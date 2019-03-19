House Democrats plan to grill Trump officials on threat of white nationalism

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are planning to question Trump administration officials in the coming weeks on what they’re doing to combat white nationalism in light of a couple of mass shootings at mosques in New Zealand, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Plans are still being finalized, but the sources told the Daily News on Monday that Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hopes to host a hearing on the matter by early next month.

One of the sources said Nadler (D-N.Y.) is likely going to call in administration officials and grill them on whether they consider far right ideologies a growing threat and what they’re doing to address it.

The committee plans to bring in Homeland Security and FBI officials, according to the Daily Beast, which first reported the hearing plans.

A spokesman for Nadler declined to comment.

This story will be updated

