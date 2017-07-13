Loading posts...
Hillary tweets to urge followers to buy 'Nasty Woman' shirts to support Planned Parenthood

Hillary Clinton is encouraging people to support Planned Parenthood by buying TBS host Samantha Bee’s T-shirts.

The shirts feature the words ‘Nasty Woman’ – a reference to the jibe President Trump made at Clinton during a 2016 presidential debate. The phrase was quickly seized by feminists and Hillary supporters in the run up to the election.

The former Secretary of State showed her support for Bee and her cause on Tuesday, tweeting a picture of smiling photo of herself holding up the shirt, with the caption: ‘Support Samantha Bee & Planned Parenthood & buy a Nasty Woman t-shirt.’

  1. Hey Hillary Benghazi VIDEO, you women who are pro – abortion, thus pro – murder, are nasty women. We are all mortal. Wait until God gets ahold of you murderers!

  3. ” Scott Peterson was convicted of two murders, his wife and their unborn baby. If a state can convict on first-degree murder for an unborn baby in Peterson’s case, why is it legal to abort (murdering an unborn) (i.e., government subsidized Planned Parenthood) babies all over the country? Is there something wrong with this system, like conflicting standards?
    This is the insanity of Liberal fools like the “Crooked Hillary” and Liberal Feminists.

    If one has a heartbeat it is alive.
    To stop one’s heartbeat is to kill.
    “To say that deciding to have an abortion is a ‘hard choice’ implies a debate about whether the fetus should live, thereby endowing it with a status of being.”

