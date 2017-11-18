Hillary comes to defense of ‘accountable’ Al Franken

Hillary Clinton came to Sen. Al Franken’s defense on Friday during an interview for her new book, saying he should be praised for his “accountability” and willingness to apologize.

Speaking to WABC Radio’s Rita Cosby, the former Secretary of State instead pointed the finger at President Trump and embattled GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore — claiming they should be viewed as the real predators, and not Franken.

“Look at the contrast between Al Franken, accepting responsibility, apologizing, and Roy Moore and Donald Trump who have done neither,” Clinton said.

“[That] is the kind of accountability I’m talking about. I don’t hear that from Roy Moore or Donald Trump.”

