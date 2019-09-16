Home » News

Hong Kong police group advocates using live ammunition on protesters

GOPUSA StaffEFE Ingles Posted On 11:30 am September 16, 2019
5

Protesters in Hong Kong have chosen the America flag to represent their fight for freedom.

(EFE).– Hong Kong’s largest police association on Monday advocated the use of live ammunition in dealing with protests that have rocked the city for more than three months.

The Junior Police Officers’ Association considered that bricks and molotov cocktails allegedly thrown by some protesters during clashes with police could be lethal, therefore justifying a tougher response than tear gas, rubber bullets or bean bag rounds, state broadcaster RTHK reported.

Clashes once again took place on Sunday in the special administrative region after police banned a demonstration called by the Civil Human Rights Front. Officers responded to demonstrators throwing bricks, stones and molotov cocktails with water cannon and tear gas.

If officers face threats to their life they should use reasonable and appropriate force to protect themselves and others, and therefore live ammunition should be considered, the police association said according to RTHK.

Mass demonstrations began in early June in opposition to a contentious extradition bill would have allowed Beijing to nab “fugitives” seeking refuge in Hong Kong and try them in the mainland, under a system without safeguards.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the formal withdrawal of the extradition bill on Sep. 4, but it has failed to mollify discontented citizens who insist the authorities respond to all five demands, which include introducing universal suffrage and setting up an independent body as an inquiry into alleged police brutality.

Under the ‘one country, two systems’ principle, China promised to maintain Hong Kong’s democratic structures for 50 years after recovering sovereignty over the island from the United Kingdom in 1997.

© 2019 EFE News Services (U.S.) Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)
Hong Kong police group advocates using live ammunition on protesters, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


5 Comments

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:50 pm September 16, 2019 at 12:50 pm

Although I stand with the protesters, the Junior Police Officers’ Association are correct.

They may be able to more or less control the crowd with non-lethal weapons. However, to eliminate a crowd…..
Mexico put on a demonstration of this in the late 1960’s before the Olympics. As crappy as the Mexican people are treated in their own country they do not have mass protests.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller
1:47 pm September 16, 2019 at 1:47 pm

“Correct” by what standard? Totalitarianism? Why should a peaceably assembled crowd be removed?

If the police start killing protesters, Hong Kong will have a revolution on it’s hands.

https://video.search.yahoo.com/search/video?fr=mcafee&p=trump+les+deplorables+video#id=4&vid=3d6f011126de536282a322a99c41efde&action=view

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

WisAz
WisAz
2:04 pm September 16, 2019 at 2:04 pm

Using live ammunition would bring a world of condemnation down on the mainland Chinese government, because they are the real power here. A reminder of Tiananmen Square would not be in their best interest.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.0/5 (1 vote cast)

drillbeast
drillbeast
2:27 pm September 16, 2019 at 2:27 pm

China promised?
There’s a check you can cash at the Monopoly Bank

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

oldshooter
oldshooter
3:55 pm September 16, 2019 at 3:55 pm

China ALREADY has a revolution on their hands with Hong Kong. Had they withdrawn the extradition law within the first week or two they could have avoided it. Now it’s simply too late. The dissent has moved on well beyond the extradition issue (which HAS now been withdrawn), and into the realm of a civil rights problem. Hong Kong residents have been accustomed to living in a relatively free society for over a century and they want ALL their rights (which have been chipped away at for 20 years now) restored. China will not do that, indeed they cannot afford to do so lest the revolution spread beyond Hong Kong. The protesters are waving American flags and singing our national anthem in the streets of Hong Kong, clear evidence of what they seek. The Chinese government will soon be forced to use military force, as they did in Tiananmen Square to suppress the protests. They really have no other options. So there WILL be live ammunition, bloodshed in the streets, and strong political repression in Hong Kong soon. The Chinese government is probably trying to delay such action until after trade talks with the US.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply