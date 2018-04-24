Hillary: Free press is under ‘open assault’ in Trump era

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton excoriated President Donald Trump for his treatment of the media, saying in remarks on Sunday that press rights and free speech are “under open assault” in the current administration, which she compared to an authoritarian regime.
“We are living through an all-out war on truth, facts and reason,” Clinton said at the PEN America World Voices Festival, in Manhattan. “When leaders deny things we can see with our own eyes, like the size of a crowd at the inauguration, when they refuse to accept settled science when it comes to urgent challenges like climate change … it is the beginning of the end of freedom, and that is not hyperbole. It’s what authoritarian regimes through history have done.”
Clinton, who was delivering the festival’s Arthur Miller Freedom to Write Lecture, began by discussing threats to press freedom and free speech around the globe, including in Vladimir Putin’s Russia. But she soon turned her remarks to the United States under Trump, saying that such freedoms are “in the most perilous position I’ve seen in my lifetime.”
“Today we have a president who seems to reject the role of a free press in our democracy,” she said of her 2016 opponent. “Although obsessed with his own press coverage, he evaluates it based not on whether it provides knowledge or understanding, but solely on whether the daily coverage helps him and hurts his opponents.”
And she added: “Now, given his track record, is it any surprise that according to the latest round of revelations, he joked about throwing reporters in jail to make them talk?” The reference to revelations from memos by former FBI director James Comey was Clinton’s only reference to Comey, who was fired by Trump.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Clinton’s remarks.
Clinton’s remarks were followed by an onstage conversation with Nigerian-born novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, largely about the 2016 election. Under friendly questioning, the former secretary of state was asked if she had “hit back” enough during the campaign — a reference to a childhood episode in which, Clinton has written, her mother gave her permission to hit back at a bully.
“I now think that I didn’t,” Clinton said. She described the much-discussed moment when Trump was “stalking me on that debate stage.”
She recalled thinking, “What do I do? Do I turn around and say, ‘Back up, you creep?'” But then, she said, “the coverage would have been, ‘She can’t take the pressure, she got angry.'” And so, she said she told herself, “You just have to be calm and in control. Because ultimately what the country wants is someone who is not blowing up in the Oval Office.”
“Well, you know that did not work out so well,” she said, to laughter in the audience.
Adichie expressed admiration for Clinton but confessed to some disappointment that in her Twitter profile, she describes herself first as a “wife” — followed by mom, grandma and then her professional titles, ending with 2016 presidential candidate. The author said she would have preferred Clinton begin with “should have been a damned good president.”
Clinton spoke of the difficulty she had in finding a balance between one’s personal roles and relationships and one’s professional roles. “It shouldn’t be either-or,” she said, noting that she had long strived for the right mix.
“But when you put it that way, I am going to change it,” she said of her Twitter profile, to laughter and applause.
As of Monday morning, she had not yet done so.
Liberals are incensed that someone would dare to fight back or question their putrid, corrupt lies. To the communist liberal, a “free press” means that only liberal viewpoints should be allowed. Everything else is “hate speech” and should be censored, silenced and suppressed.
And when the media is nothing more than the propaganda wing of the DNC< how does it STILL deserve even being called a 'free press'??!
hitlery?
Where will you go when PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP unseals and RELEASES TO THE PUBLIC obamas sealed records?
I am still waiting on him doing just that, but i wouldn’t hold your breath.
geeeeze look at that picture of the queen of the liberals.
i am surprised she has not been buried 6ft under she looks like death.
Pretty rough she is, but you have to understand she and stairs just don’t get along.
I may be wrong, but I understand she is a bit of a boozer. When she was being helped up those stairs, she looked exactly like someone who was too wigged out to walk straight. As for her slipping on those stair in India, if she wore Converse high tops instead of those multi-expensive designer shoes with those super slick soles she might have fared better.
Porthos, have you heard from buddies Aramis, D’Artagnan and Athos lately?
