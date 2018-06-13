Hogg claims net neutrality repeal part of conspiracy to suppress vote; marches in pride parade

Gun-control activist David Hogg took to Twitter on Tuesday to spread a conspiracy theory about the end of so-called “net neutrality.”
He stated that the companies that provide internet services and “the politicians” will conspire against websites that help register voters.
“Just wait till ISPs start collaborating with the politicians to slow down vote registration websites to suppress peoples right to vote. The survival of #NetNeutrality is up to you this November,” he wrote.
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 12, 2018
Hogg Brings Gun Control Message To Mayors Conference In Boston
David Hogg, a survivor of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, brought his message of gun control to Boston Monday.
“We can’t keep hosing the blood down our streets, repairing the shattered windows and bullet-riddled doors and burying our young because when we bury our young we bury our future,” Hogg said. “This has to change. This change can only happen with you.”
Hogg marched in Boston’s Pride parade on Saturday.
Happy #BostonPride 🌈 great day with @MFOLBoston pic.twitter.com/mVMvLfOPB0
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 9, 2018
You are a paranoid little man, aren’t you? And in case you’re wondering, NO, the earth doesn’t revolve around you .. and NO, everyone isn’t out conspiring against you.
“We can’t keep hosing the blood down our streets, … and burying our young because when we bury our young we bury our future,” Hogg said.
Does this mean you’ll be out leading anti-abortion rallies and protesting at Planned Parenthood offices?? You know, if you’re really that concerned about “burying our young”. Or are you just another liberal hypocrite?
The depth of this punks ignorance never ceases to amaze me. His parents must be sooo proud! Kind of disappointing seeing another future “community organizer “ in the making. Says a lot for public education in general.
The depths of ANY liberals ignorance, never ceases to amaze. THEY keep proving there IS NO bottom of the barrel.
Me thinks that the sound of gun shots as he quivered in a closet, scared whatever brains that he may have had right out of him!
So he thinks ‘Isps” might collaberate to shut down the vote. BUT WE ALREADY ARE SEEING liberally controlled sites like Google, yahoo, twitter etc, ALREADY CONSPIRE TO shutdown and silence conservatives.. SO TO ME, that is a MUCH BIGGER threat, than any imagined potential collection of voter info by ISPS is..
Where the heck is this kid’s parents? Don’t they realize he makes them and the rest of his family look stupid?
His parents are twisted and screwed up and this little **** with ears is the result.
Since pappa is still in the FBI, where they did the MOST Bumbling around, allowing the killer to stay on the streets, of course his parents are twisted..
His dad, a former FBI agent, remains silent. However his mom had to hold his hand when he was trounced on and he wanted to go to court. Tough around the mouth, that is all he is and even that is debatable.
“Mom had to hold his hand”?? WOW, talk about a crybaby snowflake.. I THOUGHT he was ranting, about us not treating him as an adult// YET HE HIMSELF shows he’s not worthy of the title.
His mom works for a CNN affiliate. ‘Nuff said.
I grew up on a farm and it has been proven that hogs are the most intelligent of farm animals. David Hogg is an embarrassment to the real hogs.
Hogg has gotten a taste of highlight, along with bad mannered Democrat liberals who hate America. If they print Hoggs doing he’ll keep it up. I predict he will be a failure in life. First he has an IQ slightly below DiNero’s. Second he is broke now and will stay that way, at least DiNero was so screwed up he did the right thing made money and then showed his insanity, Hogg face is doing before he makes a peso. Nick Name is D. F.
Being “broke” for a spoiled rich kid means something entirely different from what it means to real people who actually work for a living. If’s he’s the best the left has to offer…. the left does need to be disarmed.
It’s time for the adults assume responsibility again. Glorifying this expression of youth is just not going well. They are incapable of rational thought.
With Soros funding him, he’ll never be broke.
If someone uses ten times as much bandwidth as an average user, should they not be required to pay more or the average user pay less? That is the way that most things work. I suspect the conservative point of view is suppressed much more than the progressive view.
