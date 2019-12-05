Hillary Clinton to Howard Stern: ‘Contrary to what you might hear, I actually like men’

Hillary Clinton quashed long-running rumors that she’s a closeted lesbian during an interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday.

“Well, contrary to what you might hear, I actually like men,” the former secretary of state joked on Mr. Stern’s Sirius/XM radio program.

The shock jock asked Mrs. Clinton to raise her right hand and swear to never having a “lesbian affair.”

“Never, never, never!” the former presidential candidate said, laughing. “Never even been tempted, thank you very much.”

Mrs. Clinton added that she was “pretty popular” growing up and that getting dates (with men) was never a problem for her.

Mrs. Clinton’s marriage to former President Bill Clinton, who was impeached after having an affair with then-intern Monica Lewinsky, has been a point of speculation for years. In October, Mrs. Clinton said staying married to her husband was the “gutsiest” decision of her life.

