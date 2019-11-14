Home » News

Hillary: ‘I would have been a much better, more successful president’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:55 am November 14, 2019
(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Hillary Clinton revealed Tuesday that she thinks “all the time” about how she would have made a better president than Donald Trump.

“I think about the kind of president I would have been all the time,” the twice-failed presidential candidate told the BBC. “I think about what I would have done — how, obviously, I would have been different. How I think I would have been a much better, more successful president.”

Ms. Clinton said that while she can’t help but have regrets about the 2016 election, her focus now is on 2020 and addressing the “clear and present danger” of Mr. Trump’s presidency.

“I think a lot about what’s happening in our country, around the world,” she said. “I try to give the best advice that I can to the candidates who are running because my goal is to help retire the current incumbent. I think it is imperative that our country regain its leadership and its credibility, so I’m going to do everything I can to make that happen.”

Ms. Clinton gave the interview alongside her daughter, Chelsea, to promote their new book, “The Book of Gutsy Women,” which highlights the stories of successful women throughout history.

The former secretary of state admitted she could have been “gutsier” during the 2016 election.

“It’s a question that I ask myself all the time because trying to live a gusty life doesn’t mean you’re always successful in doing so,” she said. “And I think about the presidential campaign of 2016. I thought I was as gutsy as I could be, but I probably could have been gutsier — if I had figured out a way to reveal what was happening in a more effective way.

“When we talked about how the Russians were behind the theft of material, a lot of people thought, ‘What are they talking about?’ They just dismissed us in both the public and the press,” she continued. “So, could I have been gutsier in pushing that point and trying to alert people to what is going on.”

Ms. Clinton slammed the U.K. government for not releasing a report on Russian influence in British politics ahead of the country’s Dec. 12 election.

“I think it’s outrageous that your government won’t release a report about Russian influence inside the U.K.,” she said. “So we all need to be a little gutsier in trying to get to the truth of what’s happening. So I think about that a lot.”

capricorn1
capricorn1
12:13 pm November 14, 2019 at 12:13 pm

which brings me to my point kids “dont do crack!”

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:16 pm November 14, 2019 at 12:16 pm

It usually is more difficult to do the right thing as president. Even so this President this TRUMP has brilliantly managed to unchain the economy from the E.R. to one of the strongest in the world…again.
Your track record in government proves that you go the easy way: Lies, self gain, corruption…and there have been deaths as a result as well as the United States losing it’s standing as a world leader.
Going strictly by the money you made under the table off your post YOU were successful.
In that past 3.5 years Democrats have done NOTHING for We The People.

Besides you wouldn’t do any better than Nancy Pelosi at keeping the children in check.

    Chubby Freen
    Chubby Freen
    1:26 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:26 pm

    I think Hillary would be VERY successful at breaking rocks at Leavenworth if and when she is prosecuted for her crimes while in the State Dept…

Jota_
Jota_
12:23 pm November 14, 2019 at 12:23 pm

This reminds me of when someone used the toilet and didn’t flush. It just stinks up the place

But it does show why there is feces in the streets of cities with Democrats running them. They just don’t know how things work

rockthistown
rockthistown
12:33 pm November 14, 2019 at 12:33 pm

“I try to give the best advice that I can to the candidates who are running because my goal is to help retire the current incumbent.”

Are any of them actually following that advice? If so, they’re wacko! And btw, didn’t the MSM give 9 kinds of grief to Rush, McConnell et al who said their goal was to help retire Obama?

“And I think about the presidential campaign of 2016.”

Well, thinking about it is perfectly fine. But can you please just SHUT UP ABOUT IT?

wisdomseeker
wisdomseeker
1:00 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm

‘Successful’ at enriching the Clinton Crime Family even further at the expense of American Citizens, importing radical, violent Islam, and undermining our national sovereignty. Yeah – we missed out on a lot…

goforit2020
goforit2020
1:02 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:02 pm

Hey! You know dem’s motto for 2020?
« Yes,we can’t »

    disqus_gVJeHeLB5r
    disqus_gVJeHeLB5r
    1:34 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:34 pm

    if there was anything such as an intelligent democrat-their motto would be–
    MAGA-KAG–TRUMP 2020

NJNurse
NJNurse
1:04 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:04 pm

This woman is a bit crazy, wouldn’t ya say? God help us if she does ever become President.

    Lewis Hartman
    hardheaded
    1:47 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    I had a very bad dream last night, I have to tell it to somebody,Biden got elected and picked Hillary for vice president. he made it for the first year and passed away and Hillary became president. I awoke and had a very stiff drink.

Laxmom
Laxmom
1:04 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:04 pm

The only benefit she would have brought as president would have been to her own bank account. The biggest beneficiary would have been the Clinton foundation at the expense of the security of the American people.
Uranium One, nuff said.

stephenjg
stephenjg
1:09 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:09 pm

Those are the little voices in her mind telling her that.

lmorgan3
lmorgan3
1:09 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:09 pm

Hillary, your Presidency would have kept the country in the malaise it was already in from 8 years of Obummer. It would not have been better and you were a terrible candidate. You are a liar, a cheat and how Chelsea can even look at you is beyond me. You must have corrupted her as well.

