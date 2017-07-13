Hillary tweets to urge followers to buy ‘Nasty Woman’ shirts to support Planned Parenthood

Hillary Clinton is encouraging people to support Planned Parenthood by buying TBS host Samantha Bee’s T-shirts.

The shirts feature the words ‘Nasty Woman’ – a reference to the jibe President Trump made at Clinton during a 2016 presidential debate. The phrase was quickly seized by feminists and Hillary supporters in the run up to the election.

The former Secretary of State showed her support for Bee and her cause on Tuesday, tweeting a picture of smiling photo of herself holding up the shirt, with the caption: ‘Support Samantha Bee & Planned Parenthood & buy a Nasty Woman t-shirt.’

Support Samantha Bee & Planned Parenthood & buy a Nasty Woman t-shirt!https://t.co/I9qd3M3cFq pic.twitter.com/XDpBcFqF7k — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 11, 2017

