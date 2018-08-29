Hogg’s Gun Control Kids Make Demands of Smith & Wesson

Standing outside gates that bore the same name as the gun used to kill their son, Patricia and Manuel Oliver delivered an emotional coda to a four-day march for gun control reform in Massachusetts, demanding outside the Smith & Wesson headquarters in Springfield that the gun-maker stop building weapons as powerful as the one used earlier this year to kill 17 people at a Florida high school, including their 17-year-old son, Joaquin.
“In those headquarters,” Manuel Oliver said, pointing at the gated compound behind him, “there’s a lot of mothers working there. And I’m thinking some of the mothers had contact with the weapon that killed my child.”
“It’s not allowed in here,” Oliver went on, referring to legislation that makes owning a rifle like the one used in the Florida shooting illegal in Massachusetts, “but it’s allowed in Florida. Those mothers can go home and wash their hands, and maybe not feel so bad. But that weapon murdered my son, and another 16 persons.”
The rally outside Smith & Wesson Sunday afternoon was the culmination of a student-led, 50-mile march that began in Worcester on Thursday. Several dozen counterprotesters lined the street leading to the gun manufacturer, bearing “Don’t Tread On Me” flags and signs professing their allegiance to Smith & Wesson, among the country’s largest and most storied gun-makers.
Representatives for the company could not be reached Sunday.
The Massachusetts march followed the lead of students in Wisconsin, who in March walked from Madison to Janesville, the hometown of House Speaker Paul Ryan, to urge the nine-term, NRA-endorsed Republican to consider gun control reforms.
Katie Eder, a Milwaukee 18-year-old who organized the Wisconsin march, traveled to Massachusetts and joined the trek from Worcester to Springfield.
“We’re 100 miles closer to change,” she said.
Her Massachusetts peers demanded Smith & Wesson quit making high-powered weapons that are illegal to possess in the state.
“If they’re not good enough for our state,” asked Felix Brody, 16, one of the organizers of the march, “why should we let Smith & Wesson ship them to other states?”
The families of two victims of the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have sued Smith & Wesson’s parent company, American Outdoor Brands, seeking to hold the gun-maker accountable for “the entirely foreseeable, deadly use of the assault-style weapons that they place on the market.”
The man suspected of carrying out the rampage, Nikolas Cruz, legally purchased an AR-15 style Smith & Wesson rifle about a year before the shooting. A similar lawsuit was filed by parents of Sandy Hook Elementary School students who were killed in 2012 by a man armed with a Remington assault-style rifle.
Brody, a high school junior, said their message has been misunderstood by counterprotesters who at times trailed them along their 50-mile route in motorcycles and cars.
“We support the Second Amendment; we support the right to defend yourself,” he said. “What we don’t support are assault weapons — at that point, it’s not about defending yourself. You’re hunting humans.”
Another organizer of the march, Jack Torres, joked that he thought the pro-gun counterprotesters — separated from the student-led rally by a chain of volunteers who locked hands — were cheering them on.
“Isn’t ‘Don’t tread on me’ about state’s rights?” Torres, 16, said. “I thought they were supporting our state laws that ban assault weapons.”
Some of the counterprotesters tried to engage the students but were rebuffed by the cordon of volunteers. “Wisdom comes with age, and with them, there’s no dialogue,” said Carlos Flores, a gunsmith from Middlefield, Mass., who collects machine guns and sells ammunition at gun shows. “We’d love to talk with them. Not shout, not yell, not scream — just talk.”
Flores said flatly that gun buyers should not be subjected to background checks, even when buying assault-style weapons. “Our gun rights are exactly that — rights,” he said. “I shouldn’t have to demonstrate anything to anyone in order to exercise my constitutional rights.”
David Hogg, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, drew an outsized share of the counterprotesters’ ire Sunday. Hogg, a frequent face at marches and on cable news as an advocate for gun law reform and school safety, spoke briefly at the Springfield rally.
“When we use the two things this company behind us fears most — economics and love — we can’t lose,” he said.
