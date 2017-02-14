Hollywood: Meryl Streep Greatly Overestimates Own Importance

NEW YORK (AP) — In an emotional speech by turns tearful, defiant and humorous, Meryl Streep doubled down on her harsh criticism of President Donald Trump, and spoke of having become a target since she first took him on in her Golden Globes speech in January.
Addressing a cheering audience at a fundraising gala for the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBT group, Streep referred to Trump’s tweet after her Globes speech, in which he called the celebrated actress “overrated.”
“Yes, I am the most overrated, over-decorated and currently, I am the most over-berated actress … of my generation,” she said to laughs.
She noted that she wished she could simply stay home “and load the dishwasher” rather than take a podium to speak out – but that “the weight of all these honors” she’s received in her career compelled her to speak out.
“It’s terrifying to put the target on your forehead,” she said. “And it sets you up for all sorts of attacks and armies of brownshirts and bots and worse, and the only way you can do it is if you feel you have to. You have to! You don’t have an option. You have to.”
Streep did not elaborate on the type of attacks she may have been subjected to since her Globes speech, or from whom. The Associated Press reached out to her publicist for details. The term “brownshirts” was first used to describe an early Nazi militia.
Streep was receiving the group’s National Ally for Equality Award, and was the huge draw of the evening. Introduced by filmmaker Ken Burns, she took the stage to a thunderous ovation. After a humorous defense of her remarks in her Globes speech that football and martial arts weren’t arts, which had drawn some criticism – she clarified that she indeed likes football, too – the actress praised the organization for defending LGBT rights, and spoke about two teachers – one transgender, one gay – who had influenced her childhood in suburban New Jersey.
She then spoke about how early cultures had always put men at the top, but at some point in the 20th century, women, people of color and other minorities began achieving their deserved rights. Progress was fast, and so now, “We shouldn’t be surprised that fundamentalists, of all stripes, everywhere, are exercised and fuming,” she said.
Turning to Trump, she said: “But if we live through this precarious moment – if his catastrophic instinct to retaliate doesn’t lead us to nuclear winter – we will have much to thank this president for. Because he will have woken us up to how fragile freedom really is.”
The country has now learned, she said, “how the authority of the executive, in the hands of a self-dealer, can be wielded against the people, and the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The whip of the executive can, through a Twitter feed, lash and intimidate, punish and humiliate, delegitimize the press and all of the imagined enemies with spasmodic regularity and easily provoked predictability.”
At the end, Streep made a passionate call for religious liberty – the right, as she said,” to live our lives with God or without Her.”
“All of us have the human right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” she said.
“If you think people were mad,” she closed, “when they thought the government was coming after their guns, wait until you see when they try to take away our happiness.”
Streep, 67, received a record 20th Oscar nomination in January.
Ms. streep,
Your “happiness” was taken away by your liberal ideology long ago. Liberals live in perpetual misery, and victimhood, and want everyone else to join them.
Must these liberals continually practice incest????????
“She spoke about two teachers – one transgender, one gay – who had influenced her childhood in suburban New Jersey” ,,,Well that explains a lot about her confusion.
“All of us have the human right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” she said.,,,,Well how come you and your buttinsky ideologies and speeches would steal our liberty to be able to choose what kind of schools we wish to send our kids to, what race or color of people we wish to associate and validate our lives with, then tax away our hard earned incomes which represents the life force spent in labors, and the liberty we spent and postponed happiness to acquire? Being a successful actress makes you no more qualified to comment on successful people or successful government, than Obama being a successful campaigner qualifying him to be able to assume the mantle of a leader once elected. That actor didn’t work out so well either.
Don’t you think that the best answer to this has been is, Meryl WHO? She has been too many different perverts in her actress dream life. We really don’t need to hear anything this demented person screeches.
[“She spoke about two teachers – one transgender, one gay – who had influenced her childhood in suburban New Jersey” ,,,Well that explains a lot about her confusion.]
I would love to know, HOW in the hell did she know that these 2 teachers IN THE 50s and 60s (which is when she would have been attending junior high and high school), were gay and transgendered. SINCE THE WHOLE transgenderhood is a recent diagnosis.. Hell, it wasn’t until the late 60s (iirc) that we even KNEW that people could be gender dismorphic (or what ever that damn word is)..
