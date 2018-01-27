Hillary sends message of support to ‘activist bitches’

“Hey everyone, I just wanted to say thanks,” says Hillary in the video. “Thanks for your feminism, for your activism, and all I can hope is you keep up the really important, good work.”

“And let me just say, this is directed to the activist bitches supporting bitches, so let’s go,” she says.

A message "to all the activist bitches supporting bitches" by the inimitable @HillaryClinton. pic.twitter.com/fnUfsJnUN4 — Alex Mohajer (@AlexMohajer) January 27, 2018

