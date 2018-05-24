Hogg calls for ‘die-in’ at Publix Super Markets

Student activist and Parkland survivor David Hogg is calling for a “die-in” at Publix Super Markets on Friday after the chain gave political donations to a Republican gubernatorial candidate.
Publix has given Adam Putnam $670,000 in the past three years. The former U.S. representative recently described himself as a proud National Rifle Association sellout and has a top rating from the group.
“Publix is a #NRASellOut,” Hogg tweeted Wednesday morning. He is a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people and wounded 17 others on Feb. 14.
Hogg said some Parkland residents will lay down in two local Publixes the day before Memorial Day weekend for 12 minutes, starting at 4 p.m. Hogg encouraged others to do the same.
“We must hold these businesses accountable just like our politicians,” he said in a tweet.
Publix released a statement May 17, urging the company’s neutral political stance.
“We support bi-partisan, business-friendly candidates, regardless of political affiliation and we remain neutral on issues outside of our core business,” the statement read.
TALLAHASSEE – Social media continued Wednesday to drive gun control supporters to boycott Publix stores this Memorial Day weekend to protest the company’s bankrolling of an NRA-backing candidate for Florida governor.
An online petition and posts flooding Twitter, Facebook and Instagram urged shoppers to stay away from Publix’s 800 Florida stores because the company contributed $670,000 over the past three years to Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.
Putnam is the leading GOP contender for governor. He declared himself a “proud NRA sellout” in opposing gun restrictions signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott, a fellow Republican, following the massacre of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
David Hogg, 18, who survived the Parkland shooting, posted Wednesday on Twitter that a “die-in” was planned for that city’s two Publix stores on Friday.
He urged others to stage similar die-in’s – where protesters lie down to mimic death – in other Publix stores.
“We must hold these businesses accountable, just like our politicians,” Hogg tweeted.
Lakeland-based Publix, Florida’s largest private employer, has been a longtime contributor to Putnam, who is from nearby Bartow. But its contributions swelled with his gubernatorial candidacy.
The iconic grocery chain is usually a popular brand – so much so that its founder, George Jenkins, was a finalist to be honored with a monument in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall, although Florida lawmakers, instead, chose civil rights leader Mary McLeod Bethune.
Amid the Putnam controversy, Publix has tried to distance itself from the candidate’s NRA comment.
“We regret that some of our political contributions have led to an unintentional customer divide instead of our desire to support a growing economy in Florida,” Publix said in a statement.
It added, “As a result of this situation, we are evaluating our processes to ensure that our giving better reflects our intended desire to support a strong economy and a health community… We support bi-partisan, business-friendly candidates, regardless of political affiliation, and we remain neutral on issues outside of our core business.”
For his part, Putnam also avoided the NRA comment in praising Publix.
“I’m so proud that Publix calls Florida home,” Putnam said. “They got their start in Polk County and are consistently ranked as one of the top places to work in the nation.”
In a polarized political world, the pushback against Publix could be sobering for many corporate contributors, experts said.
“We certainly have seen examples of public pressure brought to bear on a company forcing them to walk something back that could threaten their bottom line,” said Greg Munno, a journalism professor at Syracuse University, who has studied civic engagement.
“Guns have always been a wedge issue on the right – where you had to be in favor of lax gun laws to win support in Republican primaries,” he added. “But now we’re seeing guns as a wedge issue on the left, where there are voters who will cast their vote solely if a candidate supports gun control.”
Susan MacManus, a political scientist at the University of South Florida, said that the Publix boycott appears aimed at engaging younger voters – keeping them fired-up in opposition to the NRA and its supporters months before voters go to the polls.
“It has the potential to sustain a very potent movement that began in the days following the Parkland shooting,” MacManus said.
Critics of the boycott also have been outspoken. State Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, recently posted on Facebook “I Stand With Publix,” in the chain’s corporate green colors. Other backers of the company have been weighing in with the hashtag #SupportPublix to offset the #BoycottPublix movement.
“There are so many hashtag efforts out there,” said MacManus. “At this point, I don’t know how many voters are going to be moved by them.”
Kids kill each other in schools. Yet, according to some marching indoctrinated morons, there is nothing wrong with schools, or kids, but it is all NRA (and, perhaps, 2nd Amendment) fault.