I have an idea for a new product. It will be a napkin for all of the tear gushing vaginas of the left.
I know they will embrace this new product as there will be no restriction for those who require it. Weather female, male, undecided, confused, homosexual, transsexual, transgender, white, black, brown, yellow and yes EVEN Hollywood’s trained monkeys who lack the ability to cease their mindless chatter; this new product can be used by anyone who feels the unwanted moisture of their weeping vaginas for the next 4 to 8 years.
This space age technology uses a common sense based material that absorbs and reduces to nothing the massive flows of emotional menstrual fluids.
“At the end, Streep made a passionate call for religious liberty – the right, as she said,” to live our lives with God or without Her.”
This statement alone proved how demented and delusional this liberal feminist is!
Chief, you are being brutal in your description of this waste of skin,who is an insult to real women. You know, the ones that really work and make useful contributions to society, unlike gag a maggot Gaga, Whoopie, Hillary, Pelosi, Rosey, Moochelle, and the rest of the pond scum…….
Actors and actresses have overrated mouths. Poor Streep has a “target on her head”. Streep should have a tattoo put on her head. It should read “LIBERAL IDIOT”.
She should also seek out and ask someone who lived through the Holocaust and ask them how it felt to REALLY have a target on their bodies and something to fear. As it is, she is merely acting out as if she were in one of her boring movies.
It wouldn’t shock me one bit to see her being a holocaust denier…
Your sole contribution to the world is your ability to memorize and recite, Ms. Streep.An African grey parrot can do the very same thing and not go off on a libtarded ridiculous tangent. Guess which one I’d rather have around?
Yet another actor/singer/writer who believes that their artistic prowess somehow promotes them to political/social superiority. Stick to what you do well, and leave the podium to the politicians.
I’ve boycotted her movies ever since she embraced the portrayal of that sterling Liberal representative of a No-fault divorce wife in the progressive ideology edifying movie of Kramer v Kramer, where the poor Husband had his child stolen by a fault ridden wife, redefined by the liberal courts as a co-equal to the “stay in the game” father, just like our current 9th circuit court liberal failures claim to also be co-equal with Trump. Things in the American now redefined family, have just gotten worse and regressed. Thank Meryl and the rest of her opinionated crew that equates abandoning “Go for the gusto” selfish mothers with those that stick it out, sacrifice and live up to the responsibility of marriage, motherehood and the right of every child to have and live with TWO parents,,,or have the child suffer the consequences of growing up to be another confused liberal like Streep, Bill Clinton and Obama,,who have abandoned WE THE PEOPLE just like their own parents abandoned then, and reason for emotion, and Sane Society, for cash and fame. She sealed the deal for me, in “The Bridges of Madison County”, where she cheated again on her loyal Hard working Husband, then bragged about it later in letter to her kids. What a Queen of corruption. What kind of messages did these movies sent to the youth of America that poisoned the well of sane Marriage? Shame on her and all her kind.
Like the lumpen bulk of Hollyweird, especially those that have gone way past their prime (such as Streep who isn’t far from the big Seven-Oh).
Cry me a River! Please DO stay home and load the dishwasher, which by the way, many of us do daily on top of the other mediocre tasks the non-elites probably don’t perform every day. Your “poor me” far left whiny nonsense is getting old. Liberals would do much better to rally around democratic spokesmen and women who demonstrate healthy intelligence and are trying to re-establish themselves by figuring out what went wrong and how to fix it. Focusing on Trump is too easy – and lazy.
I wouldn’t be surprised to find out she doesn’t even know HOW TO load a dishwasher, cause she has always had ‘house servants’ do it for her..
If she did stay home and wanted to do the dishes, she would have to ask one of the maids where the dishwasher is.
It is not Trump you have a problem with Meryl, It is Americans. Americans put Trump in office because we want law and order to prevail in our country for the protection of ALL Americans, not just the ones that agree with you.
I think that her definitions of freedom and pursuit of happiness differ greatly from mine.
I wonder if she realizes that she is no better than the people she is criticizing when she lumps opponents into groups, e.g. “fundamentalists.” What does that even mean?
