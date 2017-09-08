Hillary’s blame game chafes fundraiser: I wish she’d just shut the f- up and go away

Former allies of Hillary Clinton are not happy with early previews of her memoir “What Happened,” along with the friendly fire she rhetorically lobs at allies.

Attacks on former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joseph Biden, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders that are making headlines before the Sept. 12 release of “What Happened” are not sitting well with those who supported Mrs. Clinton’s failed presidential campaign.

The Hill contacted multiple sources for a piece published Thursday and received pointed criticism for Ms. Clinton’s behavior.

“The best thing she could do is disappear,” a former fundraiser and surrogate told the newspaper. “She’s doing harm to all of us because of her own selfishness. Honestly, I wish she’d just shut the f— up and go away.”

“None of this is good for the party,” added one of Mr. Obama’s former aides. “It’s the Hillary Show, 100 percent. A lot of us are scratching our heads and wondering what she’s trying to do. It’s certainly not helpful.”

The newspaper said that most Democrats were reluctant to speak out against Ms. Clinton due to sympathy for her defeat to Republican Donald Trump, although activist and writer Jonathan Tasini agreed to speak on record.

“Democrats, and all voters, can take a look at the two different visions, ably articulated, by the two Democratic finalists,” Mr. Tasini told The Hill. “One person has been out in the country, almost without stopping, since the election rallying people to defend ObamaCare, against tax cuts for the wealthy and for a $15 minimum wage. The other person, while Trump has been ripping the country apart, has been taking long walks in the woods, drinking chardonnay, hobnobbing with celebrities and writing a book that entirely ignores the failure of the party establishment over a decade or two. People can choose which kind of party they prefer.”

“What Happened,” published by Simon & Schuster, hits bookstore shelves Sept. 12.

