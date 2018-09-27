Hollywood hypocrites, Never Trumpers use Kavanaugh as a stand-in for all perpetrators

As the fight to confirm Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court continues, it is imperative to remember exactly who is trying to destroy him and our system. The so-called establishment elite, left-wing groups who hate this country and our system, Hollywood hypocrites, Republican Never Trumpers and, of course, the Democratic Party having been taken over not just by ignorant socialists, but run by adults who know what they’re doing is wrong and just don’t care.

For generations, liberals have been pointing fingers at conservatives accusing them of whatever awful social crime suits their purpose. Remember — Hollywood has manifested a cottage industry accusing conservatives of sexism and misogyny. These are the same people who ignored and facilitated the monster of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and so many others in that industry.

The reality is this: Conservatives became their stand-in for the bad men that they couldn’t (or wouldn’t) control or stop. After all, you wouldn’t keep working if you went to a rally like Madonna or Ashley Judd and screamed profanities at Mr. Weinstein or threatened to blow up his house. But you could scream at President Trump, unleashing rage at a man who had nothing to do with your suffering, while risking nothing in the meantime.

The attacks on Judge Kavanaugh are of the same sort. On the epidemic of sexual violence and abuse, many women have never received justice or closure. That is an obscenity that must be dealt with. What we’ve seen emerge from the Democrats is now a strategy to use that pain that so many women understand and weaponize it, essentially encouraging women to use Judge Kavanaugh as a stand-in for all perpetrators.

It’s true, too many women have not been heard or believed, and we need to change that, but we’re not going to accomplish anything by becoming fascists and blaming every man for the horrors others have inflicted on us.

TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, another resident of morally superior Hollywood, contributed to the national discourse about Judge Kavanaugh by saying the high court nominee should have his penis cut off.

One liberal website, the Decider, was surprised conservatives took exception to that suggestion: “But don’t despair: Kimmel has a solution for the ‘political’ fight over Kavanaugh. ‘Hear me out on this,’ said Kimmel. ‘So Kavanaugh gets confirmed to the Supreme Court, OK? Well, in return, we get to cut that pesky penis of his off in front of everyone.’ While many audience members laughed at the suggestion, a few people groaned audibly. ‘No? That’s not good? I thought I had a solution there for a minute,’ he laughed. Immediately after Jimmy Kimmel Live aired, right-wing viewers vented their anger on social media.”

Liberals, apparently, not so much.

The insanity, of course, isn’t limited to Hollywood liberals, it has gripped Democrats everywhere. Instead of the accuser presenting testimony detailing her allegations, multiple Democratic senators have stated that it is Judge Kavanaugh’s responsibility to disprove the allegations.

These are the same people who belong to a Congress that has a “shush fund” with which they use tax dollars to pay off sexual and racial harassment claims, without (cough) proving their innocence.

In the meantime, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife, Heidi, went out to dinner in Washington, D.C., and were harassed by a group of leftist activists who somehow were allowed to get into the restaurant.

The Daily Mail reported, “An angry mob of protesters hounded Texas Senator Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi in an upscale Washington D.C. restaurant on Monday night, demanding to know his position on Brett Kavanaugh and later threatening him: ‘You are not safe.’

“The group, which was made up of activists from Smash Racism DC and a handful of other left wing organizations, ambushed Cruz and his wife at Fiola, an Italian restaurant near the White House …” the newspaper reported. “They … threatened Cruz, the president and ‘any the rest of the racist, sexist, transphobic, and homophobic right-wing scum’ by saying ominously: ‘You are not safe. We will find you.’ ”

Remember — Democrats and leftists, the people trying to disrupt this nation socially and politically, continue to encourage public harassment of conservatives. Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California was simply the first one to directly encourage it. Now, the behavior of the Democrats in the Senate and their representatives on the Judiciary Committee have embraced that call and are modeling it to the nation with their harassment and attempt to destroy Judge Kavanaugh.

These are the people who think conservatives won’t care enough to go to the polls in November. They were wrong in 2016, and now it’s time to prove them wrong again.

• Tammy Bruce, president of Independent Women’s Voice, author and Fox News contributor, is a radio talk show host.