The ignorance of these dumbasses is surpassed only by their vitriol. Ban “high power” weapons? Focus on Smith & Wesson? The idiocy is too deep and far reaching to even begin to recount here. Suffice it to say that the one redeeming feature of these morons is that they will be the first casualties of the war that is coming to save our constitutional republic. Prime examples of the category of too stupid to live.
As usual, ignorance attacking the symptoms! May I suggest these skulls full of mush picket in front of your school district, your state capital and the U.S. Congress. Since the first school shooting in 1940 these people have used shootings only to get votes and have done nothing to secure schools but have used them to promote their election, just like you are using it to promote your socialist progressive agenda. This is not physical chemistry. Harden the schools!
Three simple words. If the schools had only one secure entrance with metal detectors and secondary doors to lock if detected. No other doors open from outside, with the same type of exceptions used for fire fighters to use elevators in emergency. Then, if someone got in with a weapon, have trained, armed personnel in the schools. Not cheap, but effective. Or you could just continue wringing your little hands and demanding things that wouldn’t keep any of these shootings from happening. Hopefully the problem isn’t that government really doesn’t want to fix this. BTW, today in America Mr. Hogg nearly 2,500 children will lose their lives to abortion.
Don’t forget Hogg runs around with armed guards but thinks everyone else shouldn’t have the same right.
That killer could easily have used a Ruger 10-22 to accomplish his goals. These people don’t have a clue about what’s going on here. The killer needed help, was crying out for help, and when he didn’t get it, he killed. Simple as that.
Because of their stubborn insistence in doing the same thing over and over while thinking it will produce different result results, more people will probably start home schooling, or those who can afford to will send theirs to private schools, where at least parents’ opinions are listened to.
Actually, school shootings have been going on since the 1800’s. The MSM just wants you to think they are a new occurrence, so they can push their anti-gun agenda!
Additionally, if ‘guns were the problem’, then how about focusing on the proper guns. PISTOLS! As over 90% of all these mass shootings have occurred using them.
Maybe S&W need to find a NEW state to be home based in!
baitfish, they are literally creating their deaths. Assault weapons have not even been allowed since 1934, but what has truth to do with anything. Not well educated but well indoctrinated not to know our Founding Fathers and farmers, businessmen, etc. ALL had weapons and used them to gain us this fabulous Republic. Again, stupid and ignorance cannot be changed. Their futures are dim and they are too blind to even see that.
Who knows – one of them might be an illegal alien who becomes an anti-American, anti-white, anti-Christian, anti-western civilization, Democrat president someday. It’s not like it hasn’t already happened.
What exactly is an Assault Weapon? I suppose that any weapon, including a BB Gun is an Assault Weapon if it is used to shoot someone other than the enemy…It is nothing more that a way to describe guns as “scary” looking things. All those people in Chicago were assaulted by drive-by weapons, therefore = assault weapons…
Rag weed, as per a CNBC article
[]An assault rifle is fully automatic — a machine gun. Automatic firearms have been severely restricted from civilian ownership since 1934.[/]
The Truth about Guns.
Excellent article.
Thanks for that link Crusty..
Though i really wish they’d have also shown a graph or something, showing WHAT type of gun was mostly used in these shootings..
baitfish, and should these “useful idiots” get their way, and the US falls to Globalist/Communist rule, the “useful idiots” will be among the FIRST to be eliminated, since at that point they are no longer “useful,” and they will discover, to their sorrow, just how EASY it will be for the totalitarian government they seem to want so badly will put an END to them, when they–thanks to their OWN efforts–have NO WAY to defend themselves.
Who cares about their demands? What are they going to do, boycott?
Don’t be so negative. They’re valid and serious and to prove it they’re going to suck their thumbs and hold their breaths until they turn blue and we’ll be sorry. Yada yada, blah, blah, blah.
Great sarcasm.
I really wish they WOULD hold their breaths till they went blue.. Maybe then we’d be rid of them.
