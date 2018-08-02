Hostile CNN doesn’t like hostility directed back at them

CNN’s Jim Acosta posted a video to his Twitter account showing the vitriolic hostile greeting he received at President Trump’s rally in Tamp Tuesday evening.
Accompanying the video was Acosta’s personal concern that the anger he witnessed could result in “somebody getting hurt.”
Just a sample of the sad scene we faced at the Trump rally in Tampa. I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt. We should not treat our fellow Americans this way. The press is not the enemy. pic.twitter.com/IhSRw5Ui3R
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 1, 2018
“Just a sample of the sad scene we faced at the Trump rally in Tampa,” The Tweet read. “I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt. We should not treat our fellow Americans this way. The press is not the enemy. ”
What Mr. Acosta doesn’t understand is that the anger and hostility and loathing he sees on the faces of Trump supporters in his video is a reflection of the same hostility they see on the faces of anchors, reporters, and analysts on his network.
Night after night for years… decades, CNN has talked down to, belittled and ignored a wide swath of American voters. The condescending contempt reached a boiling point in the 2016 election when voters defied their betters and voted for the man CNN proclaimed to be unworthy of the American presidency.
On a nightly basis throughout the election, the network pummeled the small handful of pro-Trump pundits they featured.
Show after show featured Jeffrey Lord, Kayleigh McInerney, or Scottie Nell Hughes on a political panel usually facing off against upwards to seven debaters. The panel would be comprised of pro-Hillary Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans shouting-down the lone pro-Trump pundit.
With grace and patience Lord, Mcinerney, and Hughes gritted their teeth and endured personal insults, patronizing ridicule, and vile epithets. All the while, viewers saw these pundits as vessels representing their interests and their views.
It was not a fair fight and CNN, represented by their hosts and anchors, seemed to love it.
When voters finally had their voices heard at the ballot box, what was CNN’s response? Were they chagrined and humbled? Did they concede that maybe they got it wrong and maybe there was some disconnect between their worldview and that of the viewers they were trying to reach?
Hardly. CNN has redoubled their efforts in attacking Trump, his surrogates and, by extension, the voters who support him.
When Jim Acosta looks out at the anger in the crowd at a Trump rally, he sees the faces of frustration and exasperation in his audience that has left his network. He sees the forgotten viewers who he never has the benefit of connecting with when he looks into the robotic lens of a television camera equipped with a prompter feeding him his lines.
The anger has not been “whipped up by Trump” it has festered and grown over decades and was finally whipped up by Anderson and Wolf and Jake and Jim, himself. The team at CNN always gets the last word (not to mention the first word) and they always get to set the agenda.
The people staring back at Acosta with contempt have no voice on their network. Their voices are not just silenced, they are propped up as strawmen and summarily burned to a char by the same people who insulted them and ignored them all through the election.
The one opportunity they get to be seen and heard on CNN is when they shout at Acosta and his colleagues perched on an elevated platform at a Trump rally. Like groundlings yelling at the upper-class in a raucous production at the Globe theatre, Trump supporters finally have their chance to let the media finally hear their frustration with their product.
And, true to form, rather than employing a little introspection, Acosta lashes out. Rather than saying to himself “why do they loathe me so much?” Acosta warns that “somebody” will soon get hurt and, oh, by the way, it will be all Trump’s fault.
Well Jim, “somebody’s” already been hurt in violent political attacks in America. His name is Rep. Steve Scalise. He’s a Republican politician. He and his GOP colleagues were gunned down last year while practicing for a baseball game. They were stalked and hunted down by a leftist nut who targeted them because they were Republicans.
In retrospect, one could argue this maniac’s violent hatred was “whipped up” by media outlets comparing Republicans to Nazis. But that would be morally problematic.
To make that argument in advance of an anticipated act of violence is reprehensible and disgusting. Acosta is saying that not only are these stupid rubes gullible enough to vote for and support Trump, they’re also one speech away from violently attacking an innocent journalist at the president’s command.
