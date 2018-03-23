Trumps Decides Against Veto, Signs Spending Bill

Despite threatening to veto the latest spending bill presented to him by establishment Republicans and liberal Democrats, President Trump decided to sign the bill anyway.

In his press conference, Trump slammed the overall bill, but said he was forced to sign it, because the funding of the military was his top priority. The bill only gave him a fraction of the amount he requested for his border wall. It continues to fund Planned Parenthood. It does not address DACA as the president had requested. And yet, the bill goes forward, and the government won’t shut down.

Trump did stress that he will not “do this again,” as he asked for support of both the line-item veto and the end of the filibuster in the Senate. Because this bill is only a temporary spending bill and not an actual full budget bill, Trump will have his chance to back up this “line in the sand” in just a few months. Will he veto that bill? Will Republicans step up and do what they were elected to do? Only time will tell.

———

Earlier story…

The conservative House Freedom Caucus says it would support President Donald Trump if he vetoed a $1.3 trillion spending bill.

Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, chairman of the freedom caucus, says in a tweet the group would “fully support” a veto. He adds that Congress should pass a short-term budget resolution while Trump and congressional leaders “negotiate a better deal for the forgotten men and women of America.”

The Freedom Caucus had urged Trump to veto the giant bill passed on Thursday. It says the bill does not have enough money for the border wall, leaves intact President Barack Obama’s health care law and funds Planned Parenthood.

HFC sent a letter on Wednesday urging @realDonaldTrump to veto the omnibus over a lack of wall funding, among other issues. https://t.co/7eIgKIPKI6 — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) March 23, 2018

The government faces a midnight shutdown if a spending bill is not signed.



Do you think President Trump should veto the latest spending bill?

President Trump says he is “considering” a veto of a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill, citing concerns over “Dreamers” and border wall funding.

Trump says on Twitter Friday morning: “I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded.”

Trump’s tweet created confusion after Congress gave final approval early Friday to the spending bill, which is needed to avert a federal shutdown.

On Thursday, Trump’s budget director Mick Mulvaney said that Trump would sign the bill.

—-