I wonder how BIG the celebrations by us conservatives will be, when news finally comes around she’s croaked?!
I hope the ghost of Ambassador Christopher Stevens, Muammar Gaddafi and countless others that the Clinton’s ordered to be killed will haunt her forever.
Hillary’s life above ground and in Hell should be full of evil torture ten fold of what she has caused so many other innocent victims.
Hillary and the rest of the swamp creatures need to be permanently locked up in GITMO while still above ground.
“We are living through an all-out war on truth, facts and reason,” Clinton said.
Clinton IS an all out war on truth, facts, and reason. Always has been, always will be, and just won’t shut up and go away!
She is correct, ALL conservatives and even liberaterians are living through an all-out war on truth, facts, and reason. Unfortunately the primary persons promoting that war are Hitlery and the Demoncrat cabal. If she and her cronies would just shut up, the intensity of the war would lessen substantially; but then the truth would force her into prison.
[“We are living through an all-out war on truth, facts and reason,” Clinton said.}
YEA coming from the DNC and their propaganda outlets!
I saw a HILARIOUS cartoon a while ago that showed a decidedly pudgy Hillary on the ground, having obviously just fallen, and it said,
“Help! I’ve fallen and I can’t SHUT UP!”
I had to laugh out loud at that one–SO true!
I feel that with Rights…comes Responsibilities. Our Constitution protects the Free Press’s Right to exist. With that protection, the Founding Fathers envisioned a Free Press having the responsibility of being honest, unbiased, and serving the Citizens as a watchdog against any tyrannical government. During the past few decades, especially the past ten years, the Free Press happily and proudly threw out that responsibility. The Free Press, in adopting/furthering the Progressive Agenda, purposely falsifies news stories and distorts facts, is totally biased for Progressive interests, and proudly serves as a watchdog for Progressive government protecting them from American Citizens. If the Free Press is under “open assault”, it has only itself to blame.
Journalism died in 2008. Now we have Democrat hacks telling us what they want us to think and believe. But what is worse is that those of us who call ourselves Christians haven’t been too willing to stand up, put our money where our hearts are, and deny these shills the opportunity to make a living on their lies. The left’s mantra has always been that if they can’t beat you at the polls, they will beat you with mind numbed socialist robots running a shadow government, judges who don’t care what the law is and will rule for the benefit of their party, and the media who has pushed such trash on us that our children can’t understand that the biggest cause of death for kids is abortion, a million to a very small number who aren’t in gangs or suicidal. A friend stated today, “Nobody needs a van that big. We must ban vans that carry more than six people. They are the cause of too many deaths!”
[During the past few decades, especially the past ten years, the Free Press happily and proudly threw out that responsibility. The Free Press, in adopting/furthering the Progressive Agenda, purposely falsifies news stories and distorts facts, is totally biased for Progressive interests, and proudly serves as a watchdog for Progressive government protecting them from American Citizens. If the Free Press is under “open assault”, it has only itself to blame.]
And that is why i feel 95% of the “so called media” no longer DESERVES that title, or protection.
I laugh at the hypocrisy of her belief that the conservative voice in the USA is provided more airtime than the leftist leaning progressive voice which liberalism owns over 75% of the media channels. If any voice is being stifled or suppressed it’s the voice of reason and fairness and logic.
Climate Change is NOT settled science. There is very little, if any, science that is ever ‘settled’ or no longer relevant to further study or understand.
When I first went to physics in HS we learned about protons and electrons; then 10yrs later we learn about quarks; and now we’re learning about black matter… maybe we should just stop all science since we already know everything… what a small-minded thought. What she really means is “just listen to me and my people because only I and my people have the answers and we know how to protect, I mean control you.” Funny lady…
IMO the leftists own over 75%.. They have HLN, MSNBC< CNN, CBS, ABC/NBC, where we only have fox and ONN for tv stations..
