Hillary: Trump won ‘backwards’ voters who ‘didn’t like black people’; then there were stairs

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told an overseas audience this week that her 2016 election loss came at the hands of “backwards”-looking voters who “didn’t like black people getting rights” or women in the workplace.
Talk of FBI investigations and secret email servers was not on the agenda Monday in Mumbai, India, as the author of “What Happened” explained, once again, why President Trump occupies the White House.
Mrs. Clinton blamed racists and sexists with an acute hatred for black people. She also cited racism against Indians in her explanation to an Indian audience.
“His whole campaign: ‘Make America Great Again’ was looking backwards,” she told attendees at India Today: Conclave 2018. “You know, ‘You didn’t like black people getting rights? You don’t like women, you know, getting jobs? You don’t want to, you know, see that Indian American succeeding more than you are? Whatever your problem is — I’m going to solve it.”
The remarks were posted online by the GOP War Room YouTube channel and blasted as “dismissing America’s Heartland to a foreign audience.”
India Today editor Aroon Purie at one point asked if America “deserved” Mr. Trump as its 45th commander in chief.
“Well, I would have to say no, we did not deserve that,” Mrs. Clinton said, CNN reported. “The person who is the most outrageous, the person who says the politically incorrect things, the person who is insulting and attacking drives big ratings. And I think part of what happened in the election is almost an attraction that many people had to the role that was being played by him as a candidate for president.”
Mr. Trump defeated his Democrat rival with 306 Electoral College votes to her 232. His campaign stunned many political observers by capturing states such as Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, all of which had trended toward the Democrat in the last several presidential elections.
Oh, White American husbands are more dominant over their wives than Indian husbands in India?
All she proved by this statement was that her real name is hi-LIAR-y!
Hillary is a TRAITOR by any definition of the word,,,,,traitor to her country, her gender and her race,,,just how more of a traitor can one human person become and still stay out of jail? Had a man acted in this manner he would have been put behind bars years ago. So much for equal treatment under the law in the Clinton/Obama FUNdeMENTALLY socially redefined meaning of the words “Social Justice” FUNdeMENTALLY redefined into oxymoronic terms buy the morons bent on goring the working American ox.
I’ll go a step beyond. She is mentally unstable. Not only should she BE LOCKED UP, but she should be put in a padded cell in a straight jacket and treated for psychiatric disorders. I think she really is beyond help…LOCK HER UP…
I should think that ALL females – white, black, feminists, et al – should be highly insulted that what they do in the privacy of the voting booth is dictated by their husbands!
Humorous as they may sound, nobody cares about her new “daily” excuses. Sadly, she just cannot accept that she lost. I wonder had she lost to someone named “Smith” if she would still be this embarrassed.
Hillary and Bill both cannot get over the untimely ending of their Clinton Foundation shake-down corruption.
you are exactly right on that. she cannot face the fact that she lost because people see what she is all about. She is the one who was attacking everyone else also. She is so clueless.
Hey Hillary, Trump is prejudiced against people of Indian descent? Trump appointed Nikki Haley to represent the United States at the United Nations. Nikki Haley is of Indian descent. Ben Carson is African American and is Secretary of Hud. So much for Trump being against blacks. This morning Trump announced that a woman, Gina Haspel is going to head the CIA. Elaine Chao, who is a woman and of Chinese descent, heads the Department of Transportation. Nice try Hillary Benghazi communist. Since Benghazi was due to a “video”, you should make a video stating that you are a communist! The useful idiots who voted for you as President will certainly vote for you as President again. Hillary, you can move to North Korea with the “useful idiots” that voted for you and you can run against Kim Jung Un. Oh and by the way, you are racist against white people, Hillary!
Will she ever go away? Anyone who’s sane and has any common sense is liable to lose their cookies over the dribble that comes out of her mouth. If she were simply stupid it would be one thing but she’s not, she’s an evil opportunist who will say anything to retain money and power.
She, and all who are like her, are an embarrassment to this great country. Just make her go away!!!
Hillary just does not get it, or refuses to accept the reality that the American Backwoods people are tired of getting their forests hacked down in Axes and taxes, leaving them exposed to the elements while the Democrat driven Porkers build their safe warm homes out of our hard earned cultivated Wood and straw. We have no problem with Black people getting equal rights under the laws to OBEY the laws, just get upset when the Law-Breaking criminal class of her party which she was the leader, encourage blacks that Freedom FOR something good, like becoming more Self-governing, is less Self-edifying and more Anti-American than freedom FROM such things as the Law, personal accountability, Self-governance resulting in the social inequality of LICENCE that always follows the lack of freedom FROM such things that they rebelliously preach as disguised social justice. Now all we need is freedom from Face changing Politicians like Hillary, who wears an ever-changing different mask of situational morality, spouting different forms of hate and division, depending which racial, gender, creed audience she seeks to arouse in reflection of her own conscience revealed mask of self-evident, well-earned, self-hatred and disgust which she masks better than all the masks she wears. Her inward actual picture of Dorian Gray makes the fictional Dorian look like an innocent infant. Making America great again is her greatest fear, making her kind of manipulating corruption irrelevant.
