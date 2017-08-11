Hillary Clinton’s pastor compared her election loss to Jesus’ death and resurrection

Hillary Clinton’s pastoral adviser urged her to keep her head up following her unexpected Election Day loss in November and compared the election to Good Friday, the day Jesus was crucified.

“It is Friday, but Sunday is coming … This is not the devotional you wish to receive this day. While Good Friday may be the starkest representation of a Friday that we have, life is filled with a lot of Fridays,” wrote United Methodist City Society Executive Director the Rev. Bill Shillady in an email to Clinton obtained by CNN. “Friday is the day that it all falls apart and all hope is lost. We all have Fridays. But, as the saying goes, ‘Sunday’s coming!'”

“For the disciples and Christ’s followers in the first century, Good Friday represented the day that everything fell apart. All was lost. The momentum and hope of a man claiming to be the Son of God, the Messiah who was supposed to change everything, had been executed,” Shillady explained, according to CNN’s report of the message.