I agree with them. If MA does not support these constitutionally protected weapons, they should not manufacture them in MA. Instead S&W should move all of their manufacturing and HQ to a gun friendly state. I’m sure the new state would love the tax revenue and new employment that they bring with them.
Yes good old Economics is powerful. As to Love, yes I’d LOVE to see them move.
They can move here to Texas we would love to have them Also no state income tax
I find it sad that the original colonies that gave us this Republic did use guns to win this Republic. Now we see these colonies becoming turncoats and deserve nothing good for being another McCain state of hating America and our President and above all our Constitutional rights and laws. As I have said, they future is dim for being so dim!
Same here. You’d think, our original colony’s would be the MOST pro-gun around, but it seems a very large # of them are among the MOST anti gun around..
They don’t want S&W to manufacture rifles in Massachusetts? Move the factory to a more gun-rights-friendly, low tax state and watch what happens to business revenue. I wonder if MA gun-grabbers would be singing a different song if they realized how much they would lose then.
Ninja’d
Yep, Texas has been courting them for years. They might just listen this time.
And i say GOOD. Move out of Taxechucheets..
Good. The more of these facisti out there the more of our people will turn out to vote. We have been complacent too long.
From your mouth to THEIR ears.
Sorry, not to demean the heinous act that occurred, but he did not use a “high-powered” weapon. He used an AR style .22 caliber S&W. One of the lowest powered weapons you can buy. The ignorance of these little lemmings is astounding. Just because it looks “scary” and mean, does not mean it is powerful. I do fear for our nation if these people ever gain power in govt.
They will eventually gain power in the Government just like the Liberals of the 1960s and 1970s now control almost all levels of public education K-12 and on into colleges.
ALL SCHOOLS should be smaller, localized, with student bodies less than 400 students.
Fewer teachers and the older students help teach the younger kids.
THAT will build a cohesion between the age groups
Bullies show up immediately and will be dealt with when they first get the urge.
Parents would be encouraged to Volunteer and participate in the educating of their children.
The smaller classes, taught by neighbors and older brothers and sisters of their classmates, and parents not only helping, but watching the teachers for indoctrination beyond FACTUAL TEACHING will go a long ways towards cutting stupidity and crime, allowing each student to achieve the levels they are able to reach.
The curriculum would include MANDATORY Firearms training K-12 so EVERY CHILD will grow up knowing how to safely handle a weapon.
Including live fire, shooting clubs and Teams at shared firing ranges with other schools in the area.
From the earliest cave dwellers, all children lived with weapons of all types, trained in the dangers and uses of those weapons.
In the early 1900 when the Farmers left the fields and moved to the cities they left the need to teach their kids those skills because ‘the cops’ would protect them.
Times have changed.
Hey crusty, that sounds just like private school! My son attends one. So glad we have school choice scholarships where we live. Public schools are nothing but Liberal propaganda facilities.
Sad, but true, Oldsailor65. It’s a simple matter of numbers. The Leftist-LOON controlled schools are graduating MILLIONS of these brainwashed lib-bots every YEAR. Eventually, they will simply outnumber and OUTVOTE us, and are too STUPID and indoctrinated with Leftist CRAP to know what their OWN best interests are. Idiocracy isn’t just a movie, anymore. It is slowly, STUPIDLY engulfing the country because of these IGNORANT, history-challenged, Leftist-brainwashed SNOWFLAKES like Camera-and-Attention Hogg.,
First of all the gun didn’t kill anyone…the person who pulled the trigger in a criminal act killed the 17 students. The gun is an inanimate object and can be either a means to protect and defend or to kill innocent people and that depends on who is holding the gun. Secondly, the gun used is not an ‘assault rifle’ I know it was an AR-15 but that stands for ArmaLite Rifle. If S&W didn’t have such a long tradition in MA I suspect they’d have moved to a more friendly state a long time ago. Perhaps they need to just move.
Absolutely! The same gun that is used to shoot can also be extended to someone who has fallen through ice.
Vehicles are already being used to kill people, so I wouldn’t put it past the twits to ban vehicles. Apparently someone has been murdered with straws in California, as they are now banned.
