Hogg boycott increased Laura Ingraham’s viewers by 20%

Sponsors who left Fox News star Laura Ingraham’s show at the behest of teen gun control activist David Hogg are missing out on a 20 percent increase in eyeballs.
The conservative author of “Shut up and Sing” lost nearly 30 advertisers since a boycott against her show launched March 29, but those who held firm are benefiting from a ratings windfall. Data compiled by the media watchdog News Busters shows a jump from 2.23 million viewers prior to Mr. Hogg’s campaign to 2.7 million since her return from a vacation.
Companies including pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG cut ties with “The Ingraham Angle” after the host mocked Mr. Hogg’s inability to get into a certain colleges.
The 17-year-old Parkland, Florida, shooting survivor rejected an apology from Ms. Ingraham shortly after her March 28 tweet.
“Since Ingraham returned from vacation on April 9, total viewership of her program has averaged about 2.7 million (Monday through Thursday; Friday’s numbers are not available),” News Busters reported Monday. “Compare that to the ratings from March 26 through March 29, the Monday through Thursday just prior to the boycott: That week, Ingraham’s total viewership averaged 2.23 million. The increase in her ratings since the boycott began is more than 20 percent.”
The organization added that Ace Hardware will resume a sponsorship after having acted on “incomplete” information.
Mr. Hogg, however, is not done with boycotts.
“Going to announce another boycott this week … Stay tuned,” the high school student and March for our Lives organizer tweeted Monday.
Going to announce another boycott this week… Stay tuned 🙂 pic.twitter.com/XIURHxFgW4
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 16, 2018
You're acting like a fool. Boycotts aren't a game.
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 16, 2018
David is revealing his secret superhero identity… BOYCOTT MAN https://t.co/pksffINkQE
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 16, 2018
GOPUSA Editor: Kyle Kashuv is a Parkland student who supports the Second Amendment and responsible gun owners.
Isn’t this punk’s 15 minutes of fame up yet?
Apparently no, teapartyproud, as his ego is bigger than his brain and he loves himself so much and when he crashes from no more fame or popularity or playing games, we’ll see something devastating to this stupid adult male. Too bad many have heard him rant and rave, but the
smarter ones in America are listening to Laura now and you can be sure he has hurt feelings
in losing some listeners to his pathetic cries. He will soon be a past name and I am curious
if he will attend a college at all because if he does, he may find out he ain’t the King for a Day as other students are not as ignorant as he nor so bombastic either. Can’t pity him at all as was not at the school the day 17 were murdered, and a little old to be graduating from high school so must not be a great student either. His parents raised an idiot in spite of his father having been in the FBI and I have wondered why he left – probably as stupid as his son.
I think he had already graduated.
chrose, I doubt if he will even attend college! He is ALREADY a genius and knows everything. If you don’t believe me, ask HIM!
What a self-impressed egomaniac. He’ll “announce” a boycott, forsooth. Most people “call for” boycotts or “ask for” them, acknowledging that people may or may not agree to participate. But The Hogg assumes that what exists in his own fevered imagination already exists, and all he has to do is “announce” it to have the world recognize its glory.
Just one more example of the Liberal Insanity offered, where the promised pleasures offered always end up delivering the exact opposite results. Only a maniacal self-flagellating masochist would want to become one where God designed masculine boys become metrosexual snowflakee “Its”, and their intended American boycotts resemble a fanciful Disneyland delivered World Epcot.
It looks like snowflake David Hogg and the George Soros backed boycott of Laura’s show backfired, didn’t it snowflake Hogg?
Given his past result in Boycotts, I’m sure there are quite a few saying, “Boycott me!”, I could use an increase in ratings. There is one thing that is clear; liberal lunacy does not resonate well with the general public, or anyone except other liberal lunatics, for that matter.
These Hogg Wash messages are brought to you by Media Matters and Soros.
He is hooked up with the Center for American Progress, which is anything BUT that, being one of Soros’ front organizations.
Obama’s anti-gun rhetoric made him the firearm industry’s leading salesperson. Hogg’s screaming for destruction of the 2nd Amendment made him NRA’s best recruiter. Now, Hogg’s screaming for boycotts have increased viewership of conservative commentators. I find it hilarious when Progressives inadvertently serve very useful purposes for Conservatives.
Twits like David Hogg need to learn more about what they are talking about. Also, he is learning that people get tired of his hatefull attitude pretty pretty quick. His 15 minutes of fame is almost over, thank God.
Ha Ha….Office Depot lost all our company’s business we have now switched to Staples and Quill.com…thanks David…actually both of the last two deliveries from these Groups have been on Time and Cheaper…
Translation: His 15 minutes of fame ran out, and he is desperatly grasping for ANOTHER 15 minutes, by announcing another “boycott” in his self-important way, as though he is some oracle of wisdom we should ALL listen to, instead of the clueless, history-challenged, IGNORANT TWIT he truly is.
“Going to announce another boycott this week… Stay tuned”
Go for it!
All it does is make those whose livelihood and rights you threaten completely unlikely to buy the product you are selling and the ever-expanding number of businesses which your supporters cannot buy from, weaken their resolve, so they start drifting away because they could not resist buying from one of the companies on the list and do not feel as ideologically pure to endure the hardship
So please go for it
Sponsors boycotting Laura Ingraham? That works both ways. I can boycott those sponsors’ products/services and never miss them. As for David Hogg, all he has proved is that he is a good actor/puppet reading a script written by the anti-gunners.