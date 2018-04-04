House for sale! No Trump supporter need make offer.

A Sacramento woman is selling her home — but only to a buyer who didn’t vote for Donald Trump.
The homeowner, who wishes to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, told her realtor, Elizabeth Weintraub, not to entertain offers from Trump supporters.
“When you’re talking about principles, morals, and ethics, it’s very, very deep,” she told CBS Sacramento.
The seller’s policy could, however, violate a prospective buyer’s first amendment rights.
“People have a right to believe what they want to believe and they shouldn’t be restricted from purchasing property based on that,” lawyer Allen Sawyer told CBS Sacramento.
But the woman’s effort to discriminate based on buyers’ political persuasions isn’t impeded by the Fair Housing Act — which prohibits discrimination based on religion, sex, race and national origin, among other attributes.
Weintraub said she’s comfortable asking potential clients about their political affiliations.
“We can ask somebody how they voted, but they don’t have to tell us,” she told CBS Sacramento.
She said this is the first “no Trump supporter” request she’s received.
Certified appraiser Ryan Lundquist said the seller may be limiting the pool of prospective buyers.
“Thirty-nine percent of voters voted for Donald Trump in the Sacramento region. That’s an absolute fact,” Lundquist told CBS Sacramento.
___
(c)2018 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
‘Bad vibrations’ in this house… Pass it by…
This is discrimination of the maximum kind, and this ugly person should be taken down by the authorities for violation of the Housing Act. This is absolutely despicable, and it is most obvious why she doesn’t want her name mentioned. YES, there would most assuredly be a back lash. Free speech is one thing, blatant discrimination is quite another.
Unfortunately the housing act (like many things) only protects what lIBERALS call special case gruops (religion as long as its not christians, race as long as its not white, sex, as long as its not male or straight hetrosexuals, etc).. Political affiliation is not a protected group
BUT YOU CAN BET your last dollar, had this seller said “DON’T take any offers from anyone who ever has voted Democrat” that it would be ALL over the news, and lawsuits would already be pending for discrimination!
I wouldn’t buy her house.
Also a clear violation of the Fair Housing Act. Lock her up.
Liberals who scream “equality” for all, yet they discriminate against Conservatives.
That’s cause to liberals, tolerance, equality and inclusiveness is ONLY EVER a one way street..
Remeber that article from last year about those dating sites where gals were saying “looking for love, but if you are a Trump supporter, don’t even bother”??
I saw a few similar ones where the GUYS were saying “if a hillary supporter don’t even bother” where they had their ‘ads’ removed BY the dating site for “being discriminatory”..
Guess once again discrimination is ALL ok, only as long as its the LEFT discriminating against the RIGHT..
Bake the house
I dont think she has to worry ,normal people aka trump Supporters are fleeing the tax em to death police state of califonicate by the thousands, but on the other hand she does have to worry about selling it because the only ones left are liberal entitlement crowd and their going to feel like she ows them the house because she has money or something like that
Darkarcher you are absolutely correct as I am living proof to corraborate your statement. Left the Peoples Republic of California to reside in a conservative red state . The Dems have turned what once was a great state into a s-hole state. It wont be long before Mexico reclaims it as theirs. Trump needs to build the wall from Arizona all the way along the West Coast states to Canada.
There’s still quite a few Trump supporting conservatives in the state. BUT i doubt any are dumb enough to live in Sacremento..
The good news for this lady, most of the Trump voters have been smart enough to avoid moving to Sacramento, CA.
Frankly, I’d just as soon have the liberals & progressives stay in California, and NOT move to my state. Unfortunately, many of California’s economic refugees; moving away from outrageous taxes and high cost of living, also bring their liberal policy ideas with them; remaking their new community to be like the one they just fled from.
I don’t think that liberals/progressives have figured out that there is a direct relationship between new public programs & regulations and bigger government, ALWAYS means more & higher taxes.
My hunch is that this lack of economic understanding might be a defect in public education’s (liberal) outcome-based logic & math modules: the numbers don’t add up…but they are made to feel a morally superior affirmation about their incorrect answers.
Doug you are absolutely spot-on about many of Californians moving out of California and bringing their liberalism to a red state. Any time I see a CA license plate I hope they’re just passing through and headed to another blue state. Even though some say they are conservative, they bring with them a mentality of the ‘CALIFORNICATION’ mentality (not all…but a good majority that I’ve met).
Why doesn’t she sell her house to that animated young gentleman, Stevante Clark, who stormed the Sacramento Mayor and Council meeting last week? He’s probably the reason she is selling come to think of it.
The hypocrisy of liberal never ceases to amaze! Someone should say they voted for Hillary, buy the house, and then say “I lied! I voted for President Trump!” I would pay money to see the reaction .
So when a gay couple comes to your bakery demanding you bake a cake (against your religious convictions) for their wedding, just ask them who they voted for. That should take care of any discrimination issues.