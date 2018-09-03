HoDown: Scandal lawyer to host a resistance rally against Ted Cruz

A Texas hoedown is about to become a showdown.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti is hosting a “resistance rally” in Texas to coincide with a political rally for Sen. Ted Cruz, where President Trump is scheduled to throw his support behind his former foe. In addition to being the attorney for porn star and alleged Trump paramour Stormy Daniels, Avenatti has committed himself to being a presidential provocateur.

“I am excited to announce that I will be leading a large resistance rally in Texas at the exact same time of Trump’s (details tba),” Avennati wrote on Twitter Sunday. “All groups are welcome to join. We must fight fire with fire and we must send a message that we will fight to make America America again. #Basta.”

“Basta” loosely translates to “enough” in Italian.

Trump announced Friday that he’d travel to the Lone Star state to endorse Cruz — a former rival who challenged him in the 2016 GOP primary. Neither Cruz nor Avenatti have announced exactly where their respective rallies will be held.

While seeking the Republican nomination in 2016, then-candidate Trump tweeted, “Why would the people of Texas support Ted Cruz when he has accomplished absolutely nothing for them? He is another all talk, on action pol!”

Trump also branded Cruz “Lyin’ Ted” during the primaries.

Cruz, who called Trump a “pathological liar” and “sniveling coward” during the campaign, came around to endorse his rival.

Avenatti said last month that he might be interested in taking Trump’s job in Washington, D.C.

“I’m exploring a run for the presidency of the United States, and I wanted to come to Iowa and listen to people and learn about some issues that are facing the citizens of Iowa and do my homework,” the 47-year-old Sacramento native told the Des Moines Register.

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giulliani has dismissed Avenatti as an “ambulance chaser” who’s seeking attention. Avenatti once referred to the former mayor as “a walking train wreck of a lawyer.”

