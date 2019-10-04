Home » News

Hillary offers trillionth excuse for 2016 loss: She was too serious

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:50 am October 4, 2019
16

Hillary, the first time she called Trump supporters deplorable.

Hillary Clinton has boiled down her 2016 loss to President Trump and campaign missteps down to two words: “too serious.”

The former secretary of state appeared on ABC’s “The View” this week to promote “The Book of Gutsy Women” with daughter Chelsea when the conversation pivoted to how one responds to failure.

Co-host Abby Huntsman asked about the “could’ve, would’ve, should’ve” reflections of losing a presidential race.

“I know that you’ve probably had many mornings when you wake up — and this book is all about being gutsy as women — and part of being gutsy is looking back and realizing what I could have done differently,” Ms. Huntsman said Wednesday. “When you look back at your campaign and what Democrats today might do differently, what goes through your mind? What do you wish you had done differently in that moment?”

“Well, I wrote a whole book about it because it was devastating,” Mrs. Clinton responded. “It was devastating as it was, I know, for the McCain family and your family [with Jon Huntsman in 2012]. … I’m a serious person but I’m also a fun person, but I think I probably came across as too serious,” she replied. “I really believed that my job, especially as a woman and the first woman to go as far as I did, that I had to help people feel good about a woman in the Oval Office, a woman commander-in-chief, and so I may have over-corrected a little bit because sometimes people say, well why can’t you be like that or why weren’t you like that.”

The Democrat added that caveat that circumstances beyond her control — statistical outliers — also contributed to her loss.

“I really believe that there were unprecedented events in this election, the last election I mean, that were beyond my understanding and nearly anybody else’s. When we started talking in the summer of 2016 about the Russians, you know I think most of the press and the public goes ‘what is she talking about?’ You know?”

—-

16 Comments

outspoken1
outspoken1
12:58 pm October 4, 2019 at 12:58 pm

Sadly, Hilly will NEVER accept the real reason that she lost the election. WE THE PEOPLE do not want big govenment pushing it’s will down our throats. She will not be Queen of the world and we her minons…..and should she try in 2020 she WILL loooooose again ! ! !

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:38 pm October 4, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    SHE’s the queen libtard. OF course they’d never ever accept responsibility for their own screw ups.

Max daddy
Max daddy
1:51 pm October 4, 2019 at 1:51 pm

I hope she’s making a speech when they come with the handcuffs.

AzRep
AzRep
2:26 pm October 4, 2019 at 2:26 pm

Maybe it’s because we don’t elect felons – wait, your party did already.

Charlie
Charlie
2:41 pm October 4, 2019 at 2:41 pm

I think she should boil down her loss to these two words:

Bad Choice

rockthistown
rockthistown
3:40 pm October 4, 2019 at 3:40 pm

“Well, I wrote a whole book about it because it was devastating,” Mrs. Clinton responded.”

Not to America.

“I was too serious.”

Baby steps, Hillary, baby steps. Admitting you have a problem is the first step to recovery, so we have a real breakthrough.

    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    6:19 am October 5, 2019 at 6:19 am

    That’s also why Batman beat the Joker. The Joker was too serious.

    But it’s like I keep joking to Chelsea:
    You’re momma’s so dumb, she lost a rigged election.

    She never sees the humor in that. Being too serious must run in both of their families.

Joseph Imhoff
joe23006
3:44 pm October 4, 2019 at 3:44 pm

She was never a person who connected with real, deplorables, people. She talked down to everyone, especially parents with her ‘it takes a village’, meaning government, to raise children. Then there were the E-mails. As Johnny Carson once said, “Who do you trust?”

baitfish
baitfish
4:27 pm October 4, 2019 at 4:27 pm

This putrid old crone will NEVER admit the real reason she was defeated by a person who had never run for any office in his life. Americans saw her for who she really is; a hideous, evil, mean spirited, arrogant, soulless, demon.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    11:07 pm October 4, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    NOT all americans, unfortunately. TOO MANY for my liking STILL voted for the crone..

Max daddy
Max daddy
8:02 pm October 4, 2019 at 8:02 pm

So, she not being serious now?
I can’t wait for the new, funnier, Hillary V: 1.0 and all the tweaked iterations to follow as she searches for the magic combination of whatever it was that made Donald J. Trump so electable.

She will have to sell her new funny self to fly-over voters. (expect a Mayberry remake without the original wit.) The flailing will become more extravagant as she struggles to fill Elementary school cafeterias, eventually ending in Pervenabler On Ice!

ac0522
ac0522
9:18 pm October 4, 2019 at 9:18 pm

Yes, that’s the ticket, Hillary should make us laugh at her illegal corrupt shenanigans.

Benghazi: ha-ha, exposing confidential govt info: ho-ho, destroying subpoenaed govt records: giggle-giggle, selling govt office for personal gain: snort-snort.

Maybe she & Bill should star in remake of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf playing the Taylor & Burton roles.

That would be just as funny, warm & fuzzy as they are in real life.

ltuser
ltuser
11:09 pm October 4, 2019 at 11:09 pm

AC. The only thing i wanna read, is the CHARGE SHEET at her trial.

PatriotUSA
PatriotUSA
4:27 am October 5, 2019 at 4:27 am

Hey Shrillary… “What difference does it make” ?

You lost loser, now go away !

PercyHawkins
PercyHawkins
5:06 am October 5, 2019 at 5:06 am

Hillary says she’s “a fun person?” Where in the world did she get that idea? Who told her that? She’s a Buzz-Kill, always has been, always will be and everybody knows it.

    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    6:24 am October 5, 2019 at 6:24 am

    She’s not a fun person. Even Siri tells her she’s robotic.

    Maybe her close friends tell her she’s fun. Let’s ask Vince Foster. Oh wait. I know, let’s ask Jeffrey Epstein. Oh wait. Huh. Well that was a dead end.

