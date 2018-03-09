Hollywood attacks NRA while making a living from gun violence

Hollywood declared war on American gun culture in 2013 with a public service announcement calling for stricter gun control in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
Now the industry is back on the attack in the wake of the Feb. 14 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Stars including Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and the cast of ABC’s “Modern Family” support this month’s March for Our Lives rally for stricter gun legislation.
Yet a study by the Parents Television Council shows that portrayals of gun violence on television have increased dramatically in recent years, even in shows deemed appropriate for children.
The entertainment industry’s love of gunplay and hatred for firearms muddles, if not negates, Hollywood’s role in a constructive conversation on the Second Amendment.
That 2013 public service announcements looks tame by current standards. Celebrities routinely dub the National Rifle Association a terrorist organization. Prominent actors such as Sally Field and Michael Keaton have blamed the NRA, Second Amendment advocates and Republicans for the 17 deaths at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.
Nonetheless, stars defend their gun-soaked content. Jennifer Lawrence deflected blame from her industry’s handiwork during the New York City premiere of her R-rated spy thriller “Red Sparrow.”
“I think the problem is guns, not the entertainment industry,” the Academy Award winner told the press.
A few Hollywood voices beg to differ. Comedic actress/writer Amy Schumer revealed how she modified a sequence in her 2017 flop “Snatched” to remove gun violence from the story.
Megan Boone of NBC’s “The Blacklist” tweeted how she would change her character’s behavior on the hit show after the Parkland shooting.
“Liz Keen will never carry an assault rifle again and I am deeply sorry for participating in glorifying them in the past,” the actress tweeted.
Rare is the Hollywood star who expresses a pro-gun attitude. Keanu Reeves, star of “The Matrix” trilogy and more recently the “John Wick” franchise, told Britain’s Independent newspaper while he was working on “Street Kings” in 2008: “You mean should citizens be able to have a weapon? Yeah, why not? I am not fundamentally against citizens having access to a weapon, but I think that it has complications, the use of it. It’s probably not the wisest thing. Personally I don’t own a weapon.”
This isn’t the first time industry players have questioned the impact of fictional violence on the real world. Producer Harvey Weinstein inspired headlines in 2012, for reasons unrelated to his sexual appetites, by calling for a summit on movie violence after the 2012 cinema shooting in Aurora, Colorado.
“I think as filmmakers we should sit down — the Marty Scorseses, the Quentin Tarantinos and hopefully all of us who deal in violence in movies — and discuss our role in that,” Mr. Weinstein told The Huffington Post at the time.
His summit never materialized, though.
Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, who starred in the Weinstein-distributed “Django Unchained,” connected movie violence with the real thing while promoting the 2012 film.
“We cannot turn our back and say that violence in films or anything that we do doesn’t have a sort of influence,” Mr. Foxx told The Associated Press at the time.
Tim Winter, president of the Parents Television Council, said he was cc’d on emails from scholars who reached out to Mr. Weinstein after he pitched the ill-fated summit.
“Media violence experts from around the country reached out to him and said, ‘Let’s do this,'” Mr. Winter said. “They never heard back from him.”
Hollywood’s disconnect between content and message has only ballooned since then, he said.
“More than ever before, they are making a fortune off of dress rehearsals of bloody slaughter,” Mr. Winter said. “The hypocrisy could not be stronger. It’s off the charts.”
‘Grossest forms of violence’
A Parents Television Council study shows that the portrayal of violence on TV shows judged as suitable for family viewing has surged in the five years since the 2012 elementary school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
Nearly 61 percent of 287 broadcast TV episodes featured some form of violence during the November “sweeps” period, when broadcasters often air the best of their fare to attract advertisers. Of those 287 shows, 39 percent showcased gun-related violence.
A 2013 study by The Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania showed that gun violence featured in the year’s most profitable PG-13 movies lapped the gun violence showcased in that year’s most popular R-rated features.
The data tell only part of the story, Mr. Winter said.
“It’s now content that is deeper, darker and more sinister. We root for the antihero the bad buy to kill somebody with much more explicit violence much more real than ever before,” he said. “There’s a pornographic element to the kind of violence [today].”
That isn’t stopping Hollywood denizens from changing the subject to stricter gun control legislation, part of the March 24 rally’s goal.
Steve Levitan, co-creator of the ABC sitcom “Modern Family,” told People magazine why the show’s members created a public service announcement promoting an anti-gun rally on the National Mall in Washington on March 24.
“Our show celebrates families, while gun violence devastates them,” Mr. Levitan said. “How could we sit back and do nothing while these brave kids stand up to the gun lobby since our lawmakers won’t?”
The Washington Times reached out to the Screen Actors Guild for comment on this article without a response. Nor did NBC respond to a request to interview Miss Boone related to her announcement about her character in “The Blacklist.”
Thomas Krannawitter, a former professor and author of the right-leaning 2017 satire “Save the Swamp,” said Hollywood violence today is markedly different from what our parents and grandparents grew up watching.
“The violence [back then] was in the service of justice, very often the good guy who came to save the day using a gun,” said Mr. Krannawitter, president of Speakeasy Ideas, a Colorado-based group promoting right-of-center values. “Now, Hollywood very often just wants to sensationalize using the grossest forms of violence.”
None of this means Hollywood can’t play a role in reducing the kinds of mass shootings we see too often in our culture, Mr. Krannawitter said.
“Criminologists across the political spectrum have known there’s a direct and strong correlation between young male violence and the lack of a presence of fathers,” he said. Why not make more stories revealing that hard truth?
