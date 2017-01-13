Hollywood Vs. the 'Fascist' Election Result

Critics of the Hollywood left chuckled when Hillary Clinton lost the election. Those dramatic videos full of celebrity ardor for the Clintons flopped. Rarely has there been a more pronounced disconnect. It turned to belly laughs when those celebrities responded by making more videos.

First, the celebrity leftists made a video urging the Electoral College to actually reject the election results. When it dawned on them (Has it dawned on them?) that America wasn’t going to reverse itself because they said so, they gave that up.

Now they want to derail President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, so out came a celebrity video promoting MoveOn that was full of pompous celebs urging Congress to reject Trump’s Cabinet nominees. They announced: “The majority of Americans, regardless of who they voted for, did not vote for racism, for sexism or for xenophobia. And yet Donald Trump won.” Only in La-La Land does that incoherence make sense.

But the ad that takes the celebrity cake appeared in the Jan. 11 edition of the Washington Post. Page A-5 carried a full-page advertisement. Written large on the top half were the words: “No! In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America!”

We think they’re upset.

“The presidency of Donald Trump is illegitimate,” reads a bold-lettered subheading. The ad continues: “By any definition, Donald Trump is a fascist. He has put together a regime who will carry out this program, and worse.”

It even dispenses with the actual voters, saying: “No election, whether fair or fraudulent, should legitimize this. ‘Reaching across the aisle’ only legitimizes that which is illegitimate.” How ironic that this diatribe ran on the very same day that the Post hailed President Obama’s farewell address for identifying “gathering threats to American democracy.”

Their pompous call to action reads like the anti-Declaration of Independence. “We, the undersigned, know in the depths of our beings, the catastrophe that will befall the people of the world should the Trump/Pence regime assume full power,” it says. They insist the election should be thrown out because the Electoral College is “an institution set up in 1787 to protect slavery.”

The actors who signed this appeal for a coup included Ed Asner, Margaret Cho, Debra Messing, Rosie O’Donnell, Michael Shannon and David Strathairn.

Shannon plays villains in the movies … and in real life. He said: “There’s a lot of old people who need to realize they’ve had a nice life, and it’s time for them to move on. … If you look at the young people, between 18 and 25, if it was up to them Hillary would have been president. No offense to the seniors out there. My mom’s a senior citizen. But if you’re voting for Trump, it’s time for the urn.” Entertainment Weekly praised him as “a patron saint of grumpiness and grief.”

There were plenty more celebrity activists on this list. There were the Hollywood directors Joe Dante and John Landis. There were the far-left rebels of the music world, rappers Chuck D and Vic Mensa; and jazz musicians Kurt Elling, Lalah Hathaway and Arturo O’Farrill. And there were alternative rockers Alex Ebert of the band “Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes,” Merrill Garbus of “tUnE-yArDs” and Thurston Moore of “Sonic Youth.”

The signatories also include leaders of the Revolutionary Communist Party, USA, which is committed to a global revolution. (So much for opposing Trump’s pending dictatorship.) This party’s constitution rejects democracy. It says, “In a world marked by profound class divisions and social inequality, to talk about ‘democracy’ — without talking about the class nature of that democracy and which class it serves — is meaningless, and worse.”

Based on the copy of this ad, it’s fair to surmise the signatories feel very much at home with that sentiment.

The Hollywood left is too enriched to be communist. “Pampered multimillionaires of Hollywood, unite!” It has a certain ring.

L. Brent Bozell III is the president of the Media Research Center. Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org.

