Hillary’s blame game chafes fundraiser: I wish she’d just shut the f- up and go away

Former allies of Hillary Clinton are not happy with early previews of her memoir “What Happened,” along with the friendly fire she rhetorically lobs at allies.
Attacks on former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joseph Biden, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders that are making headlines before the Sept. 12 release of “What Happened” are not sitting well with those who supported Mrs. Clinton’s failed presidential campaign.
The Hill contacted multiple sources for a piece published Thursday and received pointed criticism for Ms. Clinton’s behavior.
“The best thing she could do is disappear,” a former fundraiser and surrogate told the newspaper. “She’s doing harm to all of us because of her own selfishness. Honestly, I wish she’d just shut the f— up and go away.”
“None of this is good for the party,” added one of Mr. Obama’s former aides. “It’s the Hillary Show, 100 percent. A lot of us are scratching our heads and wondering what she’s trying to do. It’s certainly not helpful.”
The newspaper said that most Democrats were reluctant to speak out against Ms. Clinton due to sympathy for her defeat to Republican Donald Trump, although activist and writer Jonathan Tasini agreed to speak on record.
“Democrats, and all voters, can take a look at the two different visions, ably articulated, by the two Democratic finalists,” Mr. Tasini told The Hill. “One person has been out in the country, almost without stopping, since the election rallying people to defend ObamaCare, against tax cuts for the wealthy and for a $15 minimum wage. The other person, while Trump has been ripping the country apart, has been taking long walks in the woods, drinking chardonnay, hobnobbing with celebrities and writing a book that entirely ignores the failure of the party establishment over a decade or two. People can choose which kind of party they prefer.”
“What Happened,” published by Simon & Schuster, hits bookstore shelves Sept. 12.
Now that she no longer has any power for sale, even her supporters are seeing her for the self absorbed, hateful, bitter, washed up, old wino that she is. If they would prosecute her, they could make her shut up and go away. To prison.
Being from Alabama, I already have a ton of respect for Jeff Sessions. But… Every day that Killary walks around as a free woman makes it harder and harder for me to stay in the Sessions camp. DO YOUR JOB.
He surely hasn’t been busy doing anything about these race riots that pose as protests. Some people step up to the plate when their boss comes down on them, some crumble.
The corrupt money laundering machine known as the Clinton Foundation cannot be allowed to go unpunished. I’m not holding my breath, but in a just world she and Billyboy would definitely be going to jail.
Has anyone heard of a mention of donation to the Harvey Relief Fund from her “charitable” foundation? I guess in her mind, charity begins at home……her home. Maybe she is using foundation monies to bribe people to attend her “an evening with a two-face bi$$h” and purchase her own books because no one in their right mind would pay a plug nickle to read her delusional version of why she lost. I would gladly pay for a one-way ticket to hell for her and her entire entourage.
I think she should get into therapy right away.
The pro partial birth abortion, criminal hag with her $15,000 polyester Armani pant suits. Hillary Communist is lucky I am not the President, because she would be in prison in a hard labor camp for the rest of her life. Traitor!
The headline above states exactly how I feel..!! But, she should be prosecuted and imprisoned along with Bill.
Ditto on the headline. Your right she should be in the smallest jail cell ever made but it’s not going to happen. No one did any thing significant to Bubba for lying to a grand jury and nothing will happen to the _itch.
Even some Dhimmicruds (such as Brown-esque*** socialist Sanders) are tired of her constant circular denials:
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/bernie-sanders-wants-hillary-clinton-to-stop-%E2%80%98arguing-about-2016%E2%80%99/ar-AArtZBw?li=AA5a8k&ocid=spartandhp
*** reference to erstwhile British PM Gordon Brown, who was considered by a Limey immigrant as a “pure” socialist
As who rips the country apart? Loyal Americans would point out that President Trump is doing his best to put it back together after 8 years of democratic “leadership”. All hitlery would have done is more damage. At least the picture shows her in the correct color drab clothing. She only needs a window with steel bars to make everything complete.
She will NEVER accept the TRUTH which is that She is the only one to blame for her Loss. She thinks as does Obozo that they are far better than GOD and they can do no wrong. So the DNC needs to cut her free of the party if they ever want anything happen in the party.
Good for this “awakening” from one leftist, although elevating Bernie Sanders is not good for the country. His Markist type of government would destroy America, so it good that the people of America spoke last November and voted for a Trump. He is a person who knows how a Republic should run and can put aside some of the politics that goes along with Washington. The trouble is that the colleges are spewing this leftist nonsense and then send these kids out to vote, most of whom do not know what it is like to earn a living and support oneself. When they do learn, they will see how they feel about being on the other end of the spectrum by paying excessive taxes only to see it wasted by the democrats (and some republicans).