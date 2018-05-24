Holder urges DOJ/FBI to unconstitutionally defy President: ‘Protect the institutions’

Former Attorney General Eric Holder publicly urged his former employees at the Justice Department to defy President Trump’s request for transparency and public disclosures of information related to the unprecedented spy operation launched in 2016 against the Trump campaign.
More DOJ norms being eroded. Trump-a SUBJECT of the investigation-wants access to material related to the inquiry. His Congressional supporters want evidence connected to an ongoing investigation. Time for DOJ/FBI to simply say no-protect the institutions and time tested norms.
— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) May 21, 2018
Holder’s insistence that the DOJ and FBI “protect the institutions” rather than carry out their constitutional duties and protect the constitution, the document they actually swear to protect when entering their federal positions is telling and rather frightening.
If one ever searched for a “deep state” smoking gun it appears Holder has offered it up. Protect the “Institution” of the Justice Department at the expense of the US Constitution. Defy the President’s orders for the sake of the governmental apparatus.
The more this story develops, the more they expose themselves.
For someone to advocate against the order and laws of the US is sedition. Holder should be arrested and tried for his seditious acts; he has already been found to be in Contempt of Congress..!! Who does this seditious DemonicRat think he is..?! Does he think he’s above the law..?!! He isn’t..!! Arrest him..!!
Actually he is above the law. He gets a double pass in that he is black and Obama’s buddy. Unfortunately, he can’t be touched. I wish I was wrong about that.
HE SHOULDN’T be above the bloody law.. BUT i agree, with how things are, he will get a pass for his outright telling Law enforcement members, to IGNORE/Flout the law..
Holder’s “advocating” for this because his *** is fixin to be in a deep crack! He broke laws as AG. He is seditious. He’s part of the anti-presidential cabal. Yep…..he’s going to JAIL.
Agreed. It’s looking like we might be close to some real arrests, at least of the second-tier crime bosses like Holder.
Take that momentum and go after the top-tier criminals like Obama, the Clintons, and George Soros. These need never take a breath of free air again for the rest of their hopefully short lives.
Additionally, recover all the illegal money they accrued by selling out America. Their children benefited from these crimes/ It’s not right if Hillary becomes poor but Chelsea is still a multimillionaire. So slap an enforced poverty upon their families. Chelsea can never accrue more than $100,000 in money and/or property in her life. If any of them are or get married, then the couple can never accrue more than $150,000 in their lives.
And the Liberal sophists say that D. Trump, a duly elected President, is a threat to democracy.
They are using DOJ and its law enforcement agencies to undo the election.
I hope to see them tried by People’s Tribunal one day and sternly punished for the crime against the American People.
Proof, they are trying to stage a coup. AND PROOF that they are traitors to this nation.
Did Clapper not just say that they were spying on Russians infiltrating Trump’s campaign? Holder says they were spying on Trump?
What he is really saying is “Shut up!!! Just stop talking until we can bury this thing or we all swing.”
Could not but help think of the song from the Wizard of Oz with a slight modification
Ding Dong’ the merry-oh, swing’em high, swing’em low.
Let them know
The Wicked Witch is dead!
So many of those people seem to be gay; maybe it should be “Ding, dong, the ***** is dead!”
THEY ALL should be swinging.. And in a very public manner!
Sounds more scared then scary.
Can’t wait till holder is in holding
Protect WHAT institutions? How about we protect our CONSTITUTION and the rule of law, which, Lord KNOWS, this criminal FOOL knows little about! Holder, he of Fast & Furious and BLATANT “justice by skin color” needs to sit down and SHUT UP. HE and his nasty little sociopathic co-pilot Obama have polluted and corrupted the “institutions” to the point that the American people can no longer TRUST them to do anything except cover up their own crimes and attack the foundations on which this country was founded by trampling OUR liberties.
Obama and Holder would answer your comment with one word: “Thanks!”
Which is why i say, time to END THE DOJ AND FBI.. If they won’t enforce and follow the laws, they are USELESS.
That is rich coming from a stooge of Obama’s administration. The entire Justice Department needs to be redone from the bottom up. There are too many holdovers from Obama that want to protect the corruption of the DOJ.
“Holder’s insistence that the DOJ and FBI “protect the institutions” rather than carry out their constitutional duties and protect the constitution, the document they actually swear to protect when entering their federal positions is telling and rather frightening.”
Dang!! Does anyone with any intelect, not see that the Obama administration and the Liberal Democrats care NOTHING for our country, the Constitution or the citizens? These Liberal Democrats will destroy the country and themselves in the attempt to stay in power.
ONLY a FOOL would vote for the corrupt, immoral, unethical, destructive Liberal Democrats. 🙁 🙁 🙁
God, this guy is insufferable, Eric Holder. Obama times ten.
No he’s not just insufferable, but flat out urging CRIMINAL ACTIVITY, and thus should be arrested for conspiracy..
I would say that Holder is out of line to make such a request to former employees. He is NOT in charge now. His action MAY be tantamount to obstruction of justice or along that line.
Its not “May be”. BUT FLAT OUT IS tantamount to obstruction..
Holder should be charged with obstruction of justice in his demands for the Justice Dept, FBI, and other agencies to deny access to documents subpoenaed by Congress.
Guess he is afraid more dirt will come out about him.
Trump is NOT a subject of investigation, Mr Holder! Even your minion Comey has said that. I guess what you are REALLY saying is you don’t want transparency! Now who’s the real fascist?
It’s time to start prosecuting sedition again. Holder is back to being the radical he was.
He’s now a buddy with Gov. Jerry Brown-would you expect anything different out of Holder?? Another creepazoid that needs to be locked up!
And locked up with a bunch of MS-13 gang members.
Sounds like a man who is worried!
We didn’t bury these bums deep enough!
So, it was ridiculous of Trump to say his campaign was being spied on -we learn over a year later it was. Comey and even Mueller say repeatedly Trump is not the subject of the investigation, but now Holder says Trump is the subject of the investigation?
Of course, Trump’s campaign did collude with the Russians. Democratic congressmen and senators say the evidence is over-whelming. So over-whelming that no one can see it, name it, specify it, detail it, list it, or even find it.
Holder is responsible for the assasination of two police officers who were walking into work when they were shot by a member of a Black Lives Matter mob that formed just two days after Holder acknowledged the shooting of Michael Brown was justified -then went on for 20 minutes about how the police were racist and mistreated black people in Ferguson -without a single rational example. This clown and the clown he worked for, could have diffused the riots and hate. Instead they ramped up the hate and the lies.
Eric Holder, was in MY opinion, one of the WORST Attorney General’s this Country has ever had ! WHY, would we listen to this man’s opinion of ANYTHING ?
What Holder means is PLEASE PROTECT MY A$$, because I’ll be hung with Obama for treason. Why did HRC have to lose…that *****!
Actually I hope they do defy President Trump. Insubordination is a fireable offense and what better way to drain the swamp than them raising their hand signaling they’re one of the swamp dwellers.