Next they will ban pantyhose, ribbons, pillows and plastic bags (asphyxiation weapons); all glass bottles and glass and ceramic vases, and baseball bats (blunt instruments). Will Hollywood balk when Oscar statues are banned?
[Vehicles are already being used to kill people, so I wouldn’t put it past the twits to ban vehicles.]
Since that first terror attack using a vehicle to mow people down, i’ve been saying that “once liberals get guns banned successfully, when will they move o banning vehicles”..
Yes, a horrible tragedy occurred, the nation felt deep painful sorrow, but the misguided actions by these pubescent mobsters selfishly mocks potential solutions. How many of these mobsters are actual residents of MA? How many actually pay any employment or property taxes? And they are demanding that S&W curtail its legal right to produce a specific product in MA? These are true lemmings following their leaders over the cliff. They exhibit a total absence of critical thought process as literally ALL forensic evidence proves them to be on the wrong side of reality.
PLus, if they are students.
A) WHo gave them permission to be so far from home and NOT in school..
B) who’s paying for them to fly/drive up there to participate in these protests
and C) who’s acting as their guardians, while they are away from the parents??
Perhaps someone should point out to these ignorant uneducated fools that the gun did not kill anyone. It was the person behind the gun . So lets stop this foolishness of blaming a weapon and focus on who pulled the trigger.
If HOGG is so anti gun why does he continue to have armed protection?
I wonder where hogg gets the money to pay for his armed bodyguards? Who supports this punk’s butt anyway? I wonder if any of his bodyguards use S&W handguns?
SOROS of course.
And yes i do wanna know, who these bodyguards are, and how much THEY are being paid.
Moreover, aristotle, apparently ALL the local, country, state and FEDERAL law enforcement in that area KNEW about this mentally disturbed kid, and that he made no secret of wanting to shoot up a school, and yet they did NOTHING. In fact, the DEPUTY SHERIFF who was “supposed” to be protecting the school HID behind his damned car while the shooter was INSIDE the building killing 17 people. How is all THAT the fault of the GUN? And the REAL kicker is that the kid was unmercifully BULLIED by his classmates. Two of the MAIN bullies in that equation were the two “leaders” of this half-***ed gun-grabbing movement–Camera Hogg and that shaved-headed Lesbian chick. I have not seen EITHER of them expressing any REMORSE over THEIR part in this–only nattering about doing away with guns to keep them “safe.”
Now we have a new Hitler and the kids are the brown shirts. Why is it most mast killings are kids? Ban the kids.
Better… teach the kids instead of indoctrinating them.
The dreaded “Militia” that causes so many bed changes in the middle of the night.
400,000 years ago, the “Militia” was the entire clan living in the Cave.
AND they used the very latest technology weapons available at the time, either sporting hunting or war weapons.
ALL WEAPONS were out in the open 24/7 and close to hand for DEFENSIVE NEEDS, as well as always ready in case a giant wooly pikachu wandered by.
The RIGHT TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS certainly precedes the federal government, the british government, the Roman Empire, the ancient Grecians…
So these kids just don’t get it! Assault Rifles are already outlawed in all states and the entire USA except for people who get special licenses to own them (and the military and police). AR in the guns name does not mean “assault rifle”, it is the name of the manufacturer. Assault rifles were only manufactured for military and police use – they are capable of fully automatic rapid fire and NOT available in gun stores, on the internet or to the general public. They are already “controlled” by all states and the US government. So what do they want banned? The problem is still the same as it always has been: criminals, illegal aliens, gang members and terrorists are the only ones abusing the system – and they get their weapons illegally anyway! An AR-15 is the same as any other rifle of its caliber, except it has “ornamental” fascia to look like a military weapon. It is not fully automatic. It does not have any more firepower than a standard rifle. It cannot kill more than any weapon (including knives and baseball bats). Funny, automobiles kill a lot more folks than guns ever did – yet any 16 year old can drive one anywhere in the USA! Go after the problem: criminals, illegal aliens, gang members & terrorists! Leave law abiding American Citizens alone.
