Homeowner stands his ground when masked robbers show up; 3 dead

Police in Georgia were questioning a homeowner who appears to have shot and killed three masked intruders in his Rockdale County property early Monday morning.

Authorities have not identified any of those involved, but they said the shooting “could possibly be a Stand Your Ground” case — a controversial law allowing people to use deadly force if they believe it’s necessary to prevent their own death.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of shots fired in the city of Conyers shortly after 4 a.m. Deputies rushed to the scene and found three young men outside the house with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

One of the men had already died and the other two were pronounced dead at the hospital, according to a news release.

“The investigation is still in the preliminary stages and the homeowner is currently being questioned as to the details of the shooting,” police said.

“At this time, it is known that all three males that were shot do not live at the residence and arrived at the residence with their faces covered,” deputies said.

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that investigators were interviewing witnesses to determine what led to the shooting. He said a preliminary investigation suggests the homeowner acted in self-defense.

“It’s just a matter of verifying all the information that we have,” Levett said.

It was not immediately known if the victims had a criminal record. The sheriff said his office was still working to confirm their identities and notify their families.

The homeowner also has not been named because he hasn’t been charged.

A version of the “Stand Your Ground” law was used by George Zimmerman’s attorney during his high-profile Florida trial. The defense proved successful when Zimmerman was acquitted in 2013, more than a year after fatally shooting an unarmed Trayvon Martin.

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating

0 Shares









