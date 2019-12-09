Hitting the campaign trail with John Kerry could backfire on Joe Biden

Just what Joe Biden needs right now — an out of touch Washington insider.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry’s endorsement of Biden won’t sway anyone except maybe the old geezer demographic and could actually backfire on the former vice president if voters sense Biden is beholden to the same old usual Washington politics.

Together, Biden and Kerry have nearly 80 years of inside the Beltway experience at a time when many voters are looking for big, structural change advocates like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders or Washington outsiders like Pete Buttigieg or Andrew Yang are pushing.

Biden doesn’t need anyone to remind voters that he served in the Obama administration — he does that already on a regular basis — but that’s exactly what Kerry did on a swing to New Hampshire and Iowa.

“He’s been a great friend,” Biden said of Kerry while in Nashua, “and we’ve worked together very closely for a long, long time.”

Joe Kerry 15 years ago…



Could you add in another “long” there, Joe? Just to make sure voters know how old you both are?

Kerry’s endorsement may temporarily stop the bleeding in the Biden campaign in New Hampshire and Iowa but is only an old band-aid for a flawed candidate needing a better performance on the stump.

The former vice president needs to step up big time in the next debate and in the coming weeks — without Kerry or anyone else to prop him up.

At a minimum Kerry at least was able to change the narrative in the Granite State from one where an increasingly cranky Biden was slipping in the polls and even falling behind Mayor Buttigieg.

But endorsements have historically meant nothing in New Hampshire, a state where voters don’t like to be told who to support.

Biden needs help to avoid getting blanked in the first two early voting contests. While polls have consistently shown him holding a lead nationally, the former veep has been stalled in the Granite and Hawkeye States for months.

Kerry didn’t help things on Saturday by ruminating about the 2004 election, which he lost to President George W. Bush. One of the big reasons for Kerry’s defeat was his failure to respond to attacks on his Vietnam War record.

“In November of that year, we turned New Hampshire blue again. Carried Michigan, carried Wisconsin, carried Pennsylvania. We came within one state,” Kerry said at a town hall in Nashua.

Sad. Kerry’s story was familiar to anyone who’s listened to him whine since 2004. He just hasn’t gotten over losing Ohio. And Joe Biden didn’t need Kerry to remind voters of that failure in 2004.

Hey, John, how about you talk about 2008, when Democrats, with Biden on the ticket, won the election?