So that's 6 of 8 for TV.
Admittedly we seem to own the radio waves..
BUT where they rule imo is newspaper..
The things Clinton alludes to that are absolute truths in her mind are really subjects where folks can have a differing opinion. Because President Trump has doubts about what Clinton calls “settled science” on what or what does not cause climate change does not mean he is attacking the “freedom of the press”. It is my opinion Trump is attacking news articles (print, radio, and TV) that indeed have fake news in them (ever notice how “the press” has had to back track and correct themselves on some of their articles about Trump)!! Anonymous sources can say anything and leak anything because they are not going to be found out. Also, it is the liberal dems (including Obama) who over the past many years want to and have tried to take off the air, shut up or at least minimize the likes of Limbaugh, Hannity, et al on the conservative side of the press. There is your real attack on the freedom of the press and freedom of speech!
Actually the Trump administration is under assault in the so-called free press era. (“Free” in this case meaning that the media are free to skip doing their actual job, in favor of indulging their political agenda.)
It is surprising to hear complaints about honesty from a person with less perceived integrity than a used car salesman. I don’t see how her pronouncements on ANYTHING can be trusted.
What she refuses to acknowledge: Many of us weren’t voting for Trump; we were voting against HER. We recognize that Trump would come with baggage…but his known shortcomings were absolutely more acceptable that her chronic dishonesty and unchecked avarice.
The worst white collar crime in America’s history has been the Clinton Crime Foundation. Their foundation gave away $5 million, reported that they had costs of $93 million, had nearly 500 employees, but still had around $350 million in their stash. Avarice, thy name is Clinton! Toys for Tots gave out 18 million toys this year with an overhead of less than 5% of everything they took in. Good job Marines!
And that’s why i STILL CAN’T see how the Clinton foundation can EVER BE seen as a charity..
“We are living through an all-out war on truth, facts and reason,” Clinton said… That’s the truth about the Obummer administration. As for her statement, Hildebeast wouldn’t know the truth if it hit her between the eyes. That being the case, I’m not surprised at her support for the lying, deceitful MSM.
Her comment about Trump and free press sure hasn’t shut her up has it? This woman is vile, skanky, and a sore loser.
This woman is in total denial. Now she is irrational, too. It is the left – and she damned well knows it – that stifles free speech. If your speech agrees with their agenda, that’s OK, but if you dare to disagree and call them out on it. the’ll go to the ends of the earth to silence you.
IMO she’s been out of it for at least a decade..
“ ‘But when you put it that way, I am going to change it,’ she said of her Twitter profile, to laughter and applause. As of Monday morning, she had not yet done so.”
Of course not – lying and pandering are 2 things she actually excels at.
When the press puts out stories that are factual, then it is the free press. But when they put out opinion pieces as facts, then it becomes propaganda. I have a new name for them, instead of the MSM, or even LSM, I now call them the PPM, Progressive Propaganda Machine. Think that’ll catch on?
Very catchy, TerryDK–especially since it is DEAD-ON accurate!
That works, as do DPM (Dhimmicommie Propaganda Ministry) and DSM (decomposing scat media).
If by “free press” Hillary means the leftist sycophants that worshiped at Obama’s altar and humped his leg for 8 years like besotted dogs, and are NOW doing the same to HER, then they SHOULD be under “open assault,” because they are LYING propaganda shills who NEVER tell the truth–only spew Commucrat propaganda and LIES 24/7.
[sarky]Gee, I didn’t know Pravda and Izvestia were considered the models of “free press”[/sarky].
Shut up Hitlery, the way Dhimmicrud-propaganda-ministry media have roasted even RINOs since NLT 2004 already debunks you royally!!!!
” Hillary: Free press is under ‘open assault’ in Trump era.”
A vast majority of the press had become “footloose and fancy free” with the truth.
To their frustration and shock President Trump has been forcing them to stuff their foot in their mouths!