She ain’t never goin a go away cause “she ain’t no ways tired”.
When you compare the amount of people Hillary Clinton insulted with those of Trump, Hillary wins.
If there is a more corrupt and disgusting little speck of humanity on the planet than Hillary Clinton, I’m not sure who it would be.
She was wearing that apron thing and new sandals to look Indian. The guys catching her had shoes on. She panders to everyone she wants to impress. Reminds me of the embareassing pandering , “I ain’t no ways tired”.
You give her to much credit, Conservative. Little speck of humanity is to good for her. There is not much on this earth lower than whale crap, but she definitely qualifies.
umm. it would be bill clinton and barak obama. and their nwo globalist funders. i believe she is acting as a distraction for the media as part of that strategy to keep the focus of their criminal corruption, criminal enterprises, and treason downplayed. the essence of their corruption is rotting our republic from the inside. somehow we seem paralyzed rather than energized to fight it. if they win we will lose everything. everything.
Oh dear, you couldn’t have lost because you are an obnoxious, crooked BS artist whose entire family is nothing but a crime syndicate…and everyone knows it.
Hillary is despicable to do this overseas.
Hillary is despicable,is all you need to say.
Democratic Party is going nutcase liberal. Hillary can’t win with normal people so she is taking the split off group that is radical where everything is racist, homophobe, women haters, etc., etc.
And the liberal takeover of education is indoctrinating the children and college students to grow that group.
More Blacks, women, Hispanics and people of all races now with jobs? That’s Trump hating? That’s the country going back again?
I think people are more willing to take Trump’s so-called “hate” than your do-nothing, fake, “love”.
If Trump is going “backward”, it’s to common sense things that work. The proof is in the result. Trumps policies are lifting all Americans.
By the way, there a lot of hard-working, kind, generous, helpful white people who are tired of the Democrats disparaging them.
I am a forward person madam, and you are a nasty ‘beech’!!! You lost because you are a lying, conniving, vulgar liberal!!!
Power-hungry Hillary just doesn’t know when to give up. What a pathetic sorry excuse of a woman. No conscience or character, whatsoever.
hey Hillary, black unemployment is at a historical low something your husband and you never accomplished as co-presidents
What a dumb B****H, it’s already know that her and her so called party are the racist ones. But if you tell a lie long enough sooner or later simple minded people will take it as the truth.
G_d punished her. just sayin……. 😛
This pathetic lesbian marxist loser is obviously consumed with hatred for the country that twice denied her the opportunity to impose an Indira Gandhi-style dictatorship. Not only that, she is now being bypassed by the mongrel who kept her out of prison to rule as his puppet; the kinky-headed quisling has decided to take over direct control of the insurrection that is to oust the legitimately-elected President and install a Soros-controlled peoples republic. It is no wonder she was falling down drunk at every public appearance in India. We need to get her into the hospital unit of a federal correctional institution for treatment.
Hillary should make a choice, life in a gulag or a firing squad.
Remember, there is a long list of people who have ended up dead around Hillary and Billary. How many people have ended up dead around you? I won’t recount all the names here as you know them, but I will just remind you of the latest. Seth Rich.
Hillary she can’t even stab America in the back and walk down steps at the same time.
Once again, Hillary is a lying piece of trash!!!!!
It’s too bad Hillary doesn’t have a trusted friend or relative who would take her aside and say “Stop talking, dear, you’re just embarrassing yourself!”
This just in:
The Tandori Chicken and Palak Paneer she had for lunch created so much gas, her flatulence nearly blew her right off her feet. That’s why Huma Abedin was walking so far behind her!
“You didn’t like black people getting rights. You don’t like women, you know, getting jobs. You don’t want to, you know, see that Indian American succeeding more than you are. Whatever your problem is — I’m going to solve it.”
Pretty much encapsulates yesterday’s & today’s Democrat party. Thanks, Hillary!
The old saying fits well for Hillary…”Excuses are like a__holes, everyone has one”. The people are sick of this. She makes me throw up a little in my mouth every time I see her.
She is still beyond crazy over the fact that she lost to Trump and is less liked than the “vulgar racist”. Oh Hillary, you lying, traitorous, conniving scum of the earth loser. Why don’t you look towards Benghazi, your email scandal, your dozens of other corrupt acts, your lousy personality, Uranium One and now the fake Trump Dossier and actual collusion with Russia as the reasons you lost? She prefers to point the finger at the “racist, hate filled ‘deplorables'” who were dumb enough to vote for Trump. She is a despicable, anti-American, Soros Puppet and deserves every ounce of shame laid upon her.
hillary is still confused–about 1) why she lost, 2) the definition/practice of prostitution, 3) the speed/access of news/communication, 4) the nature of her fellow countrymen, 5) the ignorance of foreign ‘audiences’. . .
it’s a good thing that she left the country–her current state of delusion invites swift mental health intervention. . .