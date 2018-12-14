Hillary Clinton’s, John Kerry’s Bollywood dancing at billionaire’s party sparks political debate

Former Secretary of States Hillary Clinton and John Kerry were in Twitter’s top trending stories on Wednesday — for their Bollywood dance skills.
India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, hosted a lavish pre-wedding party this week with some famous guests for his 27-year-old daughter, Isha Ambani. Footage of the event, however, sparked a political debate on affluent social circles.
“Indian billionaire rents John Kerry and Hillary Clinton along with Beyonce to dance on stage at his daughter’s wedding Is no one in America not for sale?” asked author Tarek Fatah asked more than 400,000 followers.
“Hillary Clinton & John Kerry Dancing with Bollywood Star Shah Rukh Khan for India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani’s Daughter’s Wedding — Now, we know why even Trump could defeat Hillary,” added professor Ashok Swain, a professor, to nearly 25,000 followers.
Matt Stoller, a fellow at Open Markets Institute, added: “It’s fine if John Kerry and Hillary Clinton want to attend the insanely lavish wedding of the oligarchs in India. It’s fine if they want to be important voices in Democratic politics. They should, however, choose between doing one or the other.”
John Kerry and Hillary Clinton dancing to Bollywood music with Shah Rukh Khan in India
2018 is weird. pic.twitter.com/tVPcmkqKB2
— Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan) December 12, 2018
John Kerry and Hillary Clinton dancing to Bollywood music with Shah Rukh Khan in India 2018 is weird.
— Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan) December 12, 2018
Supporters of Mrs. Clinton said that President’s Trump’s supporters were essentially sexists or political and religious hypocrites.
“This video of @HillaryClinton and John Kerry seems to be giving MAGA Twitter a ginormous aneurism [sic], so I’ll just leave it RIGHT HERE with a little quote from Little Women: ‘Nothing provokes speculation more than the sight of a woman enjoying herself,’ ” wrote Amee Vanderpool, a writer, for nearly 180,000 followers.
“You know your allegedly ‘Christian’ values need some work when: This video of John Kerry and Hillary Clinton has you outraged, but you’re silent over the jailed babies and parents arrested trying to claim their children,” added Sarah Reese Jones of PoliticusUSA.
Also in attendance at the event was singer Beyonce who performed for guests.
Forbes magazine puts Mr. Ambani’s estimated net worth at $43.5 billion. His fortune has accrued through numerous business interests, from oil and gas to textiles and technology.
The billionaire’s daughter will marry Anand Piramal, 33, Wednesday.
Indian billionaire rents John Kerry and Hillary Clinton along with Beyonce to dance on stage at his daughter’s wedding. Is no one in America not for sale? pic.twitter.com/yxPIeenxoj
— Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) December 12, 2018
