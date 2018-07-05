Hollywood actress warns friends to protect, ‘housekeepers, nannies, landscapers’, from ICE

Apparently the illegal immigrants in Amber Heard’s world are the servants of her Hollywood friends.
The actress tweeted out a warning early Wednesday morning, according to TMZ, warning of immigration checkpoints in the center of the movie world.
“Just heard there’s an ICE checkpoint in [H]ollywood, a few blocks from where I live. Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies and landscapers a ride home tonight,” she wrote.
She quickly deleted the tweet, though not before it had been sceen-grabbed for posterity, and wrote a tweet apparently trying to clarify.
“Checkpoints on your home streets…. Is this the ‘great’ America we’re aiming for? Raids, fences and police-state like checkpoints don’t feel like the ‘land of the free’ our immigrant ancestors built,” she wrote.
Later on Wednesday, she expressed disappointment that “with this human rights crisis being so politicized, it is hard to make a simple statement w/out it being used to distract from the real issues.”
The latter tweet was accompanied by a photo of a young girl wearing a T-shirt saying, among other things, “Birthplace: Earth,” which would make national borders and citizenship seem like absurd concepts.
With this human rights crisis being so politicized, it is hard to make a simple statement w/out it being used to distract from the real issues. Its hard for everyone to not be negatively affected by this subject n some way. pic.twitter.com/nZ0PrMet4G
— Amber Heard (@realamberheard) July 3, 2018
A TMZ reporter also cast doubt on the checkpoint claim, writing around noon EDT:
“We did some digging and learned there are no ICE checkpoints being conducted. So, what’s Amber talking about? Your guess is as good as ours,” the celebrity-news magazine wrote.
Whether there was a checkpoint or not, reaction to the initial “housekeepers, nannies and landscapers” tweet was negative.
“Lol. Heaven forbid a Hispanic have a decent job, eh Amber? Nah…you keep pretending you understand their plight. To you, they are just paupers,” wrote “Omaha Proud,” whose Twitter profile included “MAGA” and “veteran” hashtags.
Lol. Heaven forbid a Hispanic have a decent job, eh Amber? Nah…you keep pretending you understand their plight. To you, they are just paupers. The left is truly all over the place…its interesting watching you all self-destruct.
— ️ (@TornadoAlley95) July 3, 2018
“I would expect you to have a little more sense than this, but… you did date Johnny Depp,” added “Wizard of Yass.”
I would expect you to have a little more sense than this, but… you did date Johnny Depp pic.twitter.com/SdPvoLIAnH
— Trai (@TheWizardofYASS) July 3, 2018
So NOW the truth comes out. All the Hollyweird celebrity bleating about the “rights” of illegals to invade and live here, and all their TEARS for the poor children whom they INSIST are being cruelly kept in CAGES (NOT true, by the way!)–ALL OF THAT is nothing more than their desire to keep their LOW-PRICED ILLEGAL SERVANTS–who apparently exist ONLY to serve their Hollyweird masters –from being deported? Isn’t that a form of, you know, SLAVERY?
Wow–MORE Leftist “compassion” on display, and exposed for the self-centered concern it truly is?
Wow! Entrust your children to lawbreakers! Cheap labor eh is more important?
Actors, actresses, and rich professionals feel they are above the law and hire scabs and illegals so they can pay lower wages, avoid taxes as well as any insurances needed to hire these people. Most Americans would not feel bad if the Movie industry collapsed.
But Hollywood airheads will swear hispanic nannies LOVE the children of their employers…much more than the kids they left behind in Mexico or some other hispanic hellhole or drag with them through danger to increase their chances of being allowed to stay in the US after breaking its laws.
I wonder what Ms. Heard do if one of those people she hired (to work under the table) was a member of the notorious MS-13?!?
She’d admire his tattoos?
Libtard loser
The Obama administration refused to address reports that thousands of illegal alien minors were being placed with criminals due to lack of proper vetting, according to a former DHS official.
Jason Piccalo, a former Enforcement Removals Officer for the DHS, discovered a list detailing that nearly 3,500 children were released to illegal alien criminals in 2014.
“Within that list, it was discovered that 3,400 were released to criminals,” Piccalo told One America News. “And these criminals ranged from anything from the basic DUI to child molesters.”
However, when he tried to organize a task force to “rescue the children back to a safe haven,” the Obama administration promptly shut him down.
Who!? I’ve never heard of Amber Heard.
We live in a great country. It has exceptional opportunities. We ALL need to obey the laws of the land.
The problem is that liberals lack the meaning of the word illegal. They seem to believe that it means they can choose the laws they wish to obey and those they don’t.
Great way to stand up and not stereotype, what a typical uneducated, Hollywood drone. Just shows you they spit out what they are told( just like an actor). Please please please let California go on their own !!! The USA would be much better off.
The Hollywood rich want to keep their low-wage illegals so that they can keep their own riches. They think of it as a freedom. Plus, if they have a problem with one or want to abuse them in anyway, they know illegals will keep their mouths shut. We need to stop Hollywood’s injustice to these people.