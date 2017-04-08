Hillary Clinton’s book plan proves she still doesn’t get it

Hillary Clinton is writing a book on her loss to Donald Trump that she says will “spend a lot of time” wrestling with the role misogyny played in the election.

If her recent public statements are any indication, the secretary’s treatise is bound to wallow in the tired and indulgent cliches of contemporary feminism, spouting broad sociological observations about our allegedly repressive society with less discipline than a broken sprinkler.

With so many good options from which to choose – corruption, policy positions, trustworthiness — that Clinton has elected to explore alleged misogyny at such length is an indication she’s spent more time pondering the pronouncements of well-wishing dog walkers in the woods of Chappaqua than less comfortable truths about her own suitability as a candidate.