I’m a veteran and a gun collector. The AR-15 is an assault weapon! My Bushmaster has all the features of a M-16 A2 except bayonet holder and full automatic. That isn’t much different from the military version because they no longer train in full auto. Four to five shots at a time is the standard to keep your aim. If the government paid me the full cost of the rifle, I’d give it up. Besides efficiently killing people, it’s only good for targets. My Remington bolt action 30-06 is my hunting gun.
I am a veteran and a gun collector also. I served for 25 years in the US Army Infantry from the Viet Nam era to the Global War on Terror and have extensive experience with true assault weapons. The civilian Armalite 15 is categorically not an assault weapon. You said it yourself, it is not capable of firing on full automatic. In my opinion, only those indoctrinated by the uninformed will call it an assault weapon. If you really want to get rid of your AR15 put it on Gunbroker, Guns Across America or put it on consignment with a local dealer and see what you get for it. I’ll just keep mine.
Vincent, the DEFINING characteristic of an assault weapon, is that It CAN BE FIRED In full auto..
ERGO while yes the AR-15 looks like a M-16, it is NOT AN ASSAULT weapon.
“What we don’t support are assault weapons — at that point, it’s not about defending yourself. You’re hunting humans.”
SO…
It’s ok for bad guys and cops to go ‘hunting humans’ but not ok to have DEFENSIVE “look-a-like” weapons for your neighbor to protect you if the bad guys come calling?
Furthermore, what that killer used was NOT an assault weapon.
crustyoldgeezer, if you recall the nut who shot up the church in Texas was using an AR-15–and the next-door neighbor who heard the shooting and ran to their rescue–was ALSO using an AR-15. And because of HIS AR-15, the deranged church shooter was not able to kill anymore people that day.
A few comments and questions:
A gun didn’t murder her son, Nilolas Cruz did what is an “assault style” Weapon? If you own one that means you are “hunting humans?” This kind of nonsense and hyperbole makes it hard to Take these kids seriously.
There are MULTIPLE reasons not to take them seriously, Frederick1–their TOTAL ignorance and DISHONESTY about the guns they supposedly want banned is just ONE of them!
And of course what they ignore is that the shooter was known to local police and even the FBI as a potential threat, but because of the liberal progressive school to prison pipeline program (see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/School-to-prison_pipeline) he was allowed to not be held accountable and his shooting up the school was the end result. Clearly the motive is to ultimately confiscate guns from law abiding citizens.
Treamors, imo that’s BEEN their ultimate goal all along. BAN GUNS from all law abiding citizens. So only crooks and illegal invaders are armed.. All the better for them to stage a coup and take over the country.
Their ignorance is either contrived and paid for or genuine. Either way people kill and they can use most any thing to do it with.
Never forget that this little hog twit believes that if you disagree with him, it’s because you are to ****** stupid to run our country and need to just step aside or die and let him and his pack of snowflakes take over. His parents should be in prison for child abuse for the way they polluted their disrespectful little waste of air.
Hey protester morons, who want to take away our Second Amendment rights, why don’t you protest Obama, for his Promise Program in the schools, why don’t you protest the FBI, who was tipped off twice that Nicholas Cruz was threatening to attack the school he was attending, why don’t you protest the Broward County Sheriffs Department for doing nothing while the school shooting was going on and why don’t you protest the above named Sheriffs Department, as they never arrested this punk Nicholas Cruz, when they were called out to his house 39 times? Answer: Liberal morons have no common sense, liberal morons are Airheads and liberal morons cannot face reality!!!!!!!
What is next, sue Dodge, Ford or Chevy because it was the CAR that killed a person????
Cruz was able to “legally” buy the gun, because the FAILURE extended in the school’s Resource Office, the FBI, and the Police. Cruz wasn’t even a member of the NRA much less support it. In all the shootings, whether it was at a school, movie theater, or shopping mall, the shooter(s) were NUTS. The gun had no autonomic involvement whatsoever.
[What is next, sue Dodge, Ford or Chevy because it was the CAR that killed a person????]
