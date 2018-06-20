Hogg renews Laura Ingraham boycott over ‘summer camps’ comment

Parkland shooting survivor turned anti-gun activist David Hogg has renewed his call for a boycott against Laura Ingraham after the Fox News host compared migrant child detention centers to “summer camps.”
In March, the 18-year-old Mr. Hogg successfully pressured multiple companies to pull advertising from Ms. Ingraham’s show after she mocked the teen’s inability to get into a certain colleges. Despite losing nearly 30 advertisers, “The Ingraham Angle” saw a nearly 20 percent ratings increase immediately following the boycott.
Now, Mr. Hogg is calling on Ms. Ingraham’s current advertisers to jump ship due to comments she made on her show Monday evening comparing the facilities in which undocumented children are housed to summer camps.
“More kids are being separated from their parents and temporarily housed in what are essentially summer camps, or as The San Diego Union Tribune described them today, as basically looking like boarding schools,” Ms. Ingraham said. “The American people are footing a really big bill for what is tantamount to a slow-rolling invasion of the United States.”
Later in the program, she clarified, “Apparently there are a lot of people very upset because we referred to some of the detention facilities tonight as essentially like summer camps. The ‘San Diego Union Tribune’ today described the facilities as essentially like what you would expect at a boarding school. So I will stick to there are some of them like boarding schools.”
“There are classrooms, a play area with soccer goals and a medical clinic with superheroes like Wonder Woman, Superman and the Hulk on the walls.”
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 19, 2018
Similar to his previous boycott, Mr. Hogg listed Ms. Ingraham’s current advertisers, including John Deere and Cabela’s, and called on them to put the conservative host out of a job.
So @IngrahamAngle we meet again. Who are you biggest advertisers now?
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 19, 2018
Wanna go to summer camp @IngrahamAngle? https://t.co/U9peuHehV5
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 19, 2018
If we get these advertisers pulled maybe @Ingraham will have to become a camp counselor and learn how wrong she is.
1. @BeachesResorts & @SandalsResorts
2.@SIRIUSXM
3. @CarfaxReports
4. @AceHardware
5. IAC (Angie’s List, Home Advisor, Match)
6. @Cabelas
7. @JohnDeere
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 19, 2018
I love capitalism
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 19, 2018
Cabela’s posted this on Father’s Day but supports @IngrahamAngle who claims that separating families and putting children in cages is just like “summer camp.”
These kids are getting abused.
You should be ashamed.
Contact Cabela’s here:
1-800-237-4444 https://t.co/qIrIgoSVZE
— Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) June 19, 2018
Ms. Ingraham has not yet responded to the tweet.
Fox News released a statement Tuesday evening defending Ms. Ingraham.
“Laura Ingraham’s very personal, on-the-ground commitment to the plight of impoverished and abandoned children — specifically in Guatemala — speaks for itself,” the network said. “So too does her strong belief in a commonsense, legal immigration system, which will continue to be a focus of her show. FOX News will never tolerate or give in to attempts to silence diverse viewpoints by agenda-driven intimidation efforts.”
Little twerp wants to be dictator? He REALLY needs his butt stomped.
I guess he is trying to stay relevant – if he ever was! His father should take him out to the woodshed and give him a few on the back side!
How is this not criminal blackmail ??? He is threatening her financial well-being for exercising a constitutional freedom. he is certainly free to voice his opinion but when he crosses the line is this blackmail nonsense!
Why the responsible media gives this twit a millisecond of coverage is beyond me. You should let him go softly into that good night. If you ignore him maybe he will go away. It seems he is not smart enough to get into a 4 year school; why give anyone that uneducated any print or air time. It just eggs him on.
Seriously? Ignore him and he will go away???? When did the Left ever go away? When did Obama go away while you ignored him?
George Bush tried ignoring every bit of criticism the Left used against him. Did it stop? Did it go away?
This attitude is why the Left wins and the Right loses. The Left fights and the Right pretends nothing is going on.
