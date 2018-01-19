House approves short-term spending bill; Senate Democrats vow to block it

(UPI) — The House on Thursday night passed a stopgap spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, but it now goes to the Senate where Democrats may block the measure.
The measure, which funds the government only through Feb. 16, passed the House 230 to 197 as several conservative Republicans agreed to approve it late in the process. In the Senate, it will need at least 12 Democrat votes to pass and avoid a government shutdown.
But a dozen Democrats are unlikely to approve the measure, despite the looming threat of a government shutdown, as the party is trying to pressure President Donald Trump to acquiesce to it demands on immigration.
At the heart of Democrats’ concerns is the nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children and are now in the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program — a temporary visa program enacted by former President Barack Obama in 2012 but never signed into law.
The DACA program expires in March and Democrats want to prevent the recipients from being subject to deportation.
Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Democrats are unified behind a “no” vote.
Schumer said that if Democrats voted to approve it, “there will be no incentive to negotiate, and we’ll be right back here in a month with the same problems at our feet,” The New York Times reported.
Republicans are now accusing Senate Democrats of taking the government hostage and harming government employees, who could face delays in paychecks, to obtain its demands.
“A government shutdown will be devastating to our military…something the Dems care very little about!” Trump tweeted earlier in the day.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., also urged Senate Democrats to pass the stopgap measure.
“Senator Schumer, do not shut down the government,” Ryan said.
Democraps care about only one thing, power. They know they need those illegal alien votes, and all those who sympathize with them. They are willing to kill as many US CITIZENS as it takes to regain their power. They will not be happy until America is identical to all the other third world s—holes.
So when DACA expires in March, do we keep it alive with continuing resolutions just like our spending bills? Dems have to realize if it expires, and a quorum cannot be met in Congress which it won’t if the government shuts down, then Trump can unilaterally, lawfully and legally unopposed, load up the banana boats and its A Harry Bellefonte “Daylight come and dey wanna go home”
Why would the Demoncrats compromise when the corrupt media will blame the Republicans? Time to nuke the filibuster rule in the Senate.
Passing a budget is the primary responsibility of Congress. Do your jobs!
Nice that the Demonrats believe our Special Operations Forces should put their lives on the line in some ******** country without pay unless the Republicans grant amnesty to ILLEGAL immigrants. That anyone with a brain could vote Demonrat with Pelosi and Schumer running the Party is amazing to me. I guess they would vote for Satan himself if he ran as a Democrat.
Well it certainly proves that the Democrats love the foreign citizen invaders more that our American citizen soldiers whose job it is to protect and defend America from invasion. Like the wise American Indian story goes,,,,Within the human soul, which dog prevails, the good dog or the evil one, the civilized obedient dog or the wild untamed feral one, the legal one or the ILLEGAL one???,,,,,,,it’s ALWAYS the one you feed. Enter the Democrats and the feeding frenzy of nourishing the evil of lawbreaking while the good who obey just get fleeced and starved out of jobs and taxed out of the bare necessitates of life, not to mention Federal programs they have already paid for and were promised BY DEMOCRATS,,,but will lose in the government shutdown. Thanks to the likes of Shylock Schumer, the Democrat Merchant of venom, it’s a “Dog Eat Dog” Senate and a Pelosi House of un-housebroken Democrat Dogs who bite the hands that feed them.