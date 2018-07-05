Hollywood actress warns friends to protect, ‘housekeepers, nannies, landscapers’, from ICE

Apparently the illegal immigrants in Amber Heard’s world are the servants of her Hollywood friends.

The actress tweeted out a warning early Wednesday morning, according to TMZ, warning of immigration checkpoints in the center of the movie world.

“Just heard there’s an ICE checkpoint in [H]ollywood, a few blocks from where I live. Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies and landscapers a ride home tonight,” she wrote.

She quickly deleted the tweet, though not before it had been sceen-grabbed for posterity, and wrote a tweet apparently trying to clarify.

“Checkpoints on your home streets…. Is this the ‘great’ America we’re aiming for? Raids, fences and police-state like checkpoints don’t feel like the ‘land of the free’ our immigrant ancestors built,” she wrote.

You Might Like







Later on Wednesday, she expressed disappointment that “with this human rights crisis being so politicized, it is hard to make a simple statement w/out it being used to distract from the real issues.”

The latter tweet was accompanied by a photo of a young girl wearing a T-shirt saying, among other things, “Birthplace: Earth,” which would make national borders and citizenship seem like absurd concepts.

With this human rights crisis being so politicized, it is hard to make a simple statement w/out it being used to distract from the real issues. Its hard for everyone to not be negatively affected by this subject n some way. pic.twitter.com/nZ0PrMet4G

— Amber Heard (@realamberheard) July 3, 2018

A TMZ reporter also cast doubt on the checkpoint claim, writing around noon EDT:

“We did some digging and learned there are no ICE checkpoints being conducted. So, what’s Amber talking about? Your guess is as good as ours,” the celebrity-news magazine wrote.

Whether there was a checkpoint or not, reaction to the initial “housekeepers, nannies and landscapers” tweet was negative.

“Lol. Heaven forbid a Hispanic have a decent job, eh Amber? Nah…you keep pretending you understand their plight. To you, they are just paupers,” wrote “Omaha Proud,” whose Twitter profile included “MAGA” and “veteran” hashtags.

Lol. Heaven forbid a Hispanic have a decent job, eh Amber? Nah…you keep pretending you understand their plight. To you, they are just paupers. The left is truly all over the place…its interesting watching you all self-destruct.

— ️ (@TornadoAlley95) July 3, 2018

“I would expect you to have a little more sense than this, but… you did date Johnny Depp,” added “Wizard of Yass.”

I would expect you to have a little more sense than this, but… you did date Johnny Depp pic.twitter.com/SdPvoLIAnH

— Trai (@TheWizardofYASS) July 3, 2018

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)