What the hell is she talking about? At this point, I see nothing anti-Constitutional anti-Bill of Rights. These DSsdon’t wait for something to happen, they think they know what Trump is thinking, which something that cannot be understood from the perspective of a raging liberal because they do not actually know right from wrong for everything they believe is right and all else wrong. No matter codification.
Just read your lines and hold the gratuitous, liberal claptrap!
“‘The country has now learned’, she said, ‘how the authority of the executive, in the hands of a self-dealer, can be wielded against the people, and the Constitution and the Bill of Rights'” ………. So is she talking about Trump or Obama?
zman,
She thinks she’s talking about Trump but she’s describing obama’s ****. That’s the one thing about the liberal demmies I can’t stand, they always take the actions of their own and try to put it off on us. Just because their mind works like that doesn’t mean we have a short attention span also. It still doesn’t mean what they said is true now that they said it, it just means they can’t own it and that makes them,, a coward. I don’t like the things he did but at least Bush never denied it as far as I’ve seen, that takes courage and integrity. He did kind of screw us tho, on some things.
Too Bad, great actrees! Doesn’t know squat about political reality. Living in a false Liberal fantasy land. I guess liberalisim is truly a disease. They contradict themselves hourly. No logical or factual reality.
What amazes me is that all of these people didn’t give a damn what Obama did to fellow Americans as well as what Clinton wanted to do. Can you imagine what would have happened if many Americans had did the same then.
Liberals are a disease and like contagious diseases should be be controlled or eliminated so they are not a threat to society as a whole.
I have not seen one woman who became a politician do anything even remotely beneficial to all Americans.
Get rid of the women’s special interest groups and all other special interest groups then you may just have a America again. Quit placating the few and start listening to the majority. I have said it isn’t over yet as many congressmen and senators will indeed find out. And again, there will be no surprize to who it happens to and why like the libs and media said about Trump. That was no surprize that he won “LEGALLY” to those of us who voted for him because all of us that did were/are tired of liberal plicies giving what we have earned away from tax dollars to rights.
Nothing but self important educated idiots
More like they don’t see anything obama did as BEING bad. Even when he admitted ON TV that “legally i can’t do this” but he did anyway…
A is a fellow liberal, and thus the laws are just ‘suggestions’ to them.
Words of wisdom from another narcissistic overrated, self-aggrandizing, irrelevant, uneducated and detached Hollywood elite. I’m so impressed (sar).
Ms Streep I think you need to wake and smell the coffee and I don’t mean that strange foamy **** you left coaster call coffee. The folks in “flyover country” got tired of having to put up with east coast and left coast liberal **** being shove down our throats. Lying to you liberal jerks is like breathing if you stop you will die. Ya’ll are arrogant, narcissistic, egotistical, and completely out of touch with working class America. Please keep your opinions to yourself and your mouth shut until some one says “action”.
“It’s terrifying to put the target on your forehead,” she said. “And it sets you up for all sorts of attacks and armies of brownshirts and bots and worse, and the only way you can do it is if you feel you have to. You have to! You don’t have an option. You have to.”
Yeah, it is, but millions of service personnel have done it for over two centuries without complaint and the consequences were much greater than having to endure harsh words. It’s interesting the most of your Leftist FemNazi sisters didn’t protest not being included in the Selective Service System from 1943-1973 so they’d attain complete equality.
You did a great job in “The Deerhunter” and nothing worthwhile since. I think you should realize your wish of loading a dishwasher for the rest of your life. Do you even know what a dishwasher or, in your worldview, are dishes something the maid takes into the kitchen when you’re done eating your gluten free, non-gmo, free range, sustainable, organic sprouts and tofu?
Nealstar, so far the only “brownshirts” I have seen are the HORDES of crazed snowflakes and Black LIves Matter ANARCHISTS who have taken to the streets to burn and break things and physically assault anybody they decide might be a “Trump supporter” (apparently an UNFORGIVABLE CRIME in THEIR version of “reality!)
