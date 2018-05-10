Hogg pushes bump stock ban

David Hogg called on his Twitter followers to flood a federal government site with comments about a gun-control regulatory measure.

In a Tweet on Wednesday, Mr. Hogg, the Florida school shooting survivor who has become a gun-control activist, pushed a proposal to ban “bump stocks,” devices that let semi-automatic weapons fire like automatic ones.

Voice your support for a bumpstock ban here! By flooding these comment sites for ATF the NRA is able to make these agencies think Americans don’t want gun sense. Show your support, comment! Let’s save lives!https://t.co/v9D2O4kLmP — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 9, 2018

“Voice your support for a bumpstock ban here!” he said, providing his 782,000 followers with a link to a page at the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms where public comments were being taken, as regulatory law requires.

“By flooding these comment sites for ATF the NRA is able to make these agencies think Americans don’t want gun sense,” he wrote.

“Show your support, comment!” he exhorted his followers “Let’s save lives!”

The Trump admnistration is considering a regulatory ban on the devices, and its top leaders have been more receptive to it than they have been to other gun-control measiures. Actual automatic weapons are mostly outlawed, but bump-stock devices do an end run around the 1930s law banning them by allowing semi-automatic weapons to fire “automatically.”

The gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which Mr. Hogg attended, did not use the devices, but the attacker in October’s Las Vegas concert shooting did and was able to kill 58 people and injure more than 800 in about 10 minutes.

