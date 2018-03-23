Trumps Decides Against Veto, Signs Spending Bill

Despite threatening to veto the latest spending bill presented to him by establishment Republicans and liberal Democrats, President Trump decided to sign the bill anyway.
In his press conference, Trump slammed the overall bill, but said he was forced to sign it, because the funding of the military was his top priority. The bill only gave him a fraction of the amount he requested for his border wall. It continues to fund Planned Parenthood. It does not address DACA as the president had requested. And yet, the bill goes forward, and the government won’t shut down.
Trump did stress that he will not “do this again,” as he asked for support of both the line-item veto and the end of the filibuster in the Senate. Because this bill is only a temporary spending bill and not an actual full budget bill, Trump will have his chance to back up this “line in the sand” in just a few months. Will he veto that bill? Will Republicans step up and do what they were elected to do? Only time will tell.
Earlier story…
The conservative House Freedom Caucus says it would support President Donald Trump if he vetoed a $1.3 trillion spending bill.
Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, chairman of the freedom caucus, says in a tweet the group would “fully support” a veto. He adds that Congress should pass a short-term budget resolution while Trump and congressional leaders “negotiate a better deal for the forgotten men and women of America.”
The Freedom Caucus had urged Trump to veto the giant bill passed on Thursday. It says the bill does not have enough money for the border wall, leaves intact President Barack Obama’s health care law and funds Planned Parenthood.
HFC sent a letter on Wednesday urging @realDonaldTrump to veto the omnibus over a lack of wall funding, among other issues. https://t.co/7eIgKIPKI6
— House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) March 23, 2018
The government faces a midnight shutdown if a spending bill is not signed.
President Trump says he is “considering” a veto of a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill, citing concerns over “Dreamers” and border wall funding.
Trump says on Twitter Friday morning: “I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded.”
Trump’s tweet created confusion after Congress gave final approval early Friday to the spending bill, which is needed to avert a federal shutdown.
On Thursday, Trump’s budget director Mick Mulvaney said that Trump would sign the bill.
If it contains a shaved down version of what WE want and fully feeds the Dems most everything THEY want — VETO AND STICK A FORK IN IT!
He caved.
Brave New Worls USA
I am disappointed that POTUS Trump has caved on so many things he promised in the campaign. Instead of draining the swamp he enabled many of the critters to remain and even endorsed establishment GOP over TRUE Constitutional conservatives. Instead of getting rid of obozocare, he accepted getting rid of one small part but has accepted financing for all the rest. i could go on-and-on, but am too disgusted at this time. When both RINOs and libturd demoncraps preach the praises of the bill, that tells me loud and clear it is terrible for America.
SO, today is the deadline for a bill or shutting down the government. WHAT SHOULD POTUS HAVE DONE? Announce (an do) VETO of the bill and announce Congress is being directed to re-examine the bill, get rid of the pork, and give him the “line item veto”. RINOs and ******** would be crying in their beer, but the rest of us would be cheering. At the rate things are going, Trump just may end up a one admin POTUS.
The laws that are being funded, if constitutional, must be executed, but not necessarily at full funding. The federal agencies have a the latitude to save money, but between political appointees not replace from the previous administration and SES career people that were put in place because they supported the same agenda that becomes a problem.
He is not forced to do anything. And saying he wants something for these DACA dregs? They will never vote for him even if he made them all citizens. How about he does something for the people that voted for him and would vote for him again? I would like to be winning so much that I’m tired of winning, but instead we get 33 miles of a fence? He needs to BTFO the establishment who wants to destroy him and not cave to them and give them everything they want.
The people who voted for him overwhelmed the fix-is-in, sure thing, illegal votes of the left for Hillary. Giving the socialist/Marxist left ANYTHING is not what the Trump supporters elected him to do. Veto, Veto, Veto, should have been his guide to leftist/rino policies. Anything else is not what his supporter asked for.
This bill was a disgrace. The RINOS are nothing but DemoRATS and DemoRAT capitulaters. The Neville Chamberlain RINO Party is a great name for these RINOS. Ryan and McConnell can go to you know where. Trash! No border wall, because the RINOS and DemoRATS do not want it. Throw money at opioid addiction, but do not secure the border where opioids / fentanyl is crossing our border. What a joke. The Congressman want a drug addicted society and a society of gangs, criminals, drug dealers, terrorists and illegal aliens who have crossed our border.
