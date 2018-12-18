Hillary projects her woe onto 8 yr. old who lost class election

Hillary Clinton penned a letter of encouragement to an 8-year-old girl who recently lost her class election, saying she knows the feeling all too well.
“As I know too well, it’s not easy when you stand up and put yourself in contention for a role that’s only been sought by boys,” the twice-failed presidential candidate wrote in a letter obtained by The Washington Post. “The most important thing is that you fought for what you believed in, and that is always worth it. ”
The letter was addressed to Martha Kennedy Morales, a third-grader at Friends Community School in College Park, Maryland, who recently lost her bid for class president to a fourth-grade boy. She lost the election by only one vote and was declared as vice president, The Post reported.
Martha’s father, Albert Morales, made a habit of posting his daughter’s campaign updates on his Facebook page, which caught Mrs. Clinton’s attention.
“I learned from your father, Albert’s post on Facebook about your election experience running for Class President at . . . . Congratulations on being elected Vice President!” the former secretary of state wrote.
Martha said she was “very surprised” by the letter and is working on a thank-you note.
“As a father, my wife and I are thrilled because she does look up to the secretary,” Mr. Morales told CNN. “We try to encourage her to learn as much about public figures as possible. It’s just been really nice to see someone like the secretary take the time to actually write a little girl who lost an election by one vote, but got back up.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
And don’t forget to burn your cell phones, and bleach scrub your Facebook account, before your social interactions get found out by your fellow classmates. Then bribe the teacher with an apple to hide your failed test grades, then out all the bad test scores of your winning opponent’s close friends and accuse them to all be borderline flunkies.
How much lower and pathetic can you be, you Benghazi murderer to go looking for support from an 8-year-old!
Absolutely pathetic, LISTEN TO US!!!! It’s time for you to disappear into your endless supply of chardonnay and take your incessant whining and rapist husband with you! Just leave us alone!!!
DID hillary contact her, or did the girl contact hillary??
“As a father, my wife and I are thrilled because she does look up to the secretary,”
Probably more because YOU look up to the criminally minded Hillary Rodham Clinton. Your daughter hasn’t gotten enough information on her own and she lacks the experience to judge.
Anyone who stores Classified information in a bathroom IT room doesn’t deserve to be looked up to by a cockroach.
Since when do third graders have a “class president”? Can’t parents/teachers just let kids be KIDS anymore? Instead of living out their own failed dreams though the elementary school crowd?
Only in high school did we have class presidents, but that was back in the late 80s into the early 90s. BUT THEN AGAIN, we also didn’t celebrate every bloody grade being graduated from, like they do now days.
Way to teach sexism to a kid. Though she can’t comprehend it, Hillary only got the nomination because she’s a woman, and got millions of more votes because she was a woman, rather than votes against her.
It’s Narcissists all the way down.
How would Hillary “know” that the position the girl was seeking had been “only been sought by boys” before in that school. It seems the girl did not lose much by coming in second, since she won the next office. HIllary was just bragging about running herself and losing to a boy with the excuse that she lost to sexism, or in her world, excuse number 3 out of 100.
The little girl will get over it by next week. They should have another meeting at that time.
This time maybe Hillary will listen and learn.
It could happen.