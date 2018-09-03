HoDown: Scandal lawyer to host a resistance rally against Ted Cruz

A Texas hoedown is about to become a showdown.
Lawyer Michael Avenatti is hosting a “resistance rally” in Texas to coincide with a political rally for Sen. Ted Cruz, where President Trump is scheduled to throw his support behind his former foe. In addition to being the attorney for porn star and alleged Trump paramour Stormy Daniels, Avenatti has committed himself to being a presidential provocateur.
“I am excited to announce that I will be leading a large resistance rally in Texas at the exact same time of Trump’s (details tba),” Avennati wrote on Twitter Sunday. “All groups are welcome to join. We must fight fire with fire and we must send a message that we will fight to make America America again. #Basta.”
“Basta” loosely translates to “enough” in Italian.
Trump announced Friday that he’d travel to the Lone Star state to endorse Cruz — a former rival who challenged him in the 2016 GOP primary. Neither Cruz nor Avenatti have announced exactly where their respective rallies will be held.
While seeking the Republican nomination in 2016, then-candidate Trump tweeted, “Why would the people of Texas support Ted Cruz when he has accomplished absolutely nothing for them? He is another all talk, on action pol!”
Trump also branded Cruz “Lyin’ Ted” during the primaries.
Cruz, who called Trump a “pathological liar” and “sniveling coward” during the campaign, came around to endorse his rival.
Avenatti said last month that he might be interested in taking Trump’s job in Washington, D.C.
“I’m exploring a run for the presidency of the United States, and I wanted to come to Iowa and listen to people and learn about some issues that are facing the citizens of Iowa and do my homework,” the 47-year-old Sacramento native told the Des Moines Register.
Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giulliani has dismissed Avenatti as an “ambulance chaser” who’s seeking attention. Avenatti once referred to the former mayor as “a walking train wreck of a lawyer.”
Obviously that creepy porno lawyer is from California, so no wonder his politics is typical drmocRAT from the left coast…If he had good sense, he would realize that the greater majority of people think he is a joke running loose from California…
Also, that picture of Stormy Daniel in that chair with her fingers spread out on an arm rest, is that test giving her an orspasm, or is this her in one of her porno films faking a orspasm…
This guy is a hoot! He’s thinking about running for President! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! After that statement, is there anything we should believe from this ….this….lawyer!? Ted was running against Mr. Trump and Trump is not one who takes an incendiary statement lightly and shouldn’t! I don’t think there was any other candidate, Republican or Socialist Progressive who could have weathered the lies put out by the DoJ, DNC, FBI, MSM, IRS, NSA, and numerous Deep State haters and Trump them!
And if he’s wanting to make America, AMERICA again.. Why’s he using an ITALIAN word??
I don’t know what he’s smoking, but I think he coming up short on brain power. He needs an anger control doctor. I would not vote for him, if he were president and met someone who ticked him off, he would hit them.
Among with a long list of other qualifications, Ted Cruz is a brilliant lawyer (former Solicitor General under “W” Bush). Be well assured that Cruz will crush his Democrat opponent in the general election.
Hopefully, he will someday be our president.