Hollywood sinks lower as Bette Midler calls black Trump rally supporters ‘blackground’

Singer Bette Midler is being called a racist on Twitter after she suggested that black Trump supporters photographed at a recent rally were paid to be the president’s “blackground.”

“Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be ‘blackground’?” the “Beaches” star tweeted Wednesday to her 1.7 million followers.

Ms. Midler included a photo that showed several black men standing behind President Trump at what appeared to be his reelection campaign kickoff rally in Orlando.

The tweet was heavily “ratioed,” meaning it received far more angry responses than retweets and likes.

This is one of the most racist, degrading "jokes" I've seen on Twitter & that's saying a lot. We get it Bette, you hate Trump & that's your right but to imply Black men have to be PAID to celebrate their OWN political views is pure and REAL racism. And "BLACKGROUND"?? WTF??!! https://t.co/7PXH75tf8i — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) July 25, 2019

Holy racist Tweet, Batman https://t.co/HWj10sL5aJ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 24, 2019

Racist Bette Midler says black people only support campaigns for cash? Disgraceful bigotry. https://t.co/O7tICOvzRZ — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) July 24, 2019

That’s a very racist thing to say.

— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 24, 2019

wow this is a disgusting comment on so many levels? “blackground?” Really? You are really sick, Bette.

— derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) July 24, 2019

That’s right, Bette. You reduce those black men to nothing but hollow but useful entities with no individual beliefs and opinions of their own! They deserve it!

— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 24, 2019

Lady, get help.

— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 24, 2019

Ms. Midler, a prolific tweeter and vocal critic of Mr. Trump, did not acknowledge the backlash as she continued to tweet Wednesday about former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony on Capitol Hill.