Our beloved President did what he had to do. I have hear all of his speeches. There is no happiness in his voice. A very difficult choice.., assist our military, keeping America safe from terrorist, foreign and domestic; or as ‘jimwg’ stated ‘Cave’.
1.3 trillion American taxpayer dollars to fund a very ‘fat’ Democratic agenda. Over 2,200 federal budget pages to read, and comprehend, in 24 hours. Our president was sabotaged; by both sides of the aisle. The ‘Deep State’ won ‘this’ round. November is coming. We will remember this.
I agree and believe me I am taking names. These RHINO’s won’t have a prayer. Trump…I am not going to sway that easily against our President. I trust him in that this is a small move to a much bigger agenda. In regards to DACA…nOTHING!! That’s perfect…President Trump is going to watch these idiots destroy themselves on that one and the wall is going to get started. Have to say this was a hard one to bite yet assisting our military is a big PLUS! Have a little faith people and vote NO on all these idiot RHINO’s and demorats. Let’s DRAIN THE SWAMP at the voting booths. One step at a time and don’t lose faith so easily.
Dear President Trump as one of your strongest supporters I have to say that … you’re an idiot! That’s the dumbest thing you’ve ever done. This will cost us dearly in the mid-term elections.
And how many service men and women’s lives would be forfeit under the phony force that Obama left President Trump? The funds must be in pace to train, equip and man the military to try to recover from sequester. When your the biggest badass on the block, it’s very wise to be able to back it up.
Of course this budget was blackmail by the Dem/wannabe democrat rhino’s. Now it is up to the President to make them pay dearly. Somehow I think he will.
mr.president i am very disapointed in your actions today in signing this bill.
but i am really pi$$ed at a so called republican held congress to me they are all traitors with no backbone who should be expelled from our house yes the peoples house.
come november we should drain the swamp of every incumbent who is up for re-election.
we cant continue to fund the devils projects daca planned parenthood welfare food stamps and on and on and on.
That’s it I have had enough!!!!! IMO I thought we were on the right track to straighten the country out. I will vote straight democrat in the midterms just for spite, because it doesn’t matter what party is in office the people get screwed either way. The military spending isn’t that important that you have to let 2000 pages of pork to get it. WHAT A DISAPPOINTMENT.
Changing your vote/affiliation helps no one except the anti-constitutionalists of both parties. Find a third party that meets your requirements or do a write in.
This really *****. He caved! Where was this attitude where he wouldn’t take any crap from any side?
trump you are a DIRTY RINO SCUMBAG. You are a TRAITOR to the people who Voted you into office. I voted for you thinking you would stand up for the people of this Country. You will NOT GET my Vote Again. You are a DISCUSSTING Person.
Ryan and McConnell are useless as Republican Majority Leaders. Schmucky Schumer and Crazy Eyes Pelosi might as well have been in charge. They probably will be after the mid terms. This crap sandwich of a bill never should have made it to the floor.
When Republicans win, they act like the losers;; when Democrats lose , they act like the winners.
Funding the military could easily be accomplished by pulling our troops out of the myriad of countries that can defend themselves without us. His top priority should have been to reduce/ eliminate spending on the many unconstitutional programs and get the budget into realistic levels. We will become like Venezuela, Greece and other like countries with the printmore / spend more mentality of our moronic congress that is pushing our Republic towards bankruptcy.
A veto would have forced schumer to to relent and allow full military and border security. Fix NICS would have included HR 38 version with National Reciprocity, another Trump campaign promise.
By signing a bad bill President Trump has ceded control of the Congress to schumer. Many ignorant Republican voters will blame Republican Senate leadership and vote for a third party or even a Democrat.
A one or two week shutdown of non-essential government functions was the only leverage that could make schumer accept Republican positions. As it is now, schumer knows he can win every conflict. Compromise will only be Republican accepting everything schumer wants.
The veto is why Donald John Trump won the election, the veto was the only power the Republicans have in the Senate.
Democrats always kick the Republicans cans down the road.
My fellow Conservatives.., I totally understand, and am ‘with you’ in this agony. Vote in November.., It is up to ‘voters’ to ‘Drain the Swamp’/ Uproot the ‘Deep State’. New leadership ‘is’ required!