Hillary: Trump won ‘backwards’ voters who ‘didn’t like black people’; then there were stairs

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told an overseas audience this week that her 2016 election loss came at the hands of “backwards”-looking voters who “didn’t like black people getting rights” or women in the workplace.

Talk of FBI investigations and secret email servers was not on the agenda Monday in Mumbai, India, as the author of “What Happened” explained, once again, why President Trump occupies the White House.

Mrs. Clinton blamed racists and sexists with an acute hatred for black people. She also cited racism against Indians in her explanation to an Indian audience.

“His whole campaign: ‘Make America Great Again’ was looking backwards,” she told attendees at India Today: Conclave 2018. “You know, ‘You didn’t like black people getting rights? You don’t like women, you know, getting jobs? You don’t want to, you know, see that Indian American succeeding more than you are? Whatever your problem is — I’m going to solve it.”

The remarks were posted online by the GOP War Room YouTube channel and blasted as “dismissing America’s Heartland to a foreign audience.”

India Today editor Aroon Purie at one point asked if America “deserved” Mr. Trump as its 45th commander in chief.

“Well, I would have to say no, we did not deserve that,” Mrs. Clinton said, CNN reported. “The person who is the most outrageous, the person who says the politically incorrect things, the person who is insulting and attacking drives big ratings. And I think part of what happened in the election is almost an attraction that many people had to the role that was being played by him as a candidate for president.”

Mr. Trump defeated his Democrat rival with 306 Electoral College votes to her 232. His campaign stunned many political observers by capturing states such as Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, all of which had trended toward the Democrat in the last several presidential elections.