At some point, CNN needs to examine how they approach each day’s news cycle and how they communicate with the American people. They should start by addressing their on-air talent and how they project themselves to their audience and their former audience.
I suggest they begin this process alphabetically.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
“We should not treat our fellow Americans this way. The press is not the enemy. ”
#1. Than exactly WHY is CNN treating our fellow American President Donald Trump “this way”?? with their fake, biased, disrespectful and contemptuous articles about Donald Trump and his administration??
#2. The press IS THE ENEMY when it makes up its own news or puts their own twist on the truth and turns it into a lie.
#3. CNN can not be trusted to report the news as it happens. CNN reports the news the way they WANTED it to happen.
I wonder if he was including Ms. Shannon Breen and crew getting chased from the steps of the Supreme Court by abortion “activists” while preparing for a live report.
I also wonder if anyone else caught the subliminal message that Acosta put out about someone getting hurt. The mileage he and the rest of the seagulls could get from that! Of course his private security would keep him safe as a babe in arms.
He thinks.
When we’ve seen libtards like him, call for not just harassment, but stalking and worse, of conservatives. HE’s one to whine, about “this may lead to violence”..
Whiner.
“The press is not the enemy.”
No, but the Media is.
I’m flabbergasted Mr Acosta would say such a thing. Conservative’s are sick and tired of turning the other cheek for the LEFT’S intolerance. People are starting to push back. I wonder how Mr Acosta would like his Hillary hat knocked off his head and called a racist by a couple of punks. Mr Acosta be careful, conservative’s are becoming intolerant of your intolerance!
Or how, whole swaths of the country, have been labeled by leftists, as “filled with nothing but nazis’s.. Sorry, but i am sick to death of it..
We need to start doing to them what they have been doing to us. Not because there is any kind of symmetry here: we don’t deserve to be attacked while they do. But because “progress” this days means hostile takeover of America by the “Liberal” ruling clique and its lackeys and useful idiots, while the conservatives are trying to defend the Republic and the Constitution that stands for it.
The “Liberal” hostility is to a large extent a reflection of predatory/parasitic attitudes that prevail among Democrat Party core constituencies, including the invading hordes of illegal aliens. They launched an all-out war on our country, our high lifestyles, our liberties, and our wealth, for all the undeserved favors, privileges, and freebies that we have bestowed on them.
It’s time to stop that dangerous nonsense.
This report is spot on. CNN and Acosta like to “dish it out”, but they can’t take it. They only like to hear their own voice without any opposition to their siloed thoughts as they wear blinders in their newsroom. The whole atmosphere in society today is so fractured and split into two or three camps and I’ve grown weary to listen to any news. People are just talking to make noise and no one is listening or trying to have a real discussion. Everybody is a bully to those that don’t agree with them. So much power with the internet given to so many people to voice their opinion without thinking of consequences for their rantings…
What really cracks me up about “his” comments is that they don’t deserve to be treated that way. Treated what way, I ask? Do you mean the way the radical left has been treating us? Throwing us out of restaurants, refusing to serve us? Showing up at rallys wearing full face masks and taking baseball bats to the Republican/Conservatives/Trump people? That sort of thing mr. acosta? Please explain yourself because you seem awfully biased…. oh wait… you ARE biased!!
Add to that, IF they wish to dish out disrespect and not ever show decorum to others, HOW THE HELL Do they then demand we show it back? REAP WHAT YOU SOW!
Awwww, Mr Pouty Pooty looks all mad! Poor thing! Gee, if he acted like a trained reporter rather than a liberal activist screaming for the cameras he might have more credibility. Mr Pouty Pooty should report instead of be the story, but to each his own I suppose.
If CNN was more middle of the road and not so blatently left win like PMS-NBC then they may have ratings higher than low single digits.
My YMCA blares CNN and PMS-NBC from all the tv sets hanging. People gaze at the screens with bovine dullness. I put my personal set on Fox or Discovery Channel instead of getting mad watching the Big 4 media.
