Hillary sends message of support to ‘activist bitches’

“Hey everyone, I just wanted to say thanks,” says Hillary in the video. “Thanks for your feminism, for your activism, and all I can hope is you keep up the really important, good work.”
“And let me just say, this is directed to the activist bitches supporting bitches, so let’s go,” she says.
A message "to all the activist bitches supporting bitches" by the inimitable @HillaryClinton. pic.twitter.com/fnUfsJnUN4
— Alex Mohajer (@AlexMohajer) January 27, 2018
Well she finally revealed what kind of pack she runs with, but that dog of a husband gave us a hint. When it comes to a Hillary “Scent of a Woman” moment, she is the Democrat lead sled dog, and WE THE PEOPLE are just the deplorable ones FAR in the back with a clear view of those socially destroyed and destroying places where WE THE PEOPLE are encouraged to enter. Just don’t eat the yellow snow offered, as you enter the melting swamp of clapping seals and barking mutts, or laugh at the sight of their Chihuahua men deferring to their oversized androgynous Husky women on a mission.
That picture is probably the most honest thing she has every communicated in her entire life!
Thank God this “nasty woman” did not become President. As a woman, I find the term she used extremely offensive. I don’t know what Hillary is thinking, but she needs to go back into the woods—and stay there!
Looking at her passing out, hide from the crowd, campaign time taken off for rest INACTIVITY, I would hardly call her an activist, but an inactivist, particularly when it comes to leashing her husband. During the campaign, Trump out activated her at every move.
As a man, I find I can’t even click on the video out of curiosity. She’s a horrible, vile, repulsive excuse for a female and I can’t stomach listening to her shrill accusatory voice.
I’ll just assume it’s something ridiculously stupid, utterly obnoxious, and factually as wrong as is possible mathematically. Under that assumption you can go ahead and say I saw the video.
sam236, Like Vladimir Lenin stated, “The people that follow me are useful idiots.” Hillary can go into the woods and she can take all of the useful idiots, that follow her blindly, with her!
Here are a few words of a song the Hildabeast will soon be able to call her own:
“I hear that train a commin
it’s commin round the bend
I aint seen the sunshine
since I don’t know when”
In a just world.