Hillary Clinton’s pastor compared her election loss to Jesus’ death and resurrection

Hillary Clinton’s pastoral adviser urged her to keep her head up following her unexpected Election Day loss in November and compared the election to Good Friday, the day Jesus was crucified.
“It is Friday, but Sunday is coming … This is not the devotional you wish to receive this day. While Good Friday may be the starkest representation of a Friday that we have, life is filled with a lot of Fridays,” wrote United Methodist City Society Executive Director the Rev. Bill Shillady in an email to Clinton obtained by CNN. “Friday is the day that it all falls apart and all hope is lost. We all have Fridays. But, as the saying goes, ‘Sunday’s coming!'”
“For the disciples and Christ’s followers in the first century, Good Friday represented the day that everything fell apart. All was lost. The momentum and hope of a man claiming to be the Son of God, the Messiah who was supposed to change everything, had been executed,” Shillady explained, according to CNN’s report of the message.
In the Last Days, Good will be called evil and Evil will be called good!
Reverend Bill Shillady is a minister to the Clintons? What kind of Christians are the Clintons, when they are nothing but criminals and they are pro – abortion and thus pro – murder. You Reverend Shillady are a liberal minister, which means you are a minister for the devil!
And i wanna know WHAT dunce of a church LET THIS idiot become a pastor..
It can’t be a real church. How can anyone claim to be a Christian if they’re Democrats? They literally expunged God from their official party platform.
I want to know where this so called minister went to seminary? He is a minister to the evil Clintons – and has no right on the pulpit.
Luke 5:31-32 – (31) Jesus answered, “It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. (32) I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners, to repentance.”
Luke 6:41-42 – (41) Why do you look at the speck in your brother’s eye, but fail to notice the beam in your own eye? (42) How can you say, ‘Brother, let me take the speck out of your eye,’ while you yourself fail to see the beam in your own eye?
We are all sinners and have no right to castigate others for their sin. While I have strong philosophical and political differences with Hillary, Obama, Pelosi, Schumer, and many others, I condemn no one. I pray for all of them that they may see the truth and truly come to the Lord.
John 14:6 – (6) Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life.
Omg, OMG! This “pastor” is full of the same devil HillRot and Willy are. I am speechless…..what can you say about her becoming a spiritual leader? Yeah, speechless.
In the last days there will be many false prophets
the pastor to the clintons……excuse me for laughing so hard.
Perhaps to complete the metaphor we should seal her in a tomb for three days and nights.
And forget to unseal it.
Your joke reminded me of a true story about George Washington. He requested that he not be placed in his tomb until three days after he died, not because he believed he would rise from the dead, but because he was afraid of being mistakenly entombed while still alive.
Better yet. Entomb her, then air drop the tomb into the deepest part of the ocean!
Excellent plan, 51mgb. She should be able to roll that stone away all by herself, if her “pastor” is to be believed. No need for US to do it, once we have her corrupt old behind IN there.
How outrageous !!!!! Do compare that lying nasty woman loss to Jesus dying on the cross is blasphemy. To compare an election loss to anyone’s loss of life shows how much he values a life.He ought to be removed from the pulpit.
I think there is a pastor who is going to be as embarrassed as I will be when he meets Jesus.
Hillary Clinton has a pastor..???! For window-dressing no doubt. I remember Bill carrying around that Bible during the Lewinsky scandal. They’re both hypocrites. And, if the pastor compared Hillary to Our Lord and Savior Jesus in any way – he should be defrocked..!!
Yea. PITY they don’t light up in flame, every time they enter a proper church.
They probably WOULD if they entered a “real” church, Ituser! Obviously, this one they attend is NOT!
“Hillary Clinton’s pastor compared her election loss to Jesus’ death and resurrection”
I would say it was more like when the house fell on the wicked witch in the Wizard of OZ and all the munckins started singing
Ding Dong! The Witch is dead. Which old Witch? The Wicked Witch!
Ding Dong! The Wicked Witch is dead.
Wake up you sleepy head, rub your eyes, get out of bed.
Wake up, the Wicked Witch is dead. She’s gone where the goblins go,
Below – below – below. Yo-ho, let’s open up and sing and ring the bells out.
Ding Dong’ the merry-oh, sing it high, sing it low.
Let them know
The Wicked Witch is dead!
Pity she didn’t actually die!
This is no man of GOD. Hillary is nothing like Christ but she sure has a massive amount of things in common with Satan. Whole Satan is the Prince of LIES Hitlery she is the QUEEN.
Hail Hillary, pray for us sinners now and at the time of (y)our death!
(Which will hopefully be SOON, joe23006!)
Wow! For the Clintons to even HAVE a “pastoral advisor,” is stunningly hypocritical and ironic, sort of the same as reports that Hitler was a Christian. That this “pastoral advisor” invoked a direct comparison between the most significant aspect of Christianity, and Hillary’s election loss, is not merely outrageous, but new, unprecedented, hyperbolic delusion. But, I suppose, if one is to openly display one’s disconnection from reality, rationality, and conscience, this is the way to do it. Personally, I am going to eagerly await Hillary’s resurrection from the dead, recognizing, of course, that she first must die. I will, if, indeed, she does arise, change my voter registration to Democrat.
How DARE, this idiot of a Pastor compare a lying, Corrupt, thief like Hillary Clinton, to Jesus Christ !
“Hillary Clinton’s pastoral adviser urged her to keep her head up…”
Kinda hard to do when your name’s Hillary and you’re having seizures every time there’s a flash of light or a loud noise.
LINK
She was having severe medical problems during the campaign, as many of you recall. She’d often go cross-eyed and the Media would have to photoshop it (unconvincingly) back to normal.
LINK
She had some creepy doctor guy following her around with an epi pen in case she stroked out.
LINK
So I seriously doubt Hillary will be holding her head up high. Someone else might lift her chin or something, but she’s physically gone. Most likely the all-consuming evil where her soul should be, finally devouring her physical form.
None of this is startling new information.
Dr Gadget, I wonder where they kept the guy with the napkin to wipe away the drool? I guess they kept him HIDDEN AWAY when any cameras were about!
ANYBODY who would compare that corrupt, dishonest old CRONE to our Lord and Savior has to be a SPECIAL kind of liberal-STUPID.
I have studied and followed Jesus all my life, and Hillary, you are no Jesus.
So sad that the seminary he (her pastor) came out of has such a warped opinion of Hillary. He obviously has a warped opinion of the Bible. Sad.