It is telling that they are not demanding that schools that incubate killer monsters, mix the good and the bad pupils together, and those that do not provide adequate safety for the kids, be shut down.
A typical Liberal nonsense.
O.K. I’m going to Publix after work TO BUY A BUNCH OF STUFF!
Yeah, and if they block my way I may call the cops to make them move!
Or, video me, and others asking nicely to move.
Then start kicking them in the head!
Unless their parents are there, THEN IT WILL BE THE PARENTS that LEARN SOME MANNERS!
Unfortunately, there are no Publix stores near me or I would make a point of patronizing them.
And even though ‘publix’ is a public store, i thought there were LAWS against this sort of disruptions?
ARREST anyone who shows up and obstructs the customers… OR JUST RUN THE cretins over!
I hope they have safe spaces provided for those of us who are traumatized by the sight of overacting. I mean high school drama. I mean high drama.
“Anyone elth caught overacting…I will perthonally thcare to death!!” El Nebuloso -from Yellowbeard.
Illegal aliens kill about 9,000 Americans a year. I’ll bet this little Hogg couldn’t care less about those victims.
Nor the thousands each year, killed in GANG violence in chi-raq.
Mr Hogg is nothing but a Socialist teenage pimp whose strings are bein pulled by the Democratic Party.
When I first saw Hogg a certain word came to mind…What was that word?
it’s that word, It’s that word…..
It’s got groove it’s got meaning
it’s the time, it’s the place, it’s the motion
It’s the way we are feeling
It’s got groove it’s got meaning
Grease is…
Also you can tell by the way he walks he’s a man’s man with no time to talk….But he reminds me most of Lee Harvey Oswald, another leftist stooge.
I don’t want to be around when that HUGE head of his explodes.
If I lived in Florida, I would make a special trip to be sure to shop at Publix.
If I’m in a Publix and people are lying on the floor in my way I will elephant stomp right over them. Don’t be a jerk. If you’re that dumb I will feel no sympathy. You shouldn’t be there to begin with.
I might even buy a pair of cleats for that day.
Don’t forget to ram your shopping cart into them!
“Honest occifer! I tossed that water on him to revive him!”
Yes everyone stop buying food and eating because… GUNS
So far we have:
Heard the voices
Watched them stand up
Now we have to watch them lie down?
Dave.. simply call on your cult to boycott guns… hahajahha
Btw… “David Hogg, 18, who survived the Parkland shooting,”
I guess, technically I survived the parkland shooting as well even though in a different state at the time. Just as he was in a different building at the time.
Ha! I survived the Parkland shooting, too, and all of my friends!
No. Not for, “guns”. For our freedoms. For refusal to cave in to tyranny.
[I guess, technically I survived the parkland shooting as well even though in a different state at the time. Just as he was in a different building at the time.]
IIRC he wasn’t even AT school, but was at home, and as soon as he heard the news about the shooting, rode his bike there..
Who the hell does this SNOWFLAKE think he is?
Now people are not free to donate to whoever they wish?
HOG get a life!
His diapers seem to be full and wet a lot don’t they?
That’s how the “progressives” (latest name for “communist”) operate.
I don’t see or hear anyone calling him out in public about what he really is.
And if he really wants to do a “DIE” In, then go ahead. Just hurry up and die already, so we don’t have to keep listening to his whining!
As I understand it, Hogg is NOT a survivor. The early reports of him were that he rode a couple miles on a bike to get to the school when he heard that there had been a shooting.
He’s a FRAUD and cnn knows it, the world knows it, and yet…. he persists in proving his value to the nation.
He will probably be a Black, American Indian, mexican, asian, aborigine on demand if he needs to be.
and disabled and transgender illegal alien.
Yes, ANYBODY who supports American liberties and Republicanism must be PUNISHED and SILENCED, says the creepy little Hitler Youth wannabe. He obviously has a serious GOD complex, and now believes he has the power and RIGHT to silence ANYBODY who dares disagree with his childish ranting!
I disagree. When I see him, I think of Lenin. I’m not sure why.
He’s too stupid looking to remind me of Stalin.
He reminds ME more of a hitler youth member, than Stalin or lennin..
Publix, stay strong and don’t cave to the Hitler youth that does not understand freedom and freedom of choice. They are back by Democrats and we all know this.
