and an end to the visa lottery.
But immigrant-rights groups said the bill goes well beyond what they’re willing to accept
“This bill should be viewed for what it is — an obvious attempt by longtime anti-Dreamer lawmaker Rep. Bob Goodlatte and his allies to derail a legislative solution for Dreamers,” said Lorella Praeli, director of immigration policy at the American Civil Liberties Union.
From the article above: ““This bill should be viewed for what it is — an obvious attempt by longtime anti-Dreamer lawmaker Rep. Bob Goodlatte and his allies to derail a legislative solution for Dreamers,” said Lorella Praeli, director of immigration policy at the American Civil Liberties Union.” Hey Lorella Praeli, you and your ACLU are anti – American citizen. How is that, for you Lorella and your ACLU, you traitors?
WHAT these cretins do not understand is we don’t WANT A FIX FOR DACA!!
We voted them in CAUSE WE DIDN’T WANT AMNESTY IN ANY MANNER, way shape or form…
Any rights granted to immigrants who EVER entered the USA illegally, that give more rights to illegals than LEGAL citizens, or cancel the rights of LEGAL citizens should be abandoned. Not having your Lawful LEGAL vote cancelled by an ILLEGALLY entered person is a right even legal immigrants want preserved, nor should citizenship and voting rights EVER be the reward for breaking our immigration laws. Being caught breaking the law and released without bail is also a special privilege that LEGAL citizens do not have. Then there is a matter of the cost of the social services granted in the form of free food, housing, legal advice and medical expenses? Our American wealth and resources are NOT infinite.
AS i’ve said before, its getting to the point being a citizen is not worth the effort, when EVERYTHING a citizen gets, is being bloody given to all illegal invaders…
If Dreamers are truly dreamers, they should have made English their primary language. They also would have to become a productive member of our society by getting educated and acquiring skills to be productive. Dreaming without preparing to be able to achieve your dream is not enough. Just because your parents brought you, as a child, here illegally, should not qualify you for special privileges.
The Legislators should eliminate any law that gives citizenship to babies born here whose parents are here illegally or here temporally just so the baby can be born here.
Plus what of the dreams of all of us Citizens?? DON’T OUR DREAMS count?
Oh that’s right, we never count.
Stop making trouble and go pay your taxes. These people are special.
Why are we even worried about the rights of invaders? Send them all home- you know where they are. Build a wall-not a fence- and put them out.
We must have E-Verify mandated for all employers. That by itself will curtail much of the illegal immigration. Ending chain migration and the diversity lottery are no brainers. Dreamers, while I’d rather see them sent home that seems to be a dream on my part, so stay, work, just don’t expect citizenship or benefits. IOW they better be saving for their old age retirement because no SS for them.
Build the WALL, get the new boarder agents…and then, grant DREAMERs new legal status with three-year work permits.
Otherwise, the Dems will immediately legalize the Dreamers (and register them to vote)…and the wall will be defunded as soon as the Dems get a majority in either house or the WH.
Build the wall – yes
New border agents – yes
Grant dreamers legal status – HELL NO.
It’s good that the House GOP is getting tough on Dreamers.
They need to get tougher.