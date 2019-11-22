Horowitz reportedly finds FBI lawyer falsified FISA data; WaPo stealth-deletes Strzok connection

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz has found evidence that an FBI lawyer manipulated a key investigative document related to the FBI’s secretive surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser — enough to change the substantive meaning of the document, according to multiple reports.

The new evidence concerning the altered document, which was related to the FBI’s FISA court warrant application to surveil Page, is expected to be outlined in Horowitz’s upcoming report. CNN first reported the news, which was largely confirmed by The Washington Post.

The Post, hours after publishing its story, conspicuously removed the portion of its reporting that the FBI employee involved was underneath Peter Strzok, the FBI’s since-fired head of counterintelligence.

The above is an excerpt from Fox News.

CNN Bombshell: FBI Lawyer Altered FISA Court Warrant Application

An FBI lawyer since separated from the bureau faces a criminal investigation for altering a document relating to obtaining the Foreign Intelligence Service Act (FISA) Court warrant to surveil Donald Trump campaign aide Carter Page, CNN reports.

“The alterations were significant enough to have shifted the document’s meaning and came up during a part of Horowitz’s FISA review where details were classified,” CNN reports. The question naturally arises as to whether the details gained classified status because officials sought to hide the deception or whether the details actually rated such a designation.

On the air, CNN talking heads emphasized the seriousness of the charge in sober terms. On its website, CNN wondered whether the revelation might “further fuel Republican criticism and conspiracies,” ….

Read more at the American Spectator.