No, the country is much better off without you at the helm. Thank the Lord we have Trump in the White House.

    disqus_gVJeHeLB5r
    disqus_gVJeHeLB5r
    1:38 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    didn’t chelsea marry a Soros family member-she could look at elephant dung and love it since she sees it every day -on all ends of her family

patriot159
patriot159
1:17 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:17 pm

This Criminal Syndicate head is one of the most deluded narcissists to ever exist. It goes way beyond insanity. Surely she needs strong medication.

Mike Livo
Mike Livo
1:18 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:18 pm

Armchair quarterback. 20/20 hindsight. Still lying after all these years.

samjones
samjones
1:21 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:21 pm

Hillary: Don’t go away mad!

tremors1
tremors1
1:25 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:25 pm

“I think about the kind of president I would have been all the time,” the twice-failed presidential candidate told the BBC. “I think about what I would have done — how, obviously, I would have been different. How I think I would have been a much better, more successful president.”

Ha, Ha, Ha!!!!

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    1:41 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:41 pm

    Yes, Hillary. I feel your pain.
    My Senior Prom would have been better if I had been voted King. Suck it up, buttercup. I’ve been suffering from that staggering loss for over 45 years.

    Eventually you will possibly find that the pain makes you a stronger person.

minaka
minaka
1:30 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:30 pm

Hillary’s like the punch drunk protagonist Marlon Brando played in On the Waterfront, claiming “I coulda been a contender” after too many socks to the head (in Hillary’s case too many inebriated falls). The quote continued: “I could’ve been somebody instead of a bum, which is what I am”.

Loyalmutt
Loyalmutt
1:30 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:30 pm

Run Hitlery, Run……LOL

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    1:44 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:44 pm

    Please…NO-o-o-o!
    Not in those outfits. It would look like three hogs fighting in a sack.

    johnw1120
    johnw1120
    1:44 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:44 pm

    I always like those bumper stickers that you put on the front bumper.

AzRep
AzRep
1:32 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:32 pm

What makes her think she would have done a better job as President than she did as Secretary of State besides arrogance. Her tenure in that position was wrought with absolute incompetence. Then you add in her total disregard of her oath of office and her disregard of the law of the land, you have a felon not yet charged. Typical megalomaniac. But more dangerous than Slick Willie, and we don’t need another career felon in office…

authorsue@gmail.com
authorsue@gmail.com
1:34 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:34 pm

Hillary, you are the only one who believes you would have been a good president.

    DELICIOUS
    DELICIOUS
    1:40 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:40 pm

    LOL LOL She will lie on her way to her grave.

      Max daddy
      Max daddy
      1:53 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:53 pm

      Yes. Horizontally.

jondarmes
jondarmes
1:38 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:38 pm

That is the stuff of nightmares.

GO TRUMP, 2020 2024, 2028, ——–

BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!

FrankC
FrankC
1:44 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:44 pm

By successful, she means her net “worth” would have exceeded one trillion dollars by now.

disqus_gVJeHeLB5r
disqus_gVJeHeLB5r
1:45 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:45 pm

nothing says crazy-like a *** mental case wannabee-loser-hillary-
such a shame she was only a handful of lies and one or two deaths away

fredk
fredk
1:45 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:45 pm

It depends on what “success” means. If she means screwing the citizens over, then she is probably right. If it means destroying the Constitution, she is probably right. If it means selling out the US to the highest bidder, she is probably right.

disqus_gVJeHeLB5r
disqus_gVJeHeLB5r
1:48 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:48 pm

but on the brighter side -the russians did add a half billion dollars to the clinton foundation -and chelsea got a large chunk of that-illegally-

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    1:53 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:53 pm

    That must go in the success column!

geoinsd
geoinsd
1:51 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:51 pm

I think Hillary and I do not agree on the definition of “better, more successful president”. She thinks creating a Leftist politburo out of the SCOTUS is better than what we have today. She pretty much said that during the 2016 that is what she wants the SCOTUS to be. She likely thinks staying in the Iran deal which legitimizes a nuclear Iran, a country that uses terrorist surrogates against the US, in a few years, is what a better president would do. I think a nuclear armed Iran would give a terrorist group a nuke to use against the West.

I have no doubt that Saul Alinsky disciple Hillary would NOT be a better, more successful president in the view of an America loving American. To a communist, yes; to an American patriot, no.

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    2:00 pm November 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm

    What really matters is how Hillary identifies.
    Many retirement homes with dementia patients find it is easier sledding to go along with their illusions.
    If the patient thinks they are in an old USO booth during WWII by all means give them coffee and donuts to serve the others.
    What harm could it do to give her a HASBRO Oval Office Playset? (If you order the Clinton Years set remember to remove the intern before wrapping it up. The Advanced set comes with a floor safe to stash un-registered income created by the normal operations of her office.)

disqus_FhXH3wTjkO
disqus_FhXH3wTjkO
1:56 pm November 14, 2019 at 1:56 pm

Waiting for some Ivy psycho-wacko PhD to explain this as part of Granny Pants public ‘grieving process’ to work through the 2016 loss to Trump. The devastation began a little after 9PM EST when staff confirmed the results from WI, MI & PA, sealing her defeat. That’s when concession speeches are usually forthcoming and the country moves on. Instead, it was rumored she was so unhinged, they had to send John Podesta to the ball room to inform people she was not going to be appearing. With the ensuing events, it’s safe to assume that time in her suite was spent activating that ‘insurance plan’ they never thought they have to use.