I don’t know of ANY Site that suppresses liberal views. BUT i know quite a few where they DO suppress, and others which try to suppress conservative views..
Hogg has been thoroughly indoctrinated. There is no help for him.
He’s had his 15 minutes of fame. I don’t know why anyone would bother listening to him rant anymore. Everything is a conspiracy to him and he thinks socialism is the way to go. He will fade into the background soon enough. In the mean time let’s watch the little cartoon character.
I don’t think he needed to get brainwashed by the liberal indoctrination. IMO HE was already this twisted, from his liberal parents..
ladies and gents i weep for the future of america when idiots like this hogg moron has no clue what america is and stands for.
these generations are following biblical scripture almost to the letter.
when evil is accepted as good and good is dismissed for evil.
good people need to stand up to this fagg uprising and its nazi tactics.
america is turning into a cesspool of sin and it will bring the nation down.
god help us and bless the usa.
One more point for the college reject Hogg. He is coming out of the closet.
For some colleges, it might be more like +3 points, just for showing support to the LGBTQ Pride parades..
What a looser!
David foul mouthed F – bomb Hogg, who has an airspace between his ears, that is filled with carbon monoxide!
Hogg now shows the paranoia that seems to be the mantra of the left. EVRYTHING is a conspiracy to suppress the vote of minorities, elderly yada, yada, yada. Meanwhile, all those same people always manage to get out to get government services (especially money) without the help of those same groups who falsely champion those conspiracy theories. I have also come to believe that Hogg is actually the unholy love child of Adam Schiff and Chuck Schumer with his absolute compelling drive to put his face in front of a camera. It makes me wonder how he ever walks away from an ATM with its security camera in plain sight. I also wonder if when seeing that camera he automatically starts in with his same tired talking points.
Yet i’ve heard story after story, regarding boxes of military votes from overseas bases, going MISSING, or being lost, all because a solid majority of the military votes conservative..
BUT YOU never hear about THAT voter suppression!
I really think we’ve all heard enough from David A (for Attention) Hogg. It’s time to turn off his limelight and pull out the hook.
This little twerp is trying to mobilize millions of barely legal kids to elect gun control Democrats to Congress. We don’t have the luxury of sticking our heads in the sand.
All those who want to keep their Second Amendment rights had better pay attention to what is going on and vote for the candidates who support them or you will wake up with the ATF or the local sheriff in your bedroom as your means of self defense goes out your door. Gun confiscation is already a reality in states like Florida and California.
Well, at least the little sissy came out so now he has NO secrets. Just a stupid, power hungry, narcissistic, Leftist homosexual demagogue .
A waste of time attempting to “educate” the uneducable! Hogg is simply the mirror image of those too simple minded to acknowledge “causable” issues to deal with the killing of our kids. They are too ignorant and myopic in their “feel good,” band-aid, “guns are bad” ideology. A primary example: According to Childhelp, more than five children each day — or more than 1,825 per year — are killed by parental abuse. Those are ‘old’ numbers, and from the daily reporting of some child left to suffocate in a vehicle, those numbers are not going down! Maybe Hogg can start patrolling those LARGE parking lots to check on vehicles with kids left parked in them – that would be far more difficult than mugging for the cameras decrying “gun violence!”
That child killing number, by the way, represents more than 91 Sandy Hook incidents, or, ***180 PARKLAND*** shootings, but where are the media, or our vaunted ‘former’ (thank God) leaders, Obama, Shotgun Joe, anyone?, ” Sir Hogg,” calling for some ‘killer parent’ ban?
This little pissant is such a drama queen, a “pride” parade is the perfect place for “him”…, although I’ve never yet seen anything proud being displayed, only anger, vileness, and absurdity…
There was no “net neutrality” until 2015, and even then, it never went into effect. Net Neutrality seeks to “fix” a problem that isn’t even a problem.