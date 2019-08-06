Home » News

Hillary is clear that the problem is guns; Bill wants ‘assault weapon’ ban

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:50 am August 6, 2019
6

File (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Monday that lawmakers using video games and mental health to explain two shootings over the weekend are ignoring the real reason — guns.

“People suffer from mental illness in every other country on earth; people play video games in virtually every other country on earth. The difference is the guns,” she tweeted.

Mrs. Clinton’s comments come after the U.S. experienced two massive mass shootings — one in El Paso, Texas, and another in Dayton, Ohio — that left over 30 people dead.

President Trump said Monday the nation should condemn “bigotry, hatred and white supremacy.”

He also blamed the shootings on “gruesome and grisly video games” allowing “troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence.”

Studies have not found a connection between violent video games and increased violent behavior.

6 Comments

Max daddy
Max daddy
11:53 am August 6, 2019 at 11:53 am

Bill’s assault weapon ban would outlaw his chastity belt.

“After they passed in 1994, there was a big drop in mass shooting deaths. When the ban expired, they rose again.” Also in that same time period the Three Strikes laws were gutted., Stop and Frisk was done away with.

capricorn1
capricorn1
12:32 pm August 6, 2019 at 12:32 pm

go pound sand you has beens.

and bill go to jail you serial sex offender and pedifile.

Pacifino
Pacifino
1:45 pm August 6, 2019 at 1:45 pm

There should be a ban on Russian donors donating to presidential candidates.

fredk
fredk
2:23 pm August 6, 2019 at 2:23 pm

If these people who commit mass murder did not have guns, they would use knives, baseball bats, crow bars, or stones…whatever they can get their hands on.

The Clintons both belong in prison for a number of reasons, starting with racketeering, fraud, etc,

mack2
mack2
2:30 pm August 6, 2019 at 2:30 pm

Hey, Hillary, if guns are the cause, then explain to me why, with 20 million ‘assault-weapons’ currently owned by private citizens in the United States, this isn’t happening 100 times a day in every city in the country.

Donald Barnett
Donald Barnett
2:33 pm August 6, 2019 at 2:33 pm

For too many years we have excused and coddled bad behavior, blaming everything BUT the individual who commits the evil deed. “Not really his fault. He grew up in a broken home,” or some other drivel. This kind of treatment, the failure to address delinquent behavior in formative years before it becomes habitual, leads to criminal behavior later on. Then there’s habit of blaming circumstances, blaming opportunity (ie, The girl just looks too tempting. She brought it on herself. Or, the jewelry was left in plain sight. What did you expect?).
Then come the politicians, who will say, “Got to do something! Anything! Pass a law!” Perhaps the solution is to enforce law, placing blame on the lawbreaker.

