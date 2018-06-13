Hogg claims net neutrality repeal part of conspiracy to suppress vote; marches in pride parade

Gun-control activist David Hogg took to Twitter on Tuesday to spread a conspiracy theory about the end of so-called “net neutrality.”

He stated that the companies that provide internet services and “the politicians” will conspire against websites that help register voters.

“Just wait till ISPs start collaborating with the politicians to slow down vote registration websites to suppress peoples right to vote. The survival of #NetNeutrality is up to you this November,” he wrote.

Just wait till ISPs start collaborating with the politicians to slow down vote registration websites to suppress peoples right to vote. The survival of #NetNeutrality is up to you this November. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 12, 2018

Read more at the Washington Times

————-

Hogg Brings Gun Control Message To Mayors Conference In Boston

David Hogg, a survivor of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, brought his message of gun control to Boston Monday.

“We can’t keep hosing the blood down our streets, repairing the shattered windows and bullet-riddled doors and burying our young because when we bury our young we bury our future,” Hogg said. “This has to change. This change can only happen with you.”

Hogg marched in Boston’s Pride parade on Saturday.

Read more at CBS Local.

You Might Like







—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.9/10 (7 votes cast)