And I guess I have another question. Was David Hogg’s life in direct danger? Was he in the room/area of the students that were shot? Was he shot? The answer to those questions is NO! So quit calling him a survivor.
Hogg’s parents need to the skinny runt a favor and put him on time out for a while!! What moral authority does this high school 17 year old have to threaten anybody with a boycott??
Since hogg’s parents have not done a damn thing to reign him in yet, i feel they are part of why he’s the way he is.. CAUSE they’ve coddled him for too bloody long.
We do not have Publix in Texas at least in my area as far as I know of But !
IT IS TIME TO STAND UP AND FIGHT BACK AT clowns like this.
He has his rights to do his dopey *** thing and we too have the same right to stand up do, let’s say a ‘LIVE- IN’ and wear head coverings of a bigger brain than he has.
Marx, Stalin, Hitler, Lenin, would be proud of this useful idiot.
All those who trespass on the store’s property need to be arrested and charged.
Hey, Hogg! You want to have a die-in? Be my guest and help reduce the surplus population.
Cull the herd of those lower on the intelligence scale, too.
This twit has far exceeded his “15 minutes of fame”. How could I possibly care less what he has to blather about. Perhaps he should be in school, engaging in a rigorous STEM course of study so that he doesn’t spend his life asking “would you like fries with that?” with his fist raised impotently in the air.
He should be out looking for a community college that will accept him!
You never know! Some communist Ivy League school might give him a scholarship!
I am sure there are plenty of libtard ran institutes of indoctrination who would gladly take this cretin.
I support Publix. Supporters should stage a live in to oppose the die in. Hogg needs a good old behind the woodshed *** whoopin!
Maybe that’s why he’s the way he is.. Cause his parents Spared the rod..
Why is this column paying the least attention to the little pasty-faced rednosed chinless loser?
He is a seriously bad influence on the other students, many of whom don’t need much to push them into “snowflakehood.”
If they don’t really die, what do they hope to do?
Convince people they truly as STUPID as they look?
No need for a stupid stunt to prove that.
May a sink hole open up under them, and swallow them!
It seems that idiots like this Hogg fellow don’t realize that without the 2nd Amendment all other amendments cannot be defended. Publix markets and their parking lots are private property, and as such they can refuse entry to anyone they want. As such, anyone in their property causing a disturbance can be charged with inciting a riot, illegal congregation, breaking and entering, trespassing, resisting arrest, etc. If they block the entrance of a private company on private property they are subject to arrest.
Hogg says, “What’s an ‘amendment’?”
He should preach to the kids in school, their the ones doing the shooting.
Hogg needs to dress in all black and have a “die in” on the nearest freeway, from 11pm until he has made his point.
Publix is my wife’s favorite store, my daughter works there, I shopped there today. The stores are very clean, they guarantee satisfaction, friendly service, we’ll keep going back. We’re also proud members of the NRA. No squeaky, little, wannabe member of the Hitler Youth is going to change that!
Good for you!!
I truly hope Publix does not bow down before this little communist. David Hogg is a hateful little creep just looking to be famous or infamous, as the case may be. AND I hope all the senior citizens tromp on him with their walkers and canes!! Publix is a fine supermarket and they owe this little nothing.
Wow. Who is backing this blatantly Facist fool?
Thanks for the heads up, Mr. Hogg. I will notify all of my friends who possibly can to patronize this store.
Of course…we all know these shootings are being done by NRA members.
You need to find something to do with your time besides continue to stir up trouble, anger, division, and hatred in this nation.
I would appreciate having clarification on a couple of points concerning this
mass shooting survivor”.
1. Was he even anywhere near the school when this tragedy occurred, or is he just using it for self-promotion and grandstanding?
2. When will the egocentric, narcissistic , little puke wise up to he fact hat at least half the Nation is fed up with him and his being a dupe for the radical left. At best he’s now just a comedy act, and at worst a Hitler youth.
1).. Self promoting and grandstanding. He was not there.
2) he will never wise up imo..
Is this jerk still around? We are PROUD shoppers at Publix, and if anyone DARES do this in our hometown, we might have to drop a couple of #10 cans of beans on his head — his EMPTY head. Socialism can take over California, New Jersey and the other liberal-run states, but they’re not getting US!