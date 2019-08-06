Hillary is clear that the problem is guns; Bill wants ‘assault weapon’ ban

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Monday that lawmakers using video games and mental health to explain two shootings over the weekend are ignoring the real reason — guns.

“People suffer from mental illness in every other country on earth; people play video games in virtually every other country on earth. The difference is the guns,” she tweeted.

How many more people have to die before we reinstate the assault weapons ban & the limit on high-capacity magazines & pass universal background checks? After they passed in 1994, there was a big drop in mass shooting deaths. When the ban expired, they rose again. We must act now. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 5, 2019

Mrs. Clinton’s comments come after the U.S. experienced two massive mass shootings — one in El Paso, Texas, and another in Dayton, Ohio — that left over 30 people dead.

President Trump said Monday the nation should condemn “bigotry, hatred and white supremacy.”

He also blamed the shootings on “gruesome and grisly video games” allowing “troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence.”

Studies have not found a connection between violent video games and increased violent behavior.

