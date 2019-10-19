Home » News

Hillary Clinton says 2020 Democrat Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian asset and will be election spoiler

GOPUSA StaffOregonian (Portland, OR) Posted On 6:55 am October 19, 2019
8

Screenshot YT video

“I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on someone who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She’s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far.”

That’s 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, on this week’s episode of David Plouffe’s podcast Campaign HQ. And it sure sounds like she’s making predictions — specifically, that Russia will back a third-party or independent presidential run by Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who’s currently in the mix for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran, has faced accusations of being a Russian stooge ever since she met with Bashar al-Assad in 2017. The congresswoman famously insisted that the Syrian dictator, who Russia supports, is “not the enemy of the United States.” During the Democratic presidential-primary debate this week, Gabbard repeatedly said the U.S. has backed a “regime-change war” in Syria, leading observers to criticize her for latching onto what is “literally a Russian talking point.”

Gabbard ripped Clinton on Twitter then went on Tucker Carlson’s show to respond further.

In the podcast, Clinton said that regardless of how much Russia interferes in the 2020 U.S. election, President Donald Trump will be a formidable candidate. She said that because the Trump campaign will have an unprecedented amount of money in its coffers, it’ll pour resources into states that are considered safely blue so that the Democrats have to respond and thus will have less money to put into the key swing states.

“Watch what happens in Oregon,” she said, noting that it’s a reliably Democratic state. “They are stirring up a lot of cultural antipathy of the Democratic Party there. I don’t think they’ll be successful, but they are going to spend a lot of money there and force [the Democrats] to spend a lot of money there.”

Clinton also said Gabbard might not be the only fringe presidential candidate in next year’s general election who’s in the race solely to siphon votes away from the Democratic nominee. She believes Jill Stein, the 2016 Green Party candidate, might run again.

“Yeah, she’s a Russian asset,” Clinton said. “I mean, totally.”

The former U.S. secretary of state added:

“They know they can’t win without a third-party candidate. So I don’t know who it’s going to be, but I will guarantee you they will have a vigorous third-party challenge in the key states that they most need.”

Clinton added that she believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has something “personal and financial” on President Trump.

“Donald Trump,” she said, “is Vladimir Putin’s dream.”

— Douglas Perry

Visit subscription.oregonlive.com/newsletters to get Oregonian/OregonLive journalism delivered to your email inbox.

___

(c)2019 The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.)

Visit The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.) at www.oregonian.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 7.0/10 (4 votes cast)
Hillary Clinton says 2020 Democrat Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian asset and will be election spoiler, 7.0 out of 10 based on 4 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


8 Comments

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
7:56 am October 19, 2019 at 7:56 am

It is always the cheating offending spouse who cries the loudest and points the judgmental finger at others who cheat and go ballistic when their own spouses or family members show the same kind of offending immorality. The same applies to two-faced masked politicians who cheat, lie and abuse their own party family members in judgement which never applies to they, who compartmentalize their own criminal offending activities to the point of forgetfulness and self-denial which must be covered in a blanket of finger pointing accusations of others to divert attention away from their own same disgusting behavior. The louder they accuse others is just proof positive they have been doing the very same offences themselves in a high-volume way. Enter the entire Russian fiasco, and the Clinton self-enriching, self-revealing transparency which is the only kind of visible transparency in their actions that they ever offer their American innocent victims called WE THE PEOPLE. Just follow the money. THE PEOPLE’ are now seeing in 2020 vision just what really happened which is bad news for Hillary who will take Bill down with her when she falls.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    9:31 am October 19, 2019 at 9:31 am

    I’m ready for their orange jumpsuits.

    Just tell Hillary it’s a high-fashion pantsuit, like they did when they got her to wear a $12,500 potato sack.
    LINK

    She’s dumb enough to believe it.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
DrGadget
DrGadget
9:02 am October 19, 2019 at 9:02 am

Of course Haglarry Rodham Clinton hates Tulsi Gabbard. She’s hot. And not in that “let’s all pretend she’s hot” way like AOC. Gabbard has actual female beauty.

She’s the white sheep of the family. The poor thing.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

    ltpar
    ltpar
    10:11 am October 19, 2019 at 10:11 am

    If Gabbard were to reline a few of her liberal ideas, she might make a good Republicans. You are right about her being a good looking woman. I would guess she would be very high maintenance though.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.0/5 (1 vote cast)
    wisdomseeker
    wisdomseeker
    10:18 am October 19, 2019 at 10:18 am

    I cannot pretend AOC is hot, or even six drinks and dark room attractive…

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
Leonidas
Leonidas
9:26 am October 19, 2019 at 9:26 am

It looks like the Russians have finally tipped Hillary over the edge and into a total meltdown. Lock ‘er up! She may need a mental ward instead of prison.

In what world does this help the Democrats? Has anyone seen any reaction from any of the other candidates?

I don’t have much sympathy for Tulsi. Beauty isn’t enough to be president. If she was smart she wouldn’t be a Democrat. Here’s her Issues page. https://www.tulsi2020.com/record

There’s a lot of fence straddling generalized statements but if you dig down she’s a liberal through and through.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

ltpar
ltpar
10:08 am October 19, 2019 at 10:08 am

Anything coming from Hillary Clinton has to be evaluated as to it’s credibility.
Not one word out of her mouth is reliable. Republicans should welcome her comments and let the Democrats drive the wedge through the middle of their Party.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

wisdomseeker
wisdomseeker
10:24 am October 19, 2019 at 10:24 am

Do we need to remind Hillary of ‘Uranium One’ and the Clinton Foundation bribery ($145 million) from Russia? She seems to have forgotten…

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply