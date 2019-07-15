Home Depot co-founder rips anti-Trumpers as communists

Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus is making no apologies about donating funds to President Donald Trump’s campaign, blasting anti-Trump protesters who called for a boycott of his company nothing short of communists.

The 90-year-old self-made billionaire is not backing down to anti-Trump snowflakes who are offended by conservative ideals and cannot handle Americans with differing political views.

“The left went ballistic, calling for boycotts over these remarks and sending threats to a man who has given billions to philanthropic causes – that’s liberalism in 2020,” Townhall reported. “Marcus is undeterred, though angered, by the recent insanity that’s been hurled at him over his support of the president.”

Calling out the communists



Marcus took to Facebook to voice his angst against Americans who no longer act like they live in a democracy with free speech – where one used to be able to voice his or her political views or affiliation without fear of intimidation and retaliation.

“I woke up this morning thinking it was going to be another great day – I’ve been celebrating with friends, family and the community since I turned 90,” Marcus opened up his Facebook post Wednesday. “I’ve told you about the gracious gift of $117 million that was collected and given in my honor to four charities that mean a lot to me. All that happiness blew up because I said in a newspaper interview that I have supported and will continue to support Donald Trump … Boom!”

Unable to cope with differing opinions, the anti-Trump revelers want to punish Home Depot for Marcus’ political allegiance because it does not match up with their ultra-left, socialist, anti-Christian worldview, and the philanthropist ripped them for trying to silence the competing views and damage democracy.

“Negative stories… vicious threats, without cause, to boycott the company that has enabled my foundation to give billions to support autism, medical research, education, heart and neurological issues like stroke, and to help our veterans – the company that I retired from in 2002 and have not had a business relationship with in almost 20 years … a company that has employed more than a half-million people,” Marcus lamented in his post.

Marcus argued that those looking to shut down his company and free speech have resorted to anti-American, totalitarian tactics that are commonplace in communist nations.

“The people who work there [Home Depot] are affiliated with both political parties or no party at all – they are of all religions and all colors and backgrounds,” he continued. “Why would people want to hurt them? All because I give my voice and some of my money to our president. Am I in China? Argentina? Russia? That’s what it feels like to me.”

He concluded by lashing out at the shameless protesters who disregard the freedoms guaranteed by the United States Constitution, insisting their futile attempts to silence him are a waste of time.

“It saddens me that our country has come to this, where I – as a private citizen – cannot express my feelings,” Marcus closed up his post. “It angers me, and it saddens me, but it sure as hell is not going to stop me. If you thought it would, you’ve got the wrong guy. In the next 10 years, God willing, I will accomplish more to save this world than my critics will do – even if they had 40 lifetimes.”

Trump touched

In appreciation of Marcus unswerving support, Trump took to Twitter to promote Home Depot and sing its co-founder’s accolades.

“A truly great, patriotic & charitable man, Bernie Marcus, the co-founder of Home Depot who, at the age of 90, is coming under attack by the Radical Left Democrats with one of their often-used weapons,” Trump proclaimed in his first tweet. “They don’t want people to shop at those GREAT stores [because Marcus contributed] to your favorite President, me!”

He called for Americansto rally behind Marcus and America’s favorite – and largest – home improvement retailer.

“These people are vicious and totally crazed, but remember, there are far more great people (‘Deplorables’) in this country, than bad,” Trump assured in his following tweet. “Do to them what they do to you. Fight for Bernie Marcus and Home Depot!”

One Twitter follower said the left’s push to boycott Home Depot over Trump was all that she needed to incite her to go on a home improvement shopping spree at her local Home Depot.

“Just heard about Home Depot boycott. Ridiculous,” Trump and Home Depot supporter Melissa Gray tweeted Monday. “I’m heading out tomorrow to shop my heart out at their store. Thank you, Home Depot, for supporting President Trump.”

Accolades to Trump.

Boycotters were upset about Marcus’ recent interview with a leftist publication, where he said that even though Trump’s communication skills aren’t the best, he has had a great impact on employment and benefitted the economy through his tough dealings with China and Iran, which he saw as positive. They also didn’t like the fact that Marcus donated to Trump’s 2016 campaign and his intention of doing the same for the 2020 election.

“[Trump’s] got a businessman’s common-sense approach to most things,” Marcus told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “…Now, do I agree with every move that he makes? No, I don’t. But the truth is he has produced more than anybody else. He has. If we look at this country, I would say that we are better off today than we were eight years ago or six years ago.”

Marcus has reportedly backed Trump for some time, appreciating how he has boosted the economy, as the Dow Jones Stock Market just rose above 27,000 – a high never before reached. Giving to charities has also been a staple for Marcus over the years.

“Marcus’s support of Trump is not new – the 90-year-old donated more than $7 million to Trump’s 2016 presidential run, according to OpenSecrets – a project of the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics,” NPR divulged. “Forbes estimates Marcus’s net worth at $5.9 billion. He told the Journal-Constitutionthat he has given away some $2 billion to philanthropic causes worldwide and plans to donate the bulk of his wealth after his death.”

Get a clue

The conservative media chided intolerant leftists for their losing cause against the Atlanta, Georgia-based Home Depot, arguing that their boycott will pan out as innocuous and meaningless.

“Marcus is already rich, you progressive morons – he’s a billionaire,” Townhall’s Matt Vespa asserted. “You’ll never win in trying to torch his wallet.”

He went on to spur Americans to keep up a good thing and support a president who has brought their country unprecedented prosperity, made new strides in forwarding constitutional policies and laws rooted in the Bible and strengthened the country as a world power.

“We cannot retreat, folks – the economy is booming,” Vespa encouraged readers. “Every sector of the economy added jobs last month. The stock market has reached all-time highs under this administration. The small business and investment community’s confidence has reached their highest levels in years. Why should we trash that? Why should we downplay that? Well, because the liberal media and their minions got their marching orders: ‘orange man…bad.’ The left has become increasingly unhinged after 2016. You can’t have a reasonable conversation with them. So, [forget] them.”

For many conservatives, it looks like a good time to re-landscape their yards and remodel their homes this summer after a visit to their local Home Depot.

