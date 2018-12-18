Hillary projects her woe onto 8 yr. old who lost class election

Hillary Clinton penned a letter of encouragement to an 8-year-old girl who recently lost her class election, saying she knows the feeling all too well.

“As I know too well, it’s not easy when you stand up and put yourself in contention for a role that’s only been sought by boys,” the twice-failed presidential candidate wrote in a letter obtained by The Washington Post. “The most important thing is that you fought for what you believed in, and that is always worth it. ”

The letter was addressed to Martha Kennedy Morales, a third-grader at Friends Community School in College Park, Maryland, who recently lost her bid for class president to a fourth-grade boy. She lost the election by only one vote and was declared as vice president, The Post reported.

Martha’s father, Albert Morales, made a habit of posting his daughter’s campaign updates on his Facebook page, which caught Mrs. Clinton’s attention.

“I learned from your father, Albert’s post on Facebook about your election experience running for Class President at . . . . Congratulations on being elected Vice President!” the former secretary of state wrote.

Martha said she was “very surprised” by the letter and is working on a thank-you note.

“As a father, my wife and I are thrilled because she does look up to the secretary,” Mr. Morales told CNN. “We try to encourage her to learn as much about public figures as possible. It’s just been really nice to see someone like the secretary take the time to actually write a little girl who lost an election by one vote, but got back up.”

