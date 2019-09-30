Hillary’s MIND-BLOWING impeachment comments! Women, men in rugby; guess what happens next?

Hillary Clinton spoke out on the Trump impeachment inquiry with some comments that take hypocrisy to a whole new level. Democrat Adam Schiff continued with his lies about the Ukraine phone call, and female rugby players are facing injuries including broken bones by being forced to play against men.

The media pulled out Hillary Clinton again this weekend. Whenever they need an anti-Trump comment, they know they can turn to her. Breaking news… she says she favors impeachment of President Trump. What’s amazing is that in her criticism of the Trump administration, she accurately described the actions of the Obama administration. And she did it with a straight face!

Adam Schiff continues to lie about the Ukrainan phone call, and the media are not calling him out on it. They just give him a platform for more lies. Also, the transgender movement is taking its toll on female rugby players in Great Britain. Players and referees are starting to quit, because it’s just too dangerous. Check out today’s show for all the details.

++ Related Story: Intel Community Secretly Gutted Requirement Of First-Hand Whistleblower Knowledge

++ Related Story: Democrat Schiff lies repeatedly to promote impeachment