As sue happy as many liberals are, i am sure some have already tried!
Like we used to yell, Damn Yankees, Just can not seem to get their **** right. Almost all mass shootings done by people under the age of 30, seems to be how long they stay at home. Get a job at 17 like us old farts and you want have the time to follow nuts.
why don’t these fools march on the offices of those who are really responsible for the shooting, namely the FBI who did not investigate the reports of the kid wanting to shoot up the school, the sheriffs office who ignored over 30 visits to the shooters home and the school corporation who ignored reports from the school cop about the kid.
Smith and Wession had no hand in what happened at the school that day
Has anyone determined who is putting up all the $$$$ for these misguided children to march and protest?
George Soros.. That’s who!
Camera Hogg has stated that he is “working with” moveon.org. Moveon.org is a well-known front organization funded by George Soros, so it is quite evident that George Soros is bankrolling this traveling road show of gun grabbers to advance his OWN agenda of disarming America and ushering in the NWO globalist government of his mad dreams.
That gun dealer named Flores is insane. We just had another shooting by a mentally ill person in Jacksonville, Florida. If there were background checks, that idiot could not walk into a store and buy a lethal weapon. The protesters are correct. We don’t want to restrict the 2nd Amendment, the goal is to keep military assault weapons for the military; not for the everyday person.
In this case. Mr. Kelch- assault STYLE weapons are not relevant. This shooter used a 9mm handgun and a .45 cal. handgun. Besides that, the shooter DID pass the background check. He bought the two handguns lawfully, over a year ago. The gun dealer did what he had to do and was in compliance with the law. The problem is not with the background check. The problem is that his name was never entered into the database of prohibited persons. But just to clarify for you, assault weapons have been banned for civilian possession since 1934, unless you pay lots of money for a special license from the ATF and pay an outrageous transfer tax for every weapon you buy. You are referring to assault-STYLE weapons which lack full-auto fire capability. They are simply semi-automatic rifles, just like any other semi-automatic rifle, which have been sold in the US for over 100 years, except that they have some cosmetic features which make them LOOK LIKE military assault rifles. That’s all. Self defense aside, there are a number of legitimate purposes for these rifles, small to medium game hunting is one of them. There are others. Don’t blame the gun – blame the person doing the shooting. Guns are inanimate. They don’t act on their own. A person must load, aim and fire it. If we keep on blaming a piece of steel, we’ll never solve the real problem.
Vincent. How do you figure the store owner is the one at fault, when he DID THE LEGALLY required backround checks?? Do you expect him to just be able to look at someone and say “Yup, he’s mental”?
You should try digesting some FACTS before you make a total IDIOT of yourself posting LIES. There is NOWHERE in this country where you can buy a gun without a background check. NOWHERE. There is not ONE single place in America where you can “walk into a store and buy a lethal weapon” WITHOUT a background check, which is FEDERALLY required. Not in a store, and not on-line, or at a gun show, EITHER!
To try to say otherwise is just STUPID and ill-informed. People like you have NO CLUE–and yet you expect us to LISTEN to your idiotic rants about how NONE of us should be allowed to own guns? Yeah . . . right.
And PS–yes you DO want to “restrict the Second Amendment,” as do ALL the “useful idiots” LIKE you who are doing the bidding of the COMMUNISTS who want ALL Americans disarmed and NO Second Amendment at all, because an armed citizenry makes it too difficult for them to illegally seize power, as they want to do, if they can’t con people like you into ELECTING THEM, instead.
I would like to know if Nicholas Cruz had run down the students with a Ford would they be protesting in front of the Ford manufacturing plant insisting that they stop building cars.
Of course not. Facts are irrelevant to these people.
Educate the twits: Send them to Venezuela for a few months.
How’s about send them there, and don’t let them back in!
Once again, we must remind Little Hitler and his cuck, kook and commie Storm Troopers that any attempt to abrogate the Second Amendment and confiscate the legal firearms of law-abiding citizens must and will bring about a civil war that they will not survive.