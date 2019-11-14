Hillary: ‘I would have been a much better, more successful president’

Hillary Clinton revealed Tuesday that she thinks “all the time” about how she would have made a better president than Donald Trump.

“I think about the kind of president I would have been all the time,” the twice-failed presidential candidate told the BBC. “I think about what I would have done — how, obviously, I would have been different. How I think I would have been a much better, more successful president.”

Ms. Clinton said that while she can’t help but have regrets about the 2016 election, her focus now is on 2020 and addressing the “clear and present danger” of Mr. Trump’s presidency.

“I think a lot about what’s happening in our country, around the world,” she said. “I try to give the best advice that I can to the candidates who are running because my goal is to help retire the current incumbent. I think it is imperative that our country regain its leadership and its credibility, so I’m going to do everything I can to make that happen.”

Ms. Clinton gave the interview alongside her daughter, Chelsea, to promote their new book, “The Book of Gutsy Women,” which highlights the stories of successful women throughout history.

The former secretary of state admitted she could have been “gutsier” during the 2016 election.

“It’s a question that I ask myself all the time because trying to live a gusty life doesn’t mean you’re always successful in doing so,” she said. “And I think about the presidential campaign of 2016. I thought I was as gutsy as I could be, but I probably could have been gutsier — if I had figured out a way to reveal what was happening in a more effective way.

“When we talked about how the Russians were behind the theft of material, a lot of people thought, ‘What are they talking about?’ They just dismissed us in both the public and the press,” she continued. “So, could I have been gutsier in pushing that point and trying to alert people to what is going on.”

Ms. Clinton slammed the U.K. government for not releasing a report on Russian influence in British politics ahead of the country’s Dec. 12 election.

“I think it’s outrageous that your government won’t release a report about Russian influence inside the U.K.,” she said. “So we all need to be a little gutsier in trying to get to the truth of what’s happening. So I think about that a lot.”