As if by their mindless violence and chanting in the streets they can FORCE the rest of us to buy into their version of “reality” which is based largely on liberal media LIES and propaganda. These NEO-FASCISTS are the ones that ought to TRULY terrify the ignorant people like Streep who are PROJECTING their OWN FASCIST totalitarian BS onto Trump, and encouraging the VERY “brownshirt” violence they are PRETENDING to abhor.
It’s a no-win situation for Trump. If he calls out the National Guard to break up the riots and restore order, then the media and all their leftist “true believers” will weep and wail about Trump using “martial law” to establish a “police state,” and Soros would hire a whole NEW bunch of “protesters” to burn the country down in response to their lies.
There are at least a dozen posters on OTHER sites i go to (mil times and gateworld) who think NOTHING o f labeling Trump’s federal agents as being akin to the SS, but call foul when people liken the violent protestors to the nazi Brown shirts…
When politics are mixed with your profession be prepared to pay the price. Conservative celebs have been paying for many, many years. Now Its the liberals turn to balance the scales… it’s called payback!
Heck being conservative in hollyweird is almost a death sentence for your career, even if you only are a grip, camera man etc.. You don’t have to be a celeb..
Memo to Meryl, If you can’t take the heat stay out of the kitchen.
She should have the misfortune to meet George Soros’ paid thugs. Then she’s know something about brown shirts.
This stupid woman seems to have a really EXAGGERATED idea of her own importance in the scheme of things. Considering that she reveals every time she speaks that she is a clueless FOOL who has bought the lies of the media hook, line, and SINKER, and does not even know whereof she speaks, needs to just sit down and SHUT UP.
By repeating and promoting liberal media LIES as “real”, she is only encouraging OTHER idiots like her to throw hissy fits.
I used to respect her talents as an actress, but now knowing how utterly clueless and STUPID she is, I could NEVER watch a movie with her in it, with the same enjoyment. These people are DESTROYING with their idiotic ravings the ONE thing they have EARNED–which is the fame connected with their ONE TALENT, which is the ability to convincingly pretend to be SOMEBODY ELSE. That talent hardly equips them to be commentators about the REAL WORLD, now does it!
Gee, I thought she was out of show business and the younger ones in my family said “who is Meryl Streep. One every said where is Merrill Street.
A target on her head? For what? Bouquets being thrown at her by the press?
Meanwhile, it’s the Trump supporters who are being beaten up, Christian storekeepers and professionals who are being fined into bankruptcy, politically incorrect workers and students who are being fired and expelled — and all by those poor downtrodden liberals and sexual misfits that Streep is holding up as victims and heroes of the country.
columba, it would certainly HELP if the LYING MEDIA did not give credence they don’t deserve to the IDIOTIC UTTERANCES of these Hollyweird CRETINS by hanging on their every word as though they were speaking some PROFOUND TRUTH. They give the rioting criminal anarchists the SAME worshipful treatment, as if these lawless FOOLS are the wisest SAGES of this era.
For what they are trying to do and ARE doing to this country, every ONE of these “journalist” HACKS should be in jail for TREASON, American-hating Communist PUKES that they are!
Heck that black lady who were that pro trump dress to the golden globes has already received death threats.. THAT just shows that to liberals there IS ONLY ever one way, theirs!
Well Meryl, perhaps if you you ‘you’ from OUR PERSPECTIVE you would understand.
You make money by LYING to the audience by PRETENDING to be SOMEONE and SOMETHING you are NOT.
The fact that you are good at what you do, does NOT TRANSLATE to “smart” in other fields of endeavor.
Unless you are willing to accept US TELLING YOU HOW TO DO YOUR JOB AND WHAT POLICIES TO SUPPORT!
Politically you are agenda driven, and you blindly spout somebody elses’ agenda and try to claim it for your own.
SIT DOWN AND SHUT UP!
Supposedly,only about 7% of the Actors Guild is employed at any given time. Kelsey Grammer had to “donate” $10,000 to the Democrat-contolled Hollywood politics to get a job in its industry. After he achieved stardom on his own T V show, when he was asked to contribute again to the Democratic Party, he firmly denied he would do so as he was a dedicated Republican. Thus unless you were a Ronald Reagan, forget any job opportunity unless you loudly proclaim AND contribute to the Democratic Part, you need to find a different occupation from the entertainment profession.