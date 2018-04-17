‘Honest Idiot’ Comey really wants Hillary Clinton to read his book

Former FBI Director James Comey says it would be a small victory if Hillary Clinton read his book and came away thinking he was an “honest idiot” instead of just a run-of-the-mill idiot.
The man who Mrs. Clinton has sometimes blamed for her 2016 election loss to President Trump wants “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” to be added to her reading list. Mr. Comey said for a promotional interview published Monday that his book elucidates his handling of the former secretary of state’s email server scandal.
“I even hope that Hillary Clinton at least reads those parts of the book, because I think she will walk away saying, ‘You know what? I still think that guy is an idiot, but, you know, he’s kind of an honest idiot,” Mr. Comey told USA Today. “He’s trying to do the right thing here.'”
The 57-year-old buttressed his point about honesty by mentioning his family’s strong preference for Mrs. Clinton during election.
“She very much wanted a woman president; she very much wanted Hillary Clinton to be the first woman president,” Mr. Comey said of his wife, Patrice. “I don’t think they blamed me. They blamed circumstance.”
The former FBI director, speaking from his home in Virginia, also told USA Today that he couldn’t fathom why Mr. Trump was reluctant to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin in private conversations.
“At least in my experience, he won’t criticize Vladimir Putin even in private,” Mr. Comey said. “I can understand why a president … might not want to criticize publicly another leader … but privately? Sitting with the person in charge of countering the Russian threat in the United States? Privately not being willing to do that? That always struck me.”
Mr. Trump has publicly called Mr. Comey an “untruthful slime ball” for writing and promoting the book, which officially hits stores Tuesday.
If he wanted a “Higher loyalty“ he would have said yes when the duly elected higher authority asked for a loyalty oath. Elections determine who runs the show and who THE PEOPLE are supposed to be loyal to. He certainly protected in loyalty Hillary Clinton when he assumed she had the election in the bag. When the loyalty person abuses that power WE THE PEOPLE are supposed to remove and replace him, whether peasant, FBI political hack operative, or President. Is there not a law that convicted criminals cannot profit from books written about their crimes? Comey Conviction should be Trumps next move.
(” “I can understand why a president … might not want to criticize publicly another leader … but privately? Sitting with the person in charge of countering the Russian threat in the United States? Privately not being willing to do that? That always struck me.”)
Mr Comey: The President has approached his office with ONE face. It has become ever more apparent that in your former position/profession you were accustomed to utilizing a minimum of TWO. He is unwilling to compromise INTEGRITY -and HONESTY by saying one thing in public and something differently in private….a quality that seems truly puzzling to individuals that do not possess it. He has spoken honestly in public in regards to his view of Putin, and for you wishing to hear a different assessment from him in private simply demonstrates your relationship with Trump has been little else than a fault-finding expedition from the beginning. To quickly release a book with not only criticism and defamation, ….but schoolyard antics to include nitpick-faultfinding of an individual’s physical characteristics further demonstrates a desire and willingness on your part to paint the ugliest picture possible of of Mr Trump when you are unable to uncover any viable evidence. Your continuous responses of “it could be this”, or “it could be that” regarding dubious claims simply means that you wish to splash a bit more defamation his way…with no evidence as to the accusations. May you forever be withheld from a position where public trust is a must…your time thus far in any such position has been a waste of taxpayer’s dollars for such despicable activity.
“Honest idiot”, “dishonest idiot”
poor guy is bipolar, soon to be bisexual. He still won’t know the difference, except one doesn’t feel good.
Comey’s grandiose estimation of his position as FBI Director is eerily reminiscent of Snowden’s and Manning’s justifications for their gross violations of ethical behavior.
A Higher Loyalty (to Jimmy Comey’s inflated EGO) Truth (which comey has no clue what it is) Lies (of which he is a master) and Leadership (which he should be studying Trump instead of trashing him to find out what it is). Trump has clearly criticized the actions of Putin in public, but even if he didn’t, why would he do so to a known leaker who has an unwarranted hatred for him.
Comey the criminal and Hillary Benghazi e-mail felony Clinton, two criminals who should be hung after being put in a hard labor camp for a few years!
Six foot eight inches of blithering idiot is more like it. The man needs to be put away. To once again shine the spotlight on and underscore his decent into madness is unbelievable. More total disgrace and embarrassment for our country under Hussein Bozo.
” …. honest idiot,”
So he wants to be known for being true to being stupid
He has convinced me!
Not sure why he is having such a hard time convincing Hillary, who is such retard she would put a server in her home, which would have government secrets at the highest level, with minimal security, and thinks it is a bright idea
But it is understandable why Comey would be seeking her endorsement of being an idiot, she is the queen on such matters
To bad both cannot be holding court surrounded by razor wire
“So he wants to be known for being true to being stupid” — only way he could be considered “honest idiot”….
Isn’t Comey the same FBI directed that served for 8 years, a president who refused to utter a word of criticism about the Muslim religion privately or publically and even made the outlandish claim that the Muslim religion played an important role in our nation’s founding and our Constitution which protects religious freedom for all.
Comey never voiced any concern when that same president refused to ever call terrorism in the name of Allah, “Muslim terrorism” in private or public, even as Isis Muslims were committing barbaric acts of terrorism throughout the world.
Excuse me for being redundant, but Comey is just a typical lying hypocrite leftist who was following the typical leftist play book of exonerating a criminal with a (D) behind their name before the election everyone knew the (D) was going to win. In Hillary’s case, there would be no risk for impeachment, especially with the head of the FBI declaring there was no crime. Hillary would screech “the FBI cleared me; nothing to see; nothing to investigate; time to move on with running the country.”
“Comey never voiced any concern when that same president refused to ever call terrorism in the name of Allah, `Muslim terrorism` in private or public, even as Isis Muslims were committing barbaric acts of terrorism throughout the world” — was he picked as FIB top-mucky due to being of the cult-of-pieces like Brennan was of CIA (Brennan visitted Mecca — successfully done by very few non-Muslims since 632 AD, due to its being illegal under sharia)?
Comey certainly is not an honest idiot — due to being less honest than the proverbial “cat when cream out of reach”. I’m guessing he wants Hitlery to read it due to she can suggest how to “tune” the taqia!
“Honest or Run or the Mill Idiot”? Apparently In the “Land of Idiot’s” there is a pecking order. Comey worked hard to be a “Useful Idiot” and failed, thus status reassignment.