Danny Noble, I agree! It is bad for my blood pressure to watch CNN, MSNBC or ANY of the alphabet networks spewing their Leftist propaganda, outright LIES, and non-stop attacks on our President. So for my OWN peace of mind and better health, I DO NOT WATCH THEM. If I want actual NEWS, they are the LAST people I would turn to, because they don’t broadcast news anymore. They read scripts provided by the DNC. A bunch of script-reading HACKS is what they have become. Why would I waste my time watching them?
You can TELL they’re all reading from the SAME SCRIPT, because if you flip from channel to channel, they are WORD FOR WORD all saying the EXACT SAME THING at the SAME TIME, like some kind of DEMENTED “Greek chorus!”!
You would THINK they’d at least switch it up a little, but they have such CONTEMPT for ordinary Americans that they apparently think we won’t notice. Well, we DID notice, and that is why we have TUNED THEM OUT and their ratings are BELOW that of the FOOD Channel!
I have been watching NBC since my parents first got a TV in 1957. Dave Garraway and later Sander Van Oaker reported the news (the truth not the Fake News) but gradually, the ‘reporters’ started injecting their own opinions into the ‘show’ and thus the quality went down as their salaries went up. Now, the Today show and the NBC Nightly News are, for all practical purposes, free info-mercials for the Democrat Party. I keep watching so I receive a “balanced” view of the news but I believe FOX News Channel is true and NBC is propaganda.
My limited exposure to ABC, CBS, CNN, and MSNBC has revealed that they are as bad or worse than NBC. It is sad that ‘the truth’ in TV news has died and I never was able to attend the funeral.
Funny never heard anyone from CNN condemn Maxine Waters and other Democrats calling for real civil unrest! Hypocrites!!!
That’s because they fully AGREE and support, what mad max said…
Wa wa wa. acosta is plain lucky he is allowed to be a member of the press at the WH. It is a privilege not a right jim. He is part of the Pravda propaganda machine and he IS complicit in the division within this country today because of his outright lies. Go away jim, your mommy is calling you.
Poor little baby Jim Acosta, like the fifth little piggy who went wee, wee, wee all the way home. So his feeling were hurt. Tsk, tsk. Yet he totally ignores and condones all the insults against our amazing president and his supporters. Cathy Griffin with the severed head; Robert DeNiro going to punch him in the face; Madonna wants to blow up the White House; Mad Max promoting violence against Trump supporters and if you dare oppose her she’ll hit you with the race card; Biden wanting to take him behind the gym; and so on and so on and so on. Hey, Michelle Obama–they go low; we go high. Really?????
Hey Jim the Hypocrite Acosta, what have you and your anchors been calling Trump and his supporters: Nazis, racist, homophobes, Islamophobes and your Clinton News Network advocates getting in the face of Trump supporters and you say nothing when Trump supporters are attacked by the liberals you support. You are a joke, Acosta and you and your network are Fake News!
I wonder, how loud he would cry, if he ever actually faced the same level of disdain WE receive daily, from liberals?
They need to worry more about Maxipad!
Funny how the anti-American, flag burning supporters at CNN so approved of the BLM movement and the torching of cars and buildings in Ferguson and Berkley but when simple words are directed at them it is a sad state. This network is not news, it is a biased blog. Cable News Network. In their own name they state their purpose and then proceed to slant slant slant their coverage, so what do they expect. They need to all go back to covering the missing airliner, they stayed on that for what, about 10 months.
If idiots like Acosta would stop rileing their leftist fools, there would be less violence already. Somebody has already been hurt…by the left wing extremists, encouraged by leftist reporters, who have attacked the Trump supporters in numerous instances.
Get over the TDS, and start reporting news in its entirety, and without bias.
And if you can’t, or Won’t stop being so biased.. THEN JUST STOP REPORTING, and shut the hell up already..