“Movies that glorify violence and guns would be far less influential if we had far more boys growing up knowing their dads,” he said.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Hollywood Hypocrites! These actors and actresses have body guards with guns. They live in mansions behind walls, but want open borders with Mexico. They rail against drugs, yet glorify drugs in the movies and fentanyl (an opioid) is coming across our southern border. They scream for women’s rights, yet they glorify the Harvey Weinstein’s and Roman Polanski, who drugged and raped a 13 year old girl. Sean Penn glorifying the communist dictator in Venezuela! These clowns scream global warming and the carbon footprint, yet they live in mansions, drive around in limousines and fly in private jets. How is that for a carbon footprint?
Of course they are Hypocrites who pander to the public with violent screen displays of bloody hell, all in the name of fame and profit, then in order to avoid a revisiting by the Supreme Court of the now unfettered CENSORSHIP rulings, again they media pander to the collective emotional societal responses in violence of school shootings as if they are innocent innocuous choir boys. Post WWII we had lots of war violence in the movies but they were directed against the forces and agents of evil and the camera always panned away when the film suggested blood and gore occurred. WHY,,,because our war returning film makers understood that blatant exposed violence just encouraged more violence in society, like shouting fire in a crowded theater. It is far past time the Supreme Court revisited the Pandora’s Box of evil they unleashed the past 40 years upon WE THE PEOPLE when unfettered violence and SEX was let loose, and a generation of Americans were inevitably corrupted, like passing out the guns and condoms with no SELF-governing instructions to handle responsibly, just Democrat Liberal vote gleaning profiteering.
When will Liberal Democrat Fools get it that it is NOT the gun that kills people, it is NOT the spoon that makes one FAT, it is NOT the car that drives drunk.
It is people that kill people.
#1. Why in the hell would anyone WANT to go to a school and kill as many as they can?
#2. Why would anyone WANT to go to a church and kill people in Sunday school?
Because they are mentally deranged!
Note how the Liberal Democrats address this insane behavior??
Blame the person responsible? Oh, hell no! Blame the gun, Blame the Confederate Flag, Blame racism, Blame ANYTHING but the person who committed these evil acts.
It’s really simple. Create a system (let’s call it “education”) where boys are expected to act like girls, and drugged into submission if they don’t. Blame every problem in the world on them while suppressing normal behavior. Wait for a psychotic-break, then use that to justify more suppression.
Rinse, repeat – And eventually gain a New World Order…
Those protesting are all demented Democrats.
Democrats = hypocrites Democrats = liars.
At some point they will awaken from their stupor and wonder why their movies and DVDs are not as successful and someone will remind them of their rejection of the God-given rights as enumerated in the U.S. Bill of Rights Second Amendment and all the others.
Hollywood is filled with idiots, always finding something to ***** about when they are the ones that should be bitching about themselves , violence in movies, video games and on TV has blown way out of proportion yet it makes THEM money and being HOLLYWOOD hypocrites that’s all they see,
Today adult school teachers, homosexual, trans, promiscuous sex, and abortion mill activists normalize Democrat and Rino legislation to all malleable school children. The entertainment and news media floods the environment with the religious values of State sanctioned so-called unbiased Secular Humanism. This is having consequences on our civilization predicted by Revelation. The guns are not the main problem, but the New State Sanctioned Religious Worldview imposed by the State which floods the environment, and invades every home.
Hypocrites? Celebrity airheads are the epitome of hypocrites. For the crew of a piece of absolute trash like Modern Family to try to give the impression that they portray and/or support family values, is just ludicrous. I can’t even stand to watch their ads, much less even consider sitting through 30 miserable minutes watching an episode. You hypocrites can give us a massive break. You care nothing for America’s children, none of you. If you did, you would care about their moral stability and direction in their lives. Instead, you fill the airwaves with disgusting jokes and one sexual innuendo after another, and you mock Christianity. The fathers on Modern Family appear to be incompetent boobs, plus you promote homosexuality and make young children far too aware of sex inappropriate for their years. Who do you think you are kidding? You can try to hide behind criticism of law-abiding defenders of the 2nd Amendment, but it will do you no good. If you want us to believe you care about children, then clean up the garbage you produce under the guise of entertainment/arts and start producing some actually funny and entertaining fare that an actual family could watch together. Then, we might be able to take you seriously.
While I wholeheartedly agree with your assessment of Hollywood Hypocrisy, I can’t help but put some of the blame on PARENTS! What parents now monitor the CRAP that gets onto their “phones”? How about violent video games in which a character gets “wasted” now, but reappears with a restart of the game? Which parents make sure their kids are not playing “M” games? How about Nikolas Cruz’s?
The demonRATs, the media, Hollywood, NFL have done a bang up job of dividing us with hate. And we all know what hate creates, it creates violence.
Each year that goes by, Hollywood’s movies become more dark, more sinister and more violent, and they do this to keep selling their tickets. And, who buys these tickets, it’s the younger generation. They have to keep making the violence more exciting with new ways to display blood, guts, gore, and evil mayhem, and have to devise more and more horror and graphic extraordinary ways to accomplish it to make their next film more horror than their last.
Mainstream media, demonRATs, NFL, rap music, are continually using national TV to stir up hate for white people, hate for Christians who are the givers of good, hate for God, to motivate a political agenda, racism to divide, it is they who have created this new culture of hate for America.
For crying out loud, what do we expect!? Every time we turn on the TV there is someone spreading hate for their neighbor, for our president, even for our children’s parents. Hate, hate, hate, hate is all we hear! It’s filled our kid’s minds and the minds of everyone who listens to it!
“If the Left didn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all.” Chris Plante, conservative radio talk show host. The hollywood hypocrites think that they can get away with doing and saying different things like other hypocrites all except Hollywood is so much more visible. They are hypocrites in all aspects of their lives from being limo-liberals to the private jets, from the huge mansions to the bs about global warming. hollywood is a soulless, depraved place where double standards abound.