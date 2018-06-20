Hogg renews Laura Ingraham boycott over ‘summer camps’ comment

Parkland shooting survivor turned anti-gun activist David Hogg has renewed his call for a boycott against Laura Ingraham after the Fox News host compared migrant child detention centers to “summer camps.”

In March, the 18-year-old Mr. Hogg successfully pressured multiple companies to pull advertising from Ms. Ingraham’s show after she mocked the teen’s inability to get into a certain colleges. Despite losing nearly 30 advertisers, “The Ingraham Angle” saw a nearly 20 percent ratings increase immediately following the boycott.

Previous stories: David Hogg calls on advertisers to boycott Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show

Hogg boycott increased Laura Ingraham’s viewers by 20%

Now, Mr. Hogg is calling on Ms. Ingraham’s current advertisers to jump ship due to comments she made on her show Monday evening comparing the facilities in which undocumented children are housed to summer camps.

Previous story: When children are separated from their parents at the border, here is where they go next

“More kids are being separated from their parents and temporarily housed in what are essentially summer camps, or as The San Diego Union Tribune described them today, as basically looking like boarding schools,” Ms. Ingraham said. “The American people are footing a really big bill for what is tantamount to a slow-rolling invasion of the United States.”

You Might Like







Later in the program, she clarified, “Apparently there are a lot of people very upset because we referred to some of the detention facilities tonight as essentially like summer camps. The ‘San Diego Union Tribune’ today described the facilities as essentially like what you would expect at a boarding school. So I will stick to there are some of them like boarding schools.”

“There are classrooms, a play area with soccer goals and a medical clinic with superheroes like Wonder Woman, Superman and the Hulk on the walls.”

— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 19, 2018

Similar to his previous boycott, Mr. Hogg listed Ms. Ingraham’s current advertisers, including John Deere and Cabela’s, and called on them to put the conservative host out of a job.

So @IngrahamAngle we meet again. Who are you biggest advertisers now? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 19, 2018

I love capitalism — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 19, 2018

Cabela’s posted this on Father’s Day but supports @IngrahamAngle who claims that separating families and putting children in cages is just like “summer camp.” These kids are getting abused. You should be ashamed. Contact Cabela’s here:

1-800-237-4444 https://t.co/qIrIgoSVZE — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) June 19, 2018

Ms. Ingraham has not yet responded to the tweet.

Fox News released a statement Tuesday evening defending Ms. Ingraham.

“Laura Ingraham’s very personal, on-the-ground commitment to the plight of impoverished and abandoned children — specifically in Guatemala — speaks for itself,” the network said. “So too does her strong belief in a commonsense, legal immigration system, which will continue to be a focus of her show. FOX News will never tolerate or give in to attempts to silence diverse viewpoints by agenda-driven intimidation efforts.”

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (3 votes cast)