No better example of the dishonesty and hypocrisy of the main stream media which has given this 17 year old creepy nobody a platform to spew anti gun venom!! They will latch on to anybody in an effort to expand their socialist ideas. And they are paying the ultimate price, CNN viewership is down 25%.
Piggy doesn’t have the brains of an idiot. He is just another lying misfit being led around by the lemming leader. How does he call himself a survivor? Does he also call himself a survivor of
Pearl Harbor?
Exactly right, the little creep having trouble getting into college, might as well try to continue his current gig!!
Blackmail
This worthless little twerp is nothing more than the product of relentless brainwashing by liberals. He lacks the mental strength and moral integrity to resist his conditioning.
Watching the show last night, I have to agree with her. The crying kids are those that don’t know the illegal person they were with. Not related but the kid was kidnapped and put with some stranger just to get in the USA
Why doesn’t this loud mouth dictator just go away. I am sick of hearing about him. He should at least pay attention to the facts before he shoots off his mouth or his finger on twitter.
I think most of us are tired of the little know nothing twit. His last boycott fell flat and so will this one.
The little b_____d is at it again! Please don’t call the little Hitler a survivor he was never a survivor except as made up by the Fake News pushing their 24/7 anti Trump lies! This little **** is not a dictator nor anything else, except a fool that has been given the opportunity by Soros & friends to bad mouth anything and everyone related to a President that has delivered BIG time!
All the stories need to quit calling this *** a “survivor”. Was he even at school that day? If not he’s no survivor.
The only thing he has survived, is an excessive amount of wedgies.
Why give this pipsqueak any news time at all???
Hogg is out there trying to get gun control passed. He’s trying to silence conservative voices. Why ignore him? Why not fight back?
Why not use the contact info the leftist Hogg put out to contact these companies and tell them you want them to continue to advertise on Ingraham Report?
Leftist sites aren’t ignoring him. They are spreading his lies far and wide so why shouldn’t conservatives know what he’s doing too?
Any advertiser who would bow before this tyrant does not want to pay a thing to defend freedom but only wants to enjoy all the benefits at no cost to themselves
If you cave to his tyranny, I will never forgive you and will actively work to see you never make another dime again
You bought advertising space to market to Laura’s audience now you are allowing someone who does not hold our values to dictate to you and shows you were never one of us
I’m a survivor of Parkland too. I wasn’t in Florida, but I’m a survivor. He wasn’t at the school along with over 200 million others. We are all survivors.
You can’t make this stuff up. . . . wait a minute, I guess he did.
This Hogg boy needs to find himself a girlfriend or probably most likely a boyfriend. He needs to mind his own business. A good rule to follow is to mind your own business half the time and keep your nose out of other peoples business the rest of the time.
Oldsailor, this dude is being “paid” and manipulated by somebody. You listen to some of the drivel (and garbage) that comes out of his mouth and it’s PROFESSIONAL Liberal trash. He is being “fed” like a baby and just regurgitating it … like a good little boy.
I wonder if it will ever penetrate his thick, entitled skull that his tantrums have backfired before and they will again.
Hitler re-incarnated. Look at the salute with the fist. Look at the face; pure hatred in the flesh. And, above all, look into the eyes. If that doesn’t tell you that Satan is alive … and REAL … and living on Planet Earth, I don’t know what does.
The typical radical these days: what he accuses OTHER people of, he IS. I believe that is called Transference in the Psychology world.
David, you’re a pig. You’re also dangerous. Give me your address and I will send you a copy of the bumper sticker with a picture of Adolph and the text,”All in favor of gun control, raise your right arm.” I’ve had some for several years. But, you, son need to study the Constitution and Declaration of Independence some more paying special attention to Article 1, section 9, clause 3, the no ex post facto law clause. Also, check our Ronald Dworkin and his thoughts on the potential social cost of some rights. Based on your way of thinking we could get rid of amendments 4 thru 8 to save some lives, property and physical harm to citizens. Check out Cesare Beccaria while you’re a it , also. Damn, you have to do some homework to argue with educated people. You’re in high school and I’ve been out in the real world for 53 years, from high school, and have been studying history and the Constitution since I was 11. That’s 59 years.