Acosta must not know the difference between being a reporter or commentator he needs to understand that as a reporter his opinion should be kept to himself. You can not be both at the same time. Freedom of the press and free speech are they one in the same. In principle they hold many things in common but why then did the founding fathers include both if they mean the same thing. Wouldn’t that be considered redundant. Back to Acosta his comment that “somebody” would soon get hurt is like yelling “FIRE” in a full theater. Does freedom of the press give him privilege to make that type of instigating comment?
OK, so the rule is CNN can be just as hostile to our President as they want–spewing invective, lib spin and outright LIES at and about him 24/7, but if ANYBODY dares suggest they are not the paragon of TV journalism they claim to be, then that is over the line? Gotcha.
Note to CNN: The President does not NEED to incite us to hate CNN for the all-Leftist propaganda ALL the time hacks they are. They did THAT to themselves, by “punishing” our legally elected President 24/7 for the “sin” of defeating that corrupt old HARRIDAN, Hillary in an election that was rigged in her favor! CNN is absolutely USELESS as a source of actual NEWS. They will IGNORE real news stories to continue their Trump bash-fest. Want to know about the plane that crashed and burned? Or maybe about the firefighters who died in those arsonist-set wildfires in California? Don’t expect to get any info on those actual NEWS stories from CNN–they can’t seem to work any actual NEWS into their busy schedule of Trump bashing!
I despised CNN long before Donald Trump even considered running for President……. CNN is filled with liars and carpetbaggers.
Same here.. I’ve hated CNN, for its overt biased reporting, and down right lying, for years. Long before Trump even mentioned he might run for potus..
Acosta is a petulant little girly-man who is constantly jumping up and down and trying to make the news all about HIM, and throws a tantrum and CRIES like a spoiled 2-year-old if he is thwarted in his desire to be the center of attention. Grow up, Jim. Tantrum-throwing toddlers become tiresome pretty quick, and we are ALL heartily sick of YOU and your histrionics. Freaking DRAMA QUEEN.
You called that one right!!!!!!
Perhaps CNN would like some cheese with that whine.
CNN = Carpetbaggers Non-News Network.
Commie news network!!!
To see how much the ‘news’ has changed remember we used to have reporters and news. That is no longer true today we have journalists and stories. The operative word is ‘stories’. 10% of what the media presents is news (i.e. facts) the other 90% of what the media presents is opinion, supposition, conjecture, … and most people are smart enough to know the difference.
Heyy CNN, you and little Jimmie Acosta are getting exactly what you have earned. When you act like a ***, you get treated like a ***.
Hey CNN, you and little Jimmie Acosta are getting exactly what you have earned. When you act like a ***, you get treated like a ***.
The press has lived by the promotion of hostility and violence and can also die by it. The media has promoted violence to enhance its coverage and story line. It glorifies existing violence and encourages violence by explicitly asking people to engage in violence for the purpose of being shown in the news. Some people refuse. The violence the press likes is treated as freedom of expression. At the same time, freedom of expression the press does not like is treated as violent crime. Now the claim that criticizing the press can lead to violence is the blowback for the decades of calling the people stupid, evil, uneducated, bigoted, flyover country bumpkins, white, not authentically non-white, and an endless litany of other epithets. The people have come to recognize that the red carpet the press walks on is colored with the blood the people shed for their freedom. The people want to enjoy that freedom not donate it to their detractors and exploiters.
Nobody watches CNN anymore, except people that get stuck at the airport.
Or rabid libtards, or people in hospital/dental waiting rooms. Some times i swear all the medical profession must have a deal with CNN, to ONLY show their news channels in their offices…
Hypocrisy coming from the people who ask their lemmings to riot, harass, and on ocassion assault this presidents supporters. The Day of the Lord is near, have faith and protect what you love.
The hostility is promoted by the MEDIA. Maxine Waters calls for all sorts of hostile acts against conservatives & CNN & Acosta cheers her on. WOW, the hypocrisy of the left knows no bounds.
Acosta and others at CNN are rightly be called to task. But let’s not forget Comcast and it’s leadership is the source of this vitriol.