Holder urges DOJ/FBI to unconstitutionally defy President: ‘Protect the institutions’

Former Attorney General Eric Holder publicly urged his former employees at the Justice Department to defy President Trump’s request for transparency and public disclosures of information related to the unprecedented spy operation launched in 2016 against the Trump campaign.

More DOJ norms being eroded. Trump-a SUBJECT of the investigation-wants access to material related to the inquiry. His Congressional supporters want evidence connected to an ongoing investigation. Time for DOJ/FBI to simply say no-protect the institutions and time tested norms.

— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) May 21, 2018

Holder’s insistence that the DOJ and FBI “protect the institutions” rather than carry out their constitutional duties and protect the constitution, the document they actually swear to protect when entering their federal positions is telling and rather frightening.

If one ever searched for a “deep state” smoking gun it appears Holder has offered it up. Protect the “Institution” of the Justice Department at the expense of the US Constitution. Defy the President’s orders for the sake of the governmental apparatus.

The more this story develops, the more